Mourning Harry Belafonte’s Death, Secretary-General Salutes Goodwill Ambassador’s Tireless Efforts Fighting for Human Rights, Battling Injustice

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General and everyone at the United Nations extend their deepest condolences to the family, friends, fans and countless admirers of Harry Belafonte.

Beyond touching millions with his inimitable charm and charisma in music, film and theatre, Mr. Belafonte devoted his life fighting for human rights and against injustice in all its forms. He was a fearless campaigner for civil rights and a powerful voice in the struggle against Apartheid, the fight against AIDS and the quest to eradicate poverty.

Mr. Belafonte was appointed a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador in 1987 and over the decades set new standards for public advocacy on behalf of the world’s children. With unrelenting dedication and boundless generosity, he engaged Presidents, parliamentarians and civil society to champion UNICEF’s cause.

At this moment of sorrow, let us be inspired by his example and strive to defend the dignity and rights of every human being, everywhere.