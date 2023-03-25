Earth Hour ‘a Call to Action…to Save Our Planet’, Secretary-General Says, Urging Everyone, Everywhere to Switch Off Lights for Brighter, More Sustainable Future

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for Earth Hour today:

On Earth Hour every year, millions of people in hundreds of cities around the world turn off the lights.

It is a call to action: to make peace with nature, massively increase climate action and save our planet. And it is a reminder that all of us can play our part — in large ways and small — to protect our common home and safeguard our future.

Every minute and every hour counts. I invite you to switch off your lights on 25 March at 8:30 p.m. local time. From the darkness, let us build a brighter and more sustainable future for everyone, everywhere.