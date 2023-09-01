Secretary-General Appoints Ghada Hatim Eltahir Mudawi of Sudan United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kuwait

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Ghada Hatim Eltahir Mudawi of Sudan as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kuwait, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Eltahir has more than 25 years of experience in humanitarian and development affairs. Prior to her current appointment, she held different positions at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in New York — notably as Deputy Director of the Operations and Advocacy Division, where she was also Acting Director from March to August 2022. She has also served as Chief of Eastern and Southern Africa and as Acting Deputy Director for Middle East and North Africa, overseeing the Office’s activities in those regions.

Before that, Ms. Eltahir served as the Executive Director of the Médecins Sans Frontières Gulf Cooperation Council Regional Office in Abu Dhabi; Country Director of Médecins Sans Frontières in Yemen and Nigeria; and Nigeria Country Director of Solidarités International and of iMMAP.

Ms. Eltahir holds two master’s degrees, one in development studies from Erasmus University’s Institute of Social Studies in the Netherlands, and another in gender and development from Ahfad University in Sudan. She has also served on numerous international advisory boards and panels.