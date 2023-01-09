Humanitarian Operations ‘Remain an Indispensable Lifeline for Millions in Syria’, Says Secretary-General

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of today’s decision by the Security Council to confirm the extension of its authorization for United Nations cross-border humanitarian operations, which remain an indispensable lifeline for 4.1 million people in north-west Syria.

The decision to confirm the extension of that authorization for an additional six months comes as humanitarian needs have reached the highest levels since the start of the conflict in 2011, with people in Syria grappling with a harsh winter and a cholera outbreak.

The United Nations is committed to pursuing all avenues to provide aid and protection through the safest and most direct and efficient routes.

Humanitarian access across Syria, including through cross-border and cross-line operations, must be expanded and humanitarian activities be broadened through investment in early recovery projects.

The Secretary-General urges Security Council members and others to continue supporting humanitarian partners’ efforts to deliver assistance to those who need it throughout Syria.