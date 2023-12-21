Violence Raging ‘In All Theatres of Syria’, UN Special Envoy Tells Security Council, Urging Return to Political Track Inclusive of All Actors, All Issues

Violence is spiralling throughout Syria in a conflict that “cannot be left unattended”, the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the country told the Security Council today, as members echoed his call for a return to the political track with a realistic approach inclusive of all actors and all issues.

Geir O. Pedersen, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, said this has been another tragic year for Syrian civilians, who were killed, injured, displaced, detained and abducted in alarming numbers and today face the danger of regional spillover. “There is an urgent need for maximum restraint by all actors, Syrian and non-Syrian,” he stressed, detailing the effects in recent weeks from the developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel.

He urged “sustained de-escalation in and on Syria, towards a nationwide ceasefire”. In 2024, there is a clear need to refocus on the political process called for eight years ago in resolution 2254 (2015). International cooperation and a multilateral approach to get the Syrian political process back on track towards a negotiated political settlement and the reconvening of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, he said.

Also briefing was Lisa Doughten, Director of the Humanitarian Financing and Resource Mobilization Division of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, who reported that, to date, the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan for Syria is only 33 per cent funded. “This lack of resources is severely constraining our ability to provide critical life-saving assistance to millions of people.” She urged sustained humanitarian access throughout the country through all modalities, and urgent and adequate funding to support the life-saving humanitarian response.

In the debate that followed, Council members reiterated the Special Envoy’s calls for restraint and revitalization of the political process. Speakers also voiced concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation, with some urging the Syrian Government to renew the authorization for the use of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, which expires in January 2024.

Switzerland’s representative, also speaking for Brazil as co-sponsors of the Syrian humanitarian file, urged respect for international humanitarian law to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. She called for the unconditional and timely renewal of all authorizations to facilitate cross-border aid delivery amid harsh winter conditions.

Among several speakers who regretted the impasse on the political track was the United Arab Emirates’ representative who pointed out that the matter, over the past two years, has not received similar attention as the cross-border mechanism renewals. While aid continues to flow through the three crossings, the Council should simultaneously intensify its political work and allocate the same level of attention to the Syrian crisis as it does to other crises on its agenda.

Ecuador’s representative, Council President for December, speaking in his national capacity, stressed the need to step up diplomatic efforts towards re-engaging dialogue and achieving a political solution in line with resolution 2254 (2015). He encouraged the Special Envoy to continue conversations with the Astana group, neighbouring countries, regional partners and other actors inside and outside Syria, for the resumption of the Constitutional Committee’s work.

The speaker for the Russian Federation criticized Western colleagues who have no concern about the suffering of the Syrian people or of the people in Gaza, adding that “all they care about are geopolitical gains”. He urged the UN country team in Damascus to devise a more effective approach to the delivery of assistance to Syrians in need. The dearth of financing, sanctions pressure by Western countries and an exceedingly politicized approach to humanitarian operations has resulted in a swiftly deteriorating situation, he said.

Countering that assertion, the United States’ delegate said “the responsibility of this war lies at the feet of the Assad regime”. The destruction they have caused to infrastructure and the threats they pose to humanitarian operations put hundreds of thousands of people at risk, he stressed, highlighting that violence in Syria has reached its worst level since 2019.

Syria's representative said his country has for years been suffering from terrorism, the illegal military presence of United States’ and Turkish forces and escalation of Israeli attacks on Syria's vital facilities. Noting the imposition of unilateral sanctions by the United States and European Union against Damascus, he called for an end to such measures, as well as the politicization of humanitarian work. Moreover, Israel must cease its aggression against Syria’s civilian airports — attacks which have led to the cancellation of 27 humanitarian flights between 12 October and 1 December, he added.

The representatives of countries in the region also took the floor, with Iran’s delegate asserting that the primary source of insecurity is the “unlawful presence and continued occupation of US military forces”. Türkiye’s representative said that the preservation of calm in Syria is of critical importance, amid exacerbating domestic problems and the risk of regional conflagration. He called on all relevant parties — both in the region and beyond — to de-escalate tensions.

THE SITUATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Briefings

GEIR O. PEDERSEN, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria , said “this has been another tragic year for Syrian civilians”, who were killed, injured, displaced, detained and abducted in alarming numbers and today face the danger of regional spillover. Spillover effects in the last weeks from the developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel have reintensified, he said, noting multiple air strikes attributed to Israel across Syria, which, according to the Syrian Government, have rendered Damascus and Aleppo airports non-operational. Currently, only Latakia airport is functional, affecting both civilian air traffic and the UN humanitarian operations. There have also been multiple reports of missiles launched from southern Syria over the Occupied Syrian Golan towards Israel, as well as near-daily attacks on United States’ positions in northeast Syria.

Detailing continuing and escalating violence “in all theatres of Syria”, he reported that in the last few weeks alone, in north-west Syria, pro-Government air strikes intensified, as did front-line clashes. He also cited intensified shelling by listed terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and armed opposition forces, as well as further drone attacks on Government areas attributed to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham or other actors based in Idlib, and, among other developments, Turkish drone strikes amid intense artillery exchanges between Turkish and armed opposition forces on one side, and Syrian Democratic Forces on the other. “There is an urgent need for maximum restraint by all actors, Syrian and non-Syrian,” he stressed, warning that “any major escalation would have devastating consequences”. “We need instead to see sustained de-escalation in and on Syria, towards a nationwide ceasefire, and a cooperative approach to countering Security Council-listed terrorist groups,” he emphasized.

All actors must operate in full compliance with international humanitarian law to ensure protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, he urged, pointing to socioeconomic conditions that are “on the brink”, with funding dwindling amid higher than ever humanitarian needs. He strongly appealed to donors to fund all pillars of the UN response and urged a continued search for solutions to ensure the continued delivery of cross-border and cross-line humanitarian assistance. Critical infrastructure including electricity is under major strain, he added, stressing that “any adverse effects of sanctions on ordinary Syrians must be avoided and mitigated”. Refugees and internally displaced persons have not yet seen forthcoming conditions for safe, dignified and voluntary returns. Channels of dialogue continue, nonetheless.

He recalled his meetings with the Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister in Geneva and with the President of the Syrian Negotiations Commission in Doha, as well as with key stakeholders this month, including senior Russian, American, Iranian, Arab, European and Japanese officials, with whom he underscored the importance of international cooperation to get the Syrian political process back on track. Highlighting the year-and-a-half blockage of the Constitutional Committee largely over the issue of the venue, he reported that there is no venue in the region that is both on offer and attracts consensus, or any sign that that will change soon. “We should come together to enable the reconvening of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva,” he urged.

Detailing the increasing engagement among Syrian civil society, including in grass-roots peacebuilding amid renewed violence and popular frustrations that peaked later in the year, he warned that “this conflict cannot be left unattended”. In 2024, there is a clear need to refocus on the political process called for eight years ago in resolution 2254 (2015). Urging a realistic and comprehensive multilateral approach inclusive of all actors and all issues at the heart of the conflict, he said, that is “the way to stem the tide of violence and fast deteriorating socioeconomic and humanitarian situations and move towards a negotiated political settlement that could enable the Syrians to realize their legitimate aspirations and restore Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity in line with Security Council resolution 2254 (2015)”.

LISA DOUGHTEN, Director of the Humanitarian Financing and Resource Mobilization Division of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs , speaking on behalf of Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator , said this year has proven to be yet another challenging one for the Syrian people. It started with the earthquakes striking Türkiye, and northern and western Syria. They affected almost 9 million people in Syria, killed at least 5,900, and displacing millions. The UN and its partners responded immediately, including with trauma care, food assistance, and shelter support, and helped with rubble removal and restoring basic services. However, devastating and widespread damage to infrastructure caused by the earthquakes is still being acutely felt 10 months later — even more so amid the current economic crisis. The UN has supported the rehabilitation of hospitals, schools, markets, roads, water lines and other civilian infrastructure, including through projects financed by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ pooled funds. She acknowledged donors’ generosity but noted the continued need.

She said that this year hostilities in northern Syria returned to levels not seen since 2019. Since August, fighting in the north-west and north-east has killed or injured hundreds of civilians and caused displacement and further damage to civilian facilities and essential services. “This uptick in fighting reminds us that the conflict in Syria is far from over.” Progress to end the conflict is essential to sustainably address humanitarian needs. Cross-border relief operations remain an indispensable lifeline for more than 4 million people in need in the north-west. The Government’s agreement for the UN to use the Bab al-Hawa crossing for humanitarian aid delivery runs until 13 January 2024. Consent to use Bab al-Salam and Al Ra’ee crossings — initially granted following February’s earthquakes — was extended in November for an additional three months, until 13 February 2024. She urged a scaling up of aid delivery via all modalities. The UN will continue engagement to keep border crossings open and, in the coming days, will formally request that the Government extend consent to use Bab al-Hawa for as long as humanitarian needs persist.

Highlighting setbacks, she drew attention to, among others, the suspension since 12 October of the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flights, essential for the transportation of UN personnel and vital temperature-controlled medical cargo, owing to repeated attacks on Damascus and Aleppo airports. She underscored insufficient funding. Two weeks from the end of the year, the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan for Syria is only 33 per cent funded — $1.8 billion has been received out of the required $5.4 billion. Last year’s Response Plan was 52 per cent funded. “This lack of resources is severely constraining our ability to provide critical life-saving assistance to millions of people.”

World Food Programme (WFP) cuts in July — which reduced food assistance to some 40 per cent of those receiving it — increased child labour and malnutrition among children, she underscored. WFP since announced completely cutting its main food assistance programme, which has sustained millions of families for over a decade. Starting in January, 5.5 million people who benefited from general food distributions at the beginning of 2023 will no longer receive it. These new cuts, amid a deepening economic crisis, will have an even more devastating impact. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ preliminary assessments forecast further declines in food security in 2024, including a 29 per cent increase in severe food insecurity rates among displaced people living in camps and informal sites. “In this context, the consequences of funding shortfalls for food assistance will be devastating.” The situation is unsustainable and insupportable. She called for protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, sustained humanitarian access throughout the country through all modalities, and urgent and adequate funding to sustain the life-saving humanitarian response.

Statements

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY ( Russian Federation ) said that the unprecedented toll of the Palestine-Israel conflict has provoked additional tensions in Syria. “We firmly condemn the ongoing strikes targeting Syria as egregious violations of Syrian sovereignty and the basic provisions of international law,” he said. Further, he underscored the importance of facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homes, noting that Syria’s Government has demonstrated a willingness to take concrete measures to facilitate civilian reconciliation. The dearth of financing, sanctions pressure by Western countries and an exceedingly politicized approach to humanitarian operations has resulted in a swiftly deteriorating situation. “We urge the UN country team in Damascus to devise a more effective approach to the delivery of assistance to Syrians in need,” he stressed. The humanitarian potential of the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint should not be used by UN personnel from the office in Gaziantep for “spontaneous” visits to Idlib, which are not agreed with Damascus. “The suffering of the Syrian people, like the suffering of the people in Gaza, is something which our Western colleagues have no concern about whatsoever,” he said, adding: “All they care about are geopolitical gains.”

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) said that as 2023 comes to a close, the Syrian political process remains “frustratingly blocked”. Noting that the Assad regime has stepped up its attacks in the north-west, he added: “The responsibility of this war lies at the feet of the Assad regime.” Urging the regime to release the arbitrarily detained and provide information about the missing, he observed that violence has reached its worst level since 2019. “The destruction they have caused to infrastructure and the threats they pose to humanitarian operations put hundreds of thousands of people at risk,” he stressed. While he welcomed the three-month extension of access through the Bab-al-Salaam and Al-Ra’ee crossings, he said that this piecemeal approach does not fully meet urgent humanitarian needs. Furthermore, he condemned the attacks by Iranian aligned militia groups against United States’ personnel and facilities in Iraq and Syria.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), speaking on behalf of Brazil and her own country, said that the recent earthquake, with an epicentre in Türkiye, led to further deterioration of the already dire humanitarian situation in Syria. The out-of-school children population increased by at least 25 per cent, while inadequate sanitary infrastructure in makeshift camps for internally displaced persons and the extreme drought caused a cholera outbreak across most of Syria. Against the backdrop of rising food insecurity and increasing cases of malnutrition, WFP had to drastically reduce rations due to underfunding. Pointing to the violence increase in the north-east and north-west of the country since October, undermining civilian infrastructure and humanitarian aid delivery, she urged respect for international humanitarian law. Regarding the cross-border aid mechanism, she advocated for unconditional and timely renewals of all authorizations to facilitate aid delivery during harsh winter conditions. To avoid a bleaker outlook, the international community must act responsibly, urgently seeking a political solution aligned with resolution 2254 (2015).

Speaking in her national capacity, she regretted a lack of progress in the work of the Constitutional Committee, while urging all parties concerned to commit themselves in good faith and to collaborate with the Special Envoy. Geneva remains available to host the Committee meetings, as well as any other talks and initiatives aimed at promoting a lasting peace in Syria. In view of the past year’s tragic human toll, she called on all parties to establish a nationwide ceasefire. It is imperative that the civilian population and civilian objects be protected, she stressed, adding: “This Council must make this its priority. The Syrian population desperately needs this.” She also spotlighted the crucial role of civil society in easing tensions and bringing about national reconciliation.

NATHALIE BROADHURST ESTIVAL ( France ) recalling the Council’s unanimous adoption of resolution 2254 (2015) — which called for the establishment of a credible, inclusive political process in Syria — observed: “We are far from having achieved sufficient progress due to the intransigence of the regime and its refusal to make the slightest concessions.” Violations against the Syrian people continue, including the bombardment in the north-west by the regime and its supporters. “This is permanent instability,” she said. The Special Envoy’s mediation is therefore critical because much needs to be done. Collective efforts must focus on a political solution at a time when the war in Gaza illustrates that a crisis considered frozen can erupt if its root causes are not addressed. Noting that the UN’s authorization to use the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint will expire on 13 January, she urged the regime to renew the authorization without a time limit.

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN ( Ghana ), speaking also on behalf of Gabon and Mozambique, said the humanitarian crisis in Syria has maintained its downward trajectory, with children and displaced people bearing the brunt of the country's acute and rising food security crisis. Millions are living without necessities such as water and electricity, he said, noting that funding shortfalls and the wanton destruction of agricultural infrastructure resulting from the prolonged conflict have created “a crisis within a crisis”. The upsurge in violence in parts of the country has worsened the protection concerns as thousands of civilians remain displaced and unable to safely return to their homes. Women and girls have been particularly vulnerable under such circumstances, as they are exposed to gender-based violence in displacement camps.

Amid this unending crisis, funding shortages persist, he stressed, adding that the low funding has constrained aid agencies’ ability to provide the needed succour to vulnerable populations. Accordingly, he urged the parties to collaborate with the UN to create a safe environment for unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and the Syrian Government to renew the authorization for the use of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing before its expiration in January 2024. Turning to the deteriorating political situation, he said a nation-wide ceasefire remains a sine qua non for the start of the political process. The most workable solution to the conflict remains a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned inclusive political process, undertaken with the support of the international community, under the UN’s aegis.

SUN ZHIQIANG ( China ) voicing concern about frequent air strikes on Syria, called on all relevant parties to refrain from any actions that might escalate tensions. The international community should play a constructive role in preventing the spread of the conflict and the urgent priority must be to stop all illegal military operations in Syria and end illegal military presence. Political settlement is the fundamental way out for the Syrian issue, he said, voicing support for the Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process. He called on all Syrian parties to enhance dialogue and work for substantive progress in the Constitutional Committee. He welcomed the extensive engagement by Special Envoy Pedersen with all parties on the implementation of resolution 2254 (2015), noting that Arab countries must step up coordination and facilitate the political settlement of the Syrian issue.

THOMAS PATRICK PHIPPS ( United Kingdom ) said that, over the last 12 months, there has been no progress on the political process in Syria, no improvement in civil or political rights or arbitrary detentions for Syrians and no meaningful improvement in conditions to enable the safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees. Instead, the humanitarian crisis has deepened. The threat posed to the region from actors within Syria remains of grave concern, he said, highlighting continuing attacks against the Global Coalition Against Da’esh in northeast Syria; increasing tensions along the Jordan/Syria border; and reported strikes into Israeli territory by the “Assad regime” and Iranian-affiliated forces. Further, he stressed that UN aid access at Bab al-Hawa remains vital. Over three quarters of all UN aid transits via this crossing and it remains a critical lifeline for 4.1 million Syrians. The Syrian regime’s current permission expires on 13 January 2024 and should be renewed. Cross-line operations can complement, but not replace, the essential support cross-border mechanisms provide, he added.

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ), associating himself with the statement made by Switzerland, said that currently three crossing points are being used to deliver aid to those in need, with the consent of the Syrian Government. “We welcome this important moment of cooperation between Syria and the humanitarian community,” he added. In recent months, there has been a concerning escalation of violence in Syria and the region. In the north-west, there have been reports of airstrikes resulting in civilian casualties and significant damage to civilian infrastructure. There also have been disturbing reports of violence in the north-east, including attacks on civilian infrastructure. Civilians and civilian property must be protected during hostilities. Syria has also been repeatedly affected by the current escalation of the conflict in Israel and Palestine. The risk of regional escalation is deeply worrying. Given the escalating humanitarian crisis and deteriorating security conditions in Syria, an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire is urgently needed.

KAZUYUKI YAMAZAKI ( Japan ) expressed deep concern about the potential spillover of the Gaza conflict across the region. On recent hostilities in the north-west, he urged all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint to avoid a new large-scale military conflict, adding: “There is a need to refocus the political process to address the root causes of the Syrian crisis.” With the international community focusing on the Gaza conflict, he said “the importance of supporting Syrian-led and Syrian-owned dialogue should not diminish”. Referring to a warning from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs about unprecedentedly low funding for the humanitarian crisis in Syria, he emphasized his country’s commitment of $32.6 million in additional humanitarian assistance, encompassing aid for Syria’s neighbouring countries. He urged other donors to take similar actions and also called on Member States to urgently address the issue of missing persons, refugees and internally displaced persons in Syria.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ) noted that the Council’s focus has been to meet the needs of the Syrian people by establishing the cross-border mechanism and regularly renewing it since 2014. However, over the past two years, the political track has not received similar attention, he said. While aid continues to flow through the three crossings, the Council should simultaneously intensify its work on the political track, he stressed, calling on the 15-nation body to “allocate the same level of attention to the Syrian crisis as it does to other crises on its agenda”. The political path requires that all diplomatic efforts be focused on resolving the Syrian crisis, rather than only managing it. Noting that security conditions in that country will worsen if there is no political solution, he emphasized: “We look forward to the day when Syria turns the page on conflict and regains its security and stability.”

FRANCESCA MARIA GATT ( Malta ) recalled that, over the past 12 months, Syrians have had to contend with the impact of multiple devastating earthquakes and aftershocks, a humanitarian crisis, climate shocks, and now, a major conflict on their border which threatens to bring even greater violence and turmoil to the region. Noting that the continued functioning of the crossings at Bab al-Salam and Al Ra’ee has greatly supported the aid delivery mechanism at Bab al-Hawa, she advocated for an extension of the agreement for use of Bab al-Hawa by the UN and its humanitarian partners. Further, violence has continued unabated in the north of the country, protests have erupted in the south, and Syrian airports remain targeted. She voiced concern over grave violations of children’s rights, noting a record number of children who are internally displaced. Warning about the consequences of political inaction, she called for a nationwide ceasefire to help create conditions for progress, in line with resolution 2254 (2015).

ALBANA DAUTLLARI ( Albania ) echoed the Special Envoy’s calls for maximum restraint, de-escalation, respect for the nationwide ceasefire, full compliance with international humanitarian law and measures to revitalize the political process based on resolution 2254 (2015). Without breaking the political impasse imposed by the Syrian regime, “the vision of a brighter future for the Syrian people becomes more difficult”, she said. She therefore urged the regime not to delay the convening of the Constitutional Committee as a practical, necessary step to put the Syrian-led, UN-facilitated political process back on track. Also pointing out that the humanitarian situation is an extension of the political stalemate, she called on the international community to stand in solidarity with the Syrian people and increase support for the humanitarian response plan. Further, aid delivery should remain predictable, sustainable and transparent, and authorization for use of the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint should be extended beyond the January deadline.

JOSÉ JAVIER DE LA GASCA ( Ecuador ), Council President for December, speaking in his national capacity, said it is essential to step up diplomatic efforts that make it possible to reengage dialogue and move towards a political solution in accordance with resolution 2254 (2015). He encourages the Special Envoy to continue conversations with members of the Astana group, neighbouring countries, regional partners and other actors inside and outside Syria, with the goal of bringing about the meetings of the Constitutional Committee. Noting that 45,000 people in Ebreha remain without drinking water due to the military use of the area’s water plant, he called for respecting international humanitarian law. Poverty, malnutrition, displacement and the large humanitarian need are a warning that the Council must continue to examine the situation. He urged the Government to provide responses on the status and fate of missing persons and those arbitrarily detained, and to establish transparent accountability systems.

ALHAKAM DANDY ( Syria ) said his country has for years been suffering from terrorism, the illegal military presence of United States and Turkish forces in parts of Syria, escalation of repeated Israeli attacks on Syria's vital facilities, and exacerbation of a humanitarian crisis. The United States and European Union continue to impose unilateral sanctions against Damascus, a move that has hurt children, women and the elderly. Turning to the situation in Gaza, he said the United States has not only directly engaged in the aggression against the Gaza Strip “shoulder-by-shoulder with Israeli war criminals”, but has continued in Syria to support separatist militia and looting of Syrian resources, including oil, wheat and gas. Meanwhile, Turkish forces continue their illegal presence on Syrian territory, providing logistical, military and financial support to terrorist organizations in the northwest of the country.

Further, he noted measures and steps taken by the Government in Damascus to provide a dignified return to all Syrian refugees. Syria continues to coordinate and cooperate with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs towards improving the humanitarian situation in Syria. However, these joint efforts face the serious problem of a low funding rate of 33 per cent. “We demand the halt of politicizing humanitarian work,” he went on to say, stressing the need to also end unilateral coercive measures on Syria. Moreover, Israel must cease its aggression against Syria’s civilian airports, attacks which have led to the cancellation of 27 humanitarian flights between 12 October and 1 December, he added.

AMIR SAEID IRAVANI ( Iran ), expressing support for the resumption of the Constitutional Committee’s meetings, said that Teheran is in favour of Syrian refugees returning to their homeland. Noting that security situations in areas controlled by illegal foreign forces and those under occupation are of serious concern, he added: “The primary source of insecurity is the unlawful presence and continued occupation of US [United States] military forces.” He condemned Israel’s terrorist attack in Syria on 2 December, when two Iranian advisers were “martyred”, stressing that provocative actions by the Israeli regime could impact regional peace and security. Rejecting the “groundless allegation” made against Iran by the representatives of the United States and United Kingdom, he added: “The United States is fully responsible for its decades-long aggressions, along with other crimes and unlawful measures in our region.”