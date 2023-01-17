Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Abduction of Women, Girls in Burkina Faso

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the abduction of some 50 women and girls on 12 and 13 January, in the surroundings of Arbinda, in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, reportedly by unidentified armed groups.

The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted women and girls and for their safe return to their families.

The Secretary-General urges the Burkinabé authorities to spare no efforts in bringing those responsible for this crime to justice.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to continue working with Burkina Faso and international partners to enhance the protection of civilians, respond to the humanitarian and development challenges, promote and protect human rights, and support efforts towards lasting peace.