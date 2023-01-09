Secretary-General Welcomes Sudan’s Launch of Final Phase in Political Process towards Restoring Civilian-led Transition

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the launch of the final phase in the political process towards restoring a civilian-led transition in Sudan. This step builds on the progress achieved upon the signing of the Political Framework Agreement on 5 December 2022 and marks another important step forward towards realizing the aspirations of the Sudanese people for democracy, peace and sustainable development.

The United Nations, through the Trilateral Mechanism comprised of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan (UNITAMS), the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), remains committed to supporting the process and to help secure a final political agreement over the coming weeks.

To ensure a lasting settlement, the Secretary-General underscores the importance of including the broadest array of Sudanese stakeholders, including women, youth, and civil society. He also urges key stakeholders which did not sign the 5 December Agreement to join the political process. Finally, he stresses the importance of strong and coordinated international support to the political process under the framework of the Trilateral Mechanism.