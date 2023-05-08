Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Looting of World Food Programme in Sudan Stressing Humanitarian Workers, Facilities Must Be Protected

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the looting of the main compound of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Khartoum over the weekend. This is the latest violation of humanitarian facilities since the start of the crisis, which is in its fourth week. Most, if not all, United Nations agencies and our humanitarian partners have been impacted by large-scale looting.

The Secretary-General reiterates the need for parties to protect and respect humanitarian workers and facilities, including hospitals. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected in order to save lives. The needs of the Sudanese people, who are caught up in a humanitarian catastrophe, must come first.