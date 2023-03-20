Secretary-General Welcomes European Union Announcement of Agreement on Path to Normalization of Relations between Belgrade, Pristina

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the recent announcement by the European Union of an agreement by the parties on the implementation of the Agreement on the Path to Normalization of Relations between Belgrade and Pristina. It is important that now both parties work swiftly and in good faith to realize all obligations put forth in the Agreement, for the benefit of all. The United Nations remains committed to supporting the implementation of the agreements emanating from the European Union-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.