Secretary-General Following Latest Security Developments in Gaza with Deep Concern, Condemns Civilian Loss of Life

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with deep concern the latest security developments in Gaza, and the ongoing escalation and risk of further loss of life.

The Secretary-General condemns the civilian loss of life, including that of children and women, which he views as unacceptable and must stop immediately. Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations.

The Secretary-General also condemns the indiscriminate launching of rockets from Gaza into Israel, which violates international humanitarian law and puts at risk both Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

The Secretary-General urges all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint and to work to stop hostilities immediately. He reiterates his commitment to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.