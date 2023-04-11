Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Attack on Township by Myanmar Armed Forces

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack by the Myanmar Armed Forces today in Kanbalu Township in Sagaing Region. He calls for those responsible to be held accountable.

The Secretary-General offers his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and calls for those injured to be allowed urgent medical treatment and access to assistance.

The Secretary-General condemns all forms of violence and reaffirms the primacy of protection of civilians, in accordance with international humanitarian law. He reiterates his call for the military to end the campaign of violence against the Myanmar population throughout the country, in line with Security Council resolution 2669 (2022).