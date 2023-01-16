Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Lethal Missile Attack on Ukraine Residences

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns a deadly missile strike on a residential building in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, in which at least 40 people were killed, with many more wounded and dozens missing. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law. They must end immediately.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the Dnipro attack and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.