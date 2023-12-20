Secretary-General Appoints Rania Dagash-Kamara of Sudan, Assistant Executive Director, Partnerships and Resource Mobilization, United Nations World Food Programme

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Cindy McCain and Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) Director General Qu Dongyu announced today the appointment of Rania Dagash-Kamara of Sudan as WFP Assistant Executive Director for Partnerships and Resource Mobilization. She succeeds Ute Klamert of Germany, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her service and dedication to the organization.

Ms. Dagash-Kamara brings to the position over 25 years of international and field experience in humanitarian affairs, development coordination and political affairs across Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Headquarter locations. Since 2021, she has served as Deputy Regional Director in the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Eastern and Southern Africa. Previously, she served as Chief of Policy and Best Practices in the Department of Peace Operations (2018-2021) and as Chief of Staff of the United Nations Office to the African Union (2014-2016) in Addis Ababa, building a strong partnership between the United Nations and African Union in peace and security.

Ms. Dagash-Kamara held leadership positions in the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Pakistan, Philippines and New York, as well as for International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Iraq amongst other assignments. She started her career in her home country of Sudan working for WFP as a national staff.

Ms. Dagash-Kamara graduated from the University of Khartoum, Sudan, and has a master’s degree in Vernacular Architecture from Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom. She is a passionate advocate for youth, women and girls. Ms. Dagash-Kamara is fluent in Arabic and English.