Secretary-General Appoints AnneMarie van den Berg of Netherlands Assistant Secretary-General for Supply Chain Management

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of AnneMarie van den Berg of the Netherlands as Assistant Secretary-General for Supply Chain Management, in the Department of Operational Support.

She succeeds Christian Saunders of the United Kingdom, who was appointed Special Coordinator on improving the United Nations response to sexual exploitation and abuse, and to whom the Secretary-General extends his deepest appreciation for his service in the Department.

Serving as Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Supply Chain Management since September 2022, Ms. van den Berg brings over 25 years of experience within the United Nations system, leading and coordinating complex logistical and supply chain initiatives. She was the Coordinator of the Global United Nations COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment and Chair of the United Nations System-Wide COVID-19 Medevac Taskforce, which are two of the Secretary-General’s initiatives to provide critical and preventive care to United Nations personnel, their dependents, humanitarian and development partners. She also led the Logistics Division in both the Departments of Operational Support and Field Support.

Ms. van den Berg began her professional career in logistics and supply chain management in the private sector and served for 13 years at the World Food Programme (WFP), predominantly in emergency response, humanitarian and operational roles in Africa, Latin America and Central Asia. She also served at the United Nations Mission in the Sudan (UNMIS), the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).

Ms. van den Berg holds a master’s degree in Latin American Studies from Leiden University in the Netherlands, and a Master of Business Administration from the Open University in the United Kingdom. She is fluent in Dutch, English, French and Portuguese.