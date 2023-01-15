Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack in Democratic Republic of Congo

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the deadly attack, on 15 January, at a church in Kasindi, North Kivu province. According to preliminary reports, at least 12 civilians were killed and 50 others injured when an explosive device detonated during Sunday church service.

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) is providing medical evacuation to the injured, in coordination with Congolese authorities. The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the people and Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General stresses the need to hold the perpetrators of this attack to account and notes that the United Nations Mine Action Service is supporting the Congolese authorities in conducting the investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations, through his Special Representative in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will continue to support the Congolese Government and people in their efforts to bring peace and stability in the east of the country.