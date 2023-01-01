Secretary-General Welcomes Ceasefire with Armed Groups in Colombia

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement by the President of Colombia of the six-month ceasefire with armed groups, a development that brings renewed hope for comprehensive peace to the Colombian people as the new year dawns. The Secretary-General trusts that adherence to these commitments will reduce violence and the suffering of conflict-affected communities, while helping to build confidence in ongoing dialogues.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the support of the United Nations to Colombia’s efforts to achieve full and lasting peace.