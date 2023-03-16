Paris Principles ‘Crucial Tool’ to Protecting Human Rights at National Level, Secretary-General Tells Global Alliance

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to national human rights institutions on the thirtieth anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Principles, in Geneva today:

The Paris Principles, endorsed 30 years ago by the United Nations General Assembly, are a crucial tool to protect and promote human rights at the national level.

They have been instrumental in setting standards for Member States to establish national human rights institutions.

These institutions are key allies and powerful partners for change. They hold Governments accountable and help to achieve a culture of human rights in their countries, often in the face of complex challenges.

Under my Call to Action for Human Rights, national human rights institutions are central to our collective efforts to resolve our greatest crises and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

I commend their invaluable work.

The United Nations will continue to work with and support national human rights institutions under the shared goals of making human rights, peace and security, and sustainable development a reality for all.

The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions is our trusted partner in this work.

Thank you.