Saddened by Death of Benjamin B. Ferencz, Secretary-General Stresses Best Tribute for Nazi War Crimes Prosecutor Is Continuing to Ensure Victims’ Voices are Heard

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I am saddened by the passing of Mr. Benjamin B. Ferencz.

After seeing the horrors of the Holocaust first hand as a soldier, and investigating and prosecuting Nazi war crimes at the Nuremberg trials as a young lawyer, Mr. Ferencz devoted most of his life to trying to make the world a better place. He was an early and passionate advocate for the establishment of an international criminal court which he described as “the missing link in the world legal order”. Mr. Ferencz remained a stalwart defender of the International Criminal Court the rest of his life.

On behalf of the United Nations, I extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Benjamin Ferencz’s family, and to all the people around the world whose lives were touched by a remarkable and compassionate champion for justice and human rights.

Our best tribute to Mr. Ferencz is to continue his essential work to promote accountability for atrocity crimes and ensure that the voices of victims are heard.