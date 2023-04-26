Place Mountain Ecosystems at Heart of Global System, Says Secretary-General in Remarks for International Year

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the closing ceremony of International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development, in Rome today:

It is my pleasure to welcome you to the closing ceremony of the International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development. I thank the Mountain Partnership for its support throughout this important year. And I congratulate the Government of Kyrgyzstan for its tireless efforts to promote greater attention to mountains.

The year has been a great opportunity to place the sustainability and resilience of mountain ecosystems and communities at the heart of the international system. And we have seen it pay off, including with the General Assembly proclaiming “Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions” between 2023 and 2027.

This is a fantastic opportunity to continue our focus: To support the more than 1 billion people who call mountains home, and our precious mountain ecosystems.

The road map you will begin to discuss today is the first step on this next leg of the journey. So, I wish you the best of luck. And I look forward to continued United Nations support for sustainable mountain development, led by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO). Thank you.