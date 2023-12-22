Security Council Press Statement on Humanitarian Situation in Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President José Javier De La Gasca (Ecuador):

The members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the spreading violence and deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan. They strongly condemned the reported attacks against civilians, and expansion of fighting into areas hosting large populations of internally displaced persons, refugees and asylum seekers, especially in Gezira State, where over 250,000 civilians have fled Wad Madani since the start of the Rapid Support Forces’ offensive, and in the Darfur region, including the town of El Fasher.

The members of the Security Council expressed particular concern at ongoing reports of violations of international humanitarian law and continuing human rights violations and abuses, including cases of sexual violence in conflict. They urged all parties to exercise restraint and protect civilians and civil infrastructure in accordance with their obligations under international law, in particular international humanitarian law.

The members of the Security Council praised the efforts of humanitarian actors within Sudan and neighbouring States, including UN humanitarian agencies, UN implementing partners, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and national partners. They called upon all parties to allow and facilitate, in accordance with relevant provisions of international law and in line with United Nations guiding principles of humanitarian assistance, including humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan. They condemned the 10 December 2023 attack on an ICRC convoy and underlined the obligation to respect and protect humanitarian workers. They called for the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to Sudan and neighbouring States, where more than 1.5 million people have taken refuge since April 2023.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their call on all parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities, facilitate humanitarian access, including by fulfilling their Jeddah commitments, and to seek a negotiated solution to the conflict.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the leadership of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union, underscored the critical role of neighbouring countries and the Jeddah forum, and underlined their support for the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra.

The members of the Security Council called on all Member States to refrain from external interference which seeks to foment conflict and instability, and instead to support efforts for a durable peace.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Sudan in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.