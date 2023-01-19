Facing Hardships, Tests, Humanity Must Work Together to Advance Peace, Sustainable Development, Secretary-General Says in Chinese Lunar New Year Message

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year 2023, observed on 19 January:

Chun Jie Kuai Le. I am pleased to send my warmest greetings as we enter the Year of the Rabbit.

The rabbit is a symbol of energy and dexterity. These are qualities we need as humanity faces hardship and tests.

I thank China for your strong partnership with the United Nations and support for international cooperation.

By working together as a global community, we can advance peace, sustainable development and a better world for all.

In a spirit of hope and new beginnings, I wish you and your families good health, prosperity and happiness in the Lunar New Year. Xie Xie!