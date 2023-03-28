Deeply Saddened by Deadly Fire at Migration Facility in Mexico, Secretary-General Calls for Thorough Investigation

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the death of at least 39 people in a fire last night at a Mexican migration facility in Ciudad Juarez. He conveys his deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General calls for a thorough investigation of this tragic event and reiterates his commitment to continue working with the authorities of countries where mixed movements of people occur to establish safer, more regulated and organized migration pathways.