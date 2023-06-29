Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2689 (2023), Security Council Renews Mandate of United Nations Disengagement Observer Force for Six Months

The Security Council today decided to renew the mandate of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan for six months, until 31 December 2023, while requesting the Secretary-General to ensure that it has the required capacity and resources to fulfil its mandate in a safe manner.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2689 (2023) (to be issued as document S/RES/2689(2023)), the 15-member organ called on the concerned parties to immediately implement its resolution 338 (1973) of 22 October 1973 and stressed both parties’ obligation to scrupulously and fully respect the terms of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

Further, the Council called on the parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any breaches of the ceasefire and the area of separation. It underlined that UNDOF remains an impartial entity, stressing the importance of halting all activities that endanger United Nations peacekeepers on the ground.

Among other provisions, the Council called on all parties to cooperate fully with UNDOF’s operations, to provide all necessary support to allow for the full utilization of the Quneitra crossing by UNDOF and to lift COVID-19-related restrictions as soon as sanitary conditions permit. The organ also requested UNDOF, Member States and relevant parties to take all appropriate steps to protect the safety, security and health of all UNDOF personnel.

Additionally, the Council underscored the importance of progress in the deployment of appropriate technology, including counter-improvised-explosive-device capabilities and a sense-and-warn system, as well as in addressing civilian staffing needs, to ensure the safety and security of UNDOF personnel and equipment.

The meeting began at 10:04 a.m. and ended at 10:06 a.m.