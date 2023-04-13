Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Ballistic-Missile Launch by Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another long-range ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The Secretary-General reiterates his calls on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to fully comply with its international obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions, to reopen communication channels and to resume dialogue leading to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.