United Nations Secretary-General Appoints Tatiana Molcean of Republic of Moldova Executive Secretary, Economic Commission for Europe

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Tatiana Molcean of the Republic of Moldova as the next Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (ECE). She will succeed Olga Algayerova of Slovakia, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her commitment and dedicated service to the Organization.

Ms. Molcean brings to the position 20 years of experience in the public sector with extensive international cooperation and development experience and in-depth knowledge and expertise across the entire ECE membership. She is currently the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Moldova to the United Nations Office, World Trade Organization, and other international organizations in Geneva.

She served as State Secretary and Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Bilateral Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration (2017-2020), Deputy Director General for European Integration and Head of the Division for Economic and Sector Cooperation with the European Union (2012-2017) and Head of the Division for Economic Cooperation and Sectorial Coordination at the General Directorate for European Integration (2004-2008). A career diplomat, she has also served as Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova to Sweden (2008-2011).

Ms. Molcean holds a LLM degree in law from the Faculty of International Law at Moldova State University and completed the Multilateral Diplomacy Programme from the Graduate Institute of Geneva, Switzerland. She is fluent in Romanian, English and Russian, with advanced knowledge of French.