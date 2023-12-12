Secretary-General Appoints Sarhad Fatah of Iraq Deputy Mission Head, Office of Special Envoy of Secretary-General for Yemen

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Sarhad Fatah of Iraq as Deputy Head of Mission for the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen. Mr. Fatah succeeds Muin Shreim of the United States, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his commitment and decades of dedicated service to the Organization.

Mr. Fatah brings over 18 years of experience in national and international political, diplomatic and multilateral activity. Since 2019, Mr. Fatah served as Deputy Permanent Representative of Iraq to the United Nations in New York. Prior to this, he was Deputy Head of the Department of International Organizations in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq while having also served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Iraq in Indonesia, and previously in New York as the Security Council and Counter-Terrorism expert at the Permanent Mission of Iraq to the United Nations. He has also held a number of private sector and non-governmental roles globally and in Iraq.

Mr. Fatah holds a postgraduate degree from the Global Strategy Programme in international strategic studies, Royal College of Defence Studies, United Kingdom. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University College of London, United Kingdom. He speaks Arabic, English, Kurdish and Spanish.