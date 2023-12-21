Security Council Renews Mandate of Disengagement Observer Force in Golan for Six Months, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2718 (2023)

The Security Council today renewed the mandate of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan for six months until 30 June 2024 and requested that the Force have the required capacity and resources to safely fulfil its mandate.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2718 (2023) (to be issued as document S/RES/2718(2023)), the 15-member body also stressed that Israel and Syria are obliged to “scrupulously and fully respect” the terms of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

By other terms, it called on them to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any breaches of the ceasefire and the area of separation. It also encouraged them to take full advantage of UNDOF’s liaison function regularly to address issues of mutual concern.

Further, the Council also called on all parties to cooperate fully with UNDOF operations to respect its privileges and immunities and to ensure its freedom of movement, as well as the security of and unhindered and immediate access for the UN personnel carrying out their mandate.

It then requested the Secretary-General to report every 90 days on developments in the situation and on the measures taken to implement resolution 338 (1973).

UNDOF was established immediately following the 1974 disengagement agreement with a mandate to maintain the ceasefire and supervise the areas of separation — a buffer zone — in the Golan. It has since been reauthorized every six months, being last renewed on 29 June 2023 (see Press Release SC/15338).