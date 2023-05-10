Secretary-General Notes Ongoing Protests in Pakistan after Former Prime Minister’s Arrest, Stresses Right to Peaceful Assembly, Due Process Must Be Respected

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the ongoing protests that have erupted following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday in Islamabad and calls for all parties to refrain from violence. He stresses the need to respect the right to peaceful assembly.

The Secretary-General urges the authorities to respect due process and the rule of law in proceedings brought against former Prime Minister Khan.