Secretary-General Appoints Clementine Nkweta-Salami of Cameroon Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Clementine Nkweta-Salami of Cameroon as his Deputy Special Representative for Sudan with the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS). She will also serve as the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan. Ms. Nkweta-Salami succeeds Khardiata Lo N’Diaye of Senegal, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her dedication.

Ms. Nkweta-Salami brings to the position, 30 years of experience in humanitarian affairs and protection, mainly in field settings. For the past three years, she has served as Director of the Regional Bureau for the East, Horn and Great Lakes Regions of Africa of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), where she is responsible for providing strategic direction, support and oversight of 11 UNHCR country offices. Prior to this, she was UNHCR Representative to Ethiopia, Regional Representative to Southern Africa, Representative to Burundi and Head of Inspection in the Inspector General’s Office at UNHCR Headquarters in Geneva. She has also served in field positions with UNHCR in the United Republic of Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

Ms. Nkweta-Salami holds a masters degree in corporate and commercial law from University College, University of London, a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Social Science degree in sociology and political science from the University of Ottawa. Ms. Nkweta-Salami is a qualified barrister and member of the English and Cameroon Bar.