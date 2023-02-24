Noting Orders on Bilateral Proceedings, Secretary-General Welcomes Trust Armenia, Azerbaijan Have Placed in International Court of Justice to Resolve Differences

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the Orders of the International Court of Justice in the proceedings between Armenia and Azerbaijan:

The Secretary-General takes note of the Orders of the International Court of Justice, issued on 22 February, in the proceedings between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Secretary-General welcomes the trust that the Governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan have placed in the International Court of Justice by asking it to resolve their differences.

He recalls that decisions of the International Court of Justice are binding and trusts that the parties will implement its Orders, including the Order related to measures to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.

The Secretary-General expresses the hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue working to improve their bilateral relations and strongly encourages a constructive dialogue.