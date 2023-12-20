Speakers Weigh Prospects for Engagement with Taliban in Afghanistan amid Ongoing Concern over Harsh Repression of Women’s Rights

‘Dialogue Does Not Legitimize,’ Special Representative Says

The Security Council today heard calls for and against greater engagement with the Taliban to address critical challenges in Afghanistan, as speakers highlighted a dire humanitarian situation and severely restricted rights for women, girls and minorities.

Roza Isakovna Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said that there must be more direct engagement with the de facto authorities, including in Kabul. “Dialogue does not legitimize,” but it can encourage change, she said, as the Council took up the report of the of independent assessment on Afghanistan pursuant to resolution 2679 (2023) (document S/2023/856).

While de facto authorities — as she referred to the Taliban — maintain that their ban on girls’ education and employment for women are internal matters, UNAMA has had successful interactions with them on such issues as climate, microfinance, counter-narcotics and drug addiction, demining, private sector development, human rights and governance, she said. The de facto authorities, which require technical assistance to deliver such services, should understand the value of the multilateral offer before them from the Special Coordinator. “Many of the de facto authorities are open to further engagement with UNAMA and to seek an awareness of human rights standards,” she said.

Discussing the independent assessment, prepared by Special Coordinator Feridun Sinirlioğlu (Türkiye), she said that it clearly articulates an endpoint — an Afghan State that is fully reintegrated with the international system. She said the de facto authorities, however, deem its recommendation the appointment of a Special Envoy to be unacceptable, based on past experience, and they indicate a preference for bilateral approaches.

Shaharzad Akbar, Executive Director of Rawadari, an Afghan civil society organization, briefing the Council via video link, an alarming pattern of human rights violations “across the board” has emerged since the Taliban returned to power, including the repression of women’s rights that some international experts call gender apartheid. The Council should not give a blanket endorsement to the recommendations of the independent assessment without establishing clear and explicit safeguards to protect the rights of women, she said. Moreover, there must be no normalization of relations with the Taliban without a swift reversal of all restrictions on women’s rights, she said, emphasizing that this must be “a collective red line” for Member States, UN agencies and all humanitarian actors.

Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of Coordination of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said that more than 20 million people require humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. Following three earthquakes in October in Herat, thousands of families are now living in tents and makeshift shelters, exposed to fast-falling winter temperatures. The eastern and southern regions have meanwhile seen a dramatic surge in the number of Afghans returning from Pakistan, following that country’s decision to send back undocumented Afghan nationals. However, as the year ends, the Afghan humanitarian effort is facing a critical funding gap of $1.8 billion, he warned.

José Javier de la Gasca (Ecuador), Chair of the Security Council committee established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011), said that two years after the Taliban took power, certain terrorist groups have attained greater freedom of action, increasing threats in neighbouring countries. He noted that the effectiveness and honesty of measures adopted by the Taliban to counter certain groups are still not clear.

The ensuing debate heard divergent views on engagement with the Taliban and how to find a way forward for the country.

The United States’ representative said that his country will not consider any significant steps toward normalization of relations with the Taliban until women and girls have meaningful access to education, the workforce and other aspects of social and political life. Welcoming the independent assessment, he agreed with the recommendation on appointing a special envoy to complement UNAMA’s work of promoting peace and stability.

China’s representative called for more humanitarian aid, saying that ordinary Afghans should not be the victims of political considerations. Afghanistan’s interests and assets overseas should be returned to the country’s people as soon as possible, he said, urging enhanced engagement with the Afghan authorities without preconditions.

Japan’s delegate, whose country is co-penholder with the United Arab Emirates on the Afghanistan file, said that while the international community's interest in Afghanistan appears to be waning, the humanitarian, human rights and political situation remains severe. He urged the Taliban to reverse its restrictions on the freedom of women and girls, adding that a special envoy should be appointed to facilitate engagement among relevant stakeholders, as recommended in the independent assessment.

Afghanistan’s representative, who was appointed to his country’s permanent mission to the United Nations by its previous Government, said that the independent assessment report falls short of recognizing the Taliban as a primary actor. However, it can serve as a guiding document to address existing problems. Speaking towards the end of the meeting, he welcomed its emphasis on restoring the rights of all citizens and emphasized the importance of establishing a responsible, representative, and legitimate system of governance.

THE SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN

Briefings

ROZA ISAKOVNA OTUNBAYEVA, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said the systemic discrimination against women and girls, repression of political dissent and free speech, a lack of meaningful representation of minorities, and ongoing instances of extrajudicial killing, arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture and ill-treatment are key features of the human rights situation in Afghanistan today. UNAMA has undertaken a dialogue on human rights with the de facto authorities in Afghanistan and, in some areas, there have been openings, such as the treatment of detainees. “Many of the de facto authorities are open to further engagement with UNAMA and to seek an awareness of human rights standards,” she said.

The humanitarian situation remains of grave concern, with more than 20 million people depending on aid heading into winter and a drop in funding this year, she reported. The Shia community remains at disproportionate risk of attacks, while other countries in the region are concerned about possible threats from inside Afghanistan, including Pakistan. During a visit to Islamabad, she raised the issue of the expulsion of undocumented Afghans from Pakistan, she said, adding that she has conveyed to Pakistan and the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to prevent a further deterioration of relations. “The returnees are the poorest of the poor,” with 80,000 having nowhere to go and the consequences for women and girls particularly severe.

On education, she said that there is anecdotal evidence that girls of all ages can study at madrassas — but it is unclear what constitutes a madrassa, what the curriculums are and how many girls are able to study. The de facto Ministry of Education is reportedly assessing these schools and curriculums and has told UNAMA it is working on creating conditions to allow girls to return to school. “But time is passing while a generation of girls is falling behind” and the lack of access to education will impact the de facto authorities’ economic self-sufficiency agenda. In addition, the de facto authorities need to be part of the global conversation on climate change, she said, emphasizing that a lack of water from recurring drought has reached urgent levels across the country. The de facto authorities have demonstrated a desire to engage with the international community on this and they accept honouring Afghanistan’s commitments to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, she said.

Turning to the report of the Special Coordinator of the independent assessment mandated by Security Council resolution 2679 (2023), she said that clearly articulates an endpoint — an Afghan State that is fully reintegrated with the international system. The de facto authorities, however, deem the appointment of a special envoy to be unacceptable, based on past experience, and they indicate a preference for bilateral approaches. They also maintain that the ban on girls’ education and women working are internal matters. She called for a durable and more detailed international consensus on Afghanistan, and for urged greater use of the de facto authorities’ willingness for dialogue.

“Dialogue does not legitimize,” but it can encourage change, she said, emphasizing that there must be more direct engagement with the de facto authorities, including in Kabul. She went on to say that UNAMA has already had successful interactions with the de facto authorities on climate, microfinance, counter-narcotics and drug addiction, demining, private sector development, human rights and governance. The de facto authorities need technical assistance to deliver such services and should understand the value of the multilateral offer before them from the Special Coordinator, she said, adding: “Compromises … will be required from all sides.”

RAMESH RAJASINGHAM, Director of Coordination, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs , noted that more than 20 million people require humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. Following three earthquakes in October in Herat, thousands of families are now living in tents and makeshift shelters, exposed to fast-falling winter temperatures. The eastern and southern regions have meanwhile seen a dramatic surge in the number of Afghans returning from Pakistan. Further, the needs of women and girls in Afghanistan continues to grow at a scale and intensity commensurate with the repressive approach taken by the de facto authorities. For two years now, girls and women have been marginalized from almost all forms of public life, he added.

In recent months, the de facto authorities have requested several non-governmental organizations to remove women from leadership positions and as bank account signatories, he said. Nevertheless, there are at least 630 local arrangements permitting Afghan women to participate in humanitarian activities. Between January and October, the United Nations and various partners provided direct life-saving assistance to 26.5 million people, including 14.2 million women and girls. Stressing the importance of adequate financial resources, he highlighted a critical funding gap of $1.8 billion as the year ends.

The diversion of humanitarian assistance has not occurred in the form of looting of warehouses or the hijacking of aid convoys, he continued. To the extent it has occurred, it tends to occur post-distribution, often in the form of confiscation of assistance by community leaders to ensure that everyone — rather than those most in need — receives some form of assistance. It is not intended to benefit the leaders themselves, he said, adding that redistribution of this kind is a common cultural practice in Afghanistan. That said, there has been a 21 per cent increase in bureaucratic and administrative impediments between January and October compared to the same period in 2022. Ultimately, the Afghan people need sustainable solutions that allow support for income generation, agriculture, climate resilience and the restoration of basic services, he said.

JOSÉ JAVIER DE LA GASCA (Ecuador), Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011) , said that two years after the Taliban took power, certain terrorist groups have attained greater freedom of action, increasing terrorist threats in neighbouring countries. Noting that the effectiveness and honesty of measures adopted by the Taliban to counter certain groups are still not clear, he highlighted the threat posed by foreign terrorist combatants for neighbouring States. Although the Taliban are fighting against Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan (ISIL-K), that group maintains a capacity for large-scale attacks, he said, calling it the most serious domestic threat within the country. Furthermore, the links between the Taliban and Al‑Qaida and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan are strong, he said.

Although the production of poppy seeds has dropped, prices of opium and methamphetamine production have increased, he continued. In addition, some Member States have voiced concern over the number of weapons and military equipment provided to the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces before August 2021. In addition, Member States have expressed concern over the Taliban’s attempts to redirect humanitarian assistance. This year, the Committee has approved 16 exemptions for the Taliban to travel to eight Member States, he reported, adding that non-authorized and last-minute requests continue to be a concern. He further stated that the Committee did not reach an agreement on adopting measures to implement the Monitoring Team’s recommendations regarding procedures for exemptions, emergency authorizations and standard forms.

SHAHARZAD AKBAR, Executive Director, Rawadari , an Afghan civil society organization, speaking via video link, said since the Taliban returned to power, “we have documented an alarming pattern of human rights violations, across the board”. That includes the repression of women’s rights, in every conceivable sphere of life, that is so widespread and systematic that international experts deem it to be gender apartheid. Citing examples, she noted a rise in public corporal punishment as well as decrees limiting women’s rights, which now number 90. “The Taliban’s promises of an inclusive government, respect for women’s rights, or that any of these restrictions were temporary, have proved to be a lie.” She also noted a brutal crackdown on civic space, freedom of expression and the media, and human rights defenders. The Afghanistan Journalists Center has reported 99 incidents of violations of press freedom in 2023, including 41 arrests and criminal charges of journalists. At least two women human rights defenders were targeted for their activism and remain in custody. Despite the declared general amnesty, the ongoing killings of former security forces and government employees continue to be documented and are uninvestigated.

She highlighted targeted attacks, the forced displacement and marginalization of religious and ethnic groups, such as Hazaras, Uzbeks, Turkmens and Tajiks, and the dismantling of an independent judiciary and the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission. “The majority of Afghans want an equal, peaceful and prosperous country” that is not at war with its women and girls, embraces the country’s rich ethnic, linguistic and religious diversity, and respects all Afghan’s human rights.

She expressed regret that the United Nations and humanitarian actors have complied with Taliban conditions for humanitarian assistance. Afghanistan is not only in the midst of a humanitarian crisis, but also a political, security and human rights crisis, and the Security Council must be clear that rights — especially women’s rights — will be central to the international community’s next steps in Afghanistan. “There can be no unprincipled engagement with or recognition of the Taliban, or a seat for them at the UN, as long as their systematic discrimination against women and girls continues,” she said, emphasizing that setting out a roadmap for engagement while Taliban abuses deepen will signal that women’s rights are dispensable. In that regard, the Council should not give a blanket endorsement to the recommendations of the independent assessment without establishing clear and explicit safeguards to protect the rights of women, including their full participation in any decision-making.

There must be no normalization of relations with the Taliban without a swift reversal of all restrictions on women’s rights, as called for in resolution 2681 (2023) and Afghanistan’s obligations under international law, she continued, stating that this must be “a collective red line” for Member States, UN agencies and all humanitarian actors. All avenues to ensure justice and accountability for human rights violations by the Taliban must be supported, and the Taliban’s treatment of women must be investigated as gender persecution and gender apartheid. For its part, UNAMA must implement its current mandate in full, especially monitoring and advocating for respect for human rights, and providing protection for those at risk. The international community must prioritize support to Afghan human rights defenders and civil society by expediting resettlement for those at risk, funding civic work in Afghanistan, and continuing to meaningfully consult with the diverse human rights community of Afghanistan, she said.

Statements

KAZUYUKI YAMAZAKI ( Japan ), said that while the international community's interest in Afghanistan appears to be waning, the humanitarian, human rights and political situations remain severe. He urged the Taliban to reverse its restrictions on the freedom of women and girls, noting that Japan’s embassy in Kabul has always called for the removal of all repressive policies as well as a constructive relationship with the international community. At the same time, Japan has provided assistance for the Afghan people, including a recently announced $58.4 million to be provided mainly through UN agencies. He welcomed the report of the independent assessment and its emphasis on engagement and promoting confidence-building with the Taliban. A special envoy should be appointed to facilitate engagement among relevant stakeholders, as recommended in the independent assessment, he said, encouraging the Special Representative and UNAMA to continue to communicate with the Taliban on this matter.

LANA ZAKI NUSSEIBEH ( United Arab Emirates ) said that in the past two years, the United Arab Emirates and Japan, as co-penholders on the Afghanistan file, have worked to build and maintain Council unity on this item. Two and a half years since the fall of Kabul, Afghan women and girls continue to face curtailment of their rights, she said, adding that women who are victims of violence are sent to prison because authorities say there is no other way to protect them. Recalling the recent Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan terrorist attack that targeted Pakistan’s police station at the border, she said that Afghanistan’s fragile economy is threated by the decrease in aid funding. While the changing climate in Afghanistan has implications beyond its borders, the United Arab Emirates will sponsor a position of a climate security advisor within UNAMA to map out climate risks and devise appropriate strategies to reduce climate-related vulnerabilities.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), noting that not one of the 84,234 secondary school graduates in Afghanistan who took this year’s university entrance exams was a woman, said that the country can only achieve lasting stability, security and prosperity with the full participation of women. The international community must adopt a common strategy and act with unity, and women must be included in all processes and activities. The forced return of Afghans from Pakistan is an enormous challenge for an economic and humanitarian system that is already severely strained. She recalled the obligations of international law, including international refugee law, and the need for durable political solutions. It is also essential to step up efforts on climate, particularly in view of its regional and global impacts. Switzerland is in favour of reviewing the international commitment on this matter, as part of the follow-up to the independent assessment, she said.

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) said the latest report on the situation of Afghan women is a concrete look at their bleak reality. “The United States hears their request and will not consider any significant steps toward normalization of relations with the Taliban until women and girls have meaningful access to education, the workforce and other aspects of social and political life.” Expressing concern about how complaints about gender-based violence against women and girls are handled, he said the lack of female police officers in some units further impedes access to justice. Noting that his country has provided over $2 billion in assistance, he said that humanitarian assistance alone is not enough. That is why the Taliban must reverse policies that keep women from contributing to Afghanistan's economy. Welcoming the independent assessment, he agreed with the recommendation on appointing a special envoy. This would complement UNAMA’s work and mission of promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan, he said, calling as well on the Taliban to engage in serious dialogue with the Afghan people.

ARIAN SPASSE ( Albania ), noting that women and girls continue to be erased from public life, said that the Taliban have already institutionalized systematic gender-based discrimination and violence. “Women and girls in Afghanistan are living under the apartheid regime,” he stated. He also pointed to ongoing extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and ill-treatment of former Government officials and members of the former Afghan National Defence and Security Forces. Pointing to a potential spillover of Afghanistan’s instability into the neighbouring countries, he stressed that the situation in that country is not a “mere domestic issue”. Member States’ efforts to address the overall humanitarian, human rights and socioeconomic situation in that country will fall short if they fail to address the situation of women and girls, he emphasized, underscoring the importance of humanitarian aid and supporting grass-roots organizations, among other measures.

PEDRO COMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ), also speaking for Gabon and Ghana , welcomed the positive steps taken by the Taliban administration, including holding awareness-raising meetings with the population to promote unity and engagement. Those meetings must be inclusive and representative of all segments of Afghan society. Encouraging the Taliban authorities to also continue seeking investments and enhance cooperation with neighbouring countries, he said that, despite the improvement in the security situation, the protection of vulnerable groups, including UN personnel, remains concerning. He noted ongoing efforts to combat drugs and opium production and urged the Taliban to also prioritize supporting farmers in transitioning to alternative crops for sustainable livelihoods.

Voicing deep concern about the restrictions imposed on women’s participation in the country's political life, he called for a system of governance that mirrors the diversity of Afghan society and ensures the effective and equal participation of all citizens. He urged the Taliban to reverse the decrees that prevent women from accessing work and education, calling for the authorities to prioritize the well-being and safety of the Afghan people and allow Afghan women to contribute to humanitarian efforts. He also welcomed the engagement of neighbouring countries and regional organizations in raising awareness among the Taliban authorities about the need to promote a more inclusive society. Pointing to the critical humanitarian situation aggravated by climate events, he called on the international community to increase response activities. He also endorsed the release of international financial assets of Afghanistan to help develop its economy for the benefit the Afghan people.

VANESSA FRAZIER ( Malta ) said it has been 830 days since the Taliban banned Afghan girls from accessing secondary education leaving them susceptible to exploitation, forced marriage and domestic violence. Against this backdrop, she called on the Taliban to “immediately and unconditionally” reverse human rights restricting policies and to immediately release arbitrarily detained human rights defenders. Expressing regret over the lack of a fact-finding mission to assess violations against women’s rights, she underscored the need for clear, measurable and time-bound benchmarks based on Afghanistan’s universal treaty commitments, including the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women. On the security dimension, she expressed concerns about the significant threat posed by ISIL-K and terrorist activity along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border. Turning to the dire humanitarian situation, exacerbated by the forced return of over 400,000 Afghans from Pakistan, she urged the United Nations to continue delivering aid committed to principled humanitarianism.

NATHALIE BROADHURST ESTIVAL ( France ) expressed great concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation and increasing human rights violations in Afghanistan — the result of Taliban policy. That group has placed segregation of and violence against women at the heart of its political identity, which her Government will never accept. She warned that terrorist groups Da’esh and Al-Qaida are active in the country, posing a threat to international security, with drug cultivation and methamphetamine trafficking on the rise in the region. Recalling that France has contributed more than €140 million in aid and the European Union more than €1 billion since 2021, she further noted that her country has also committed to giving asylum to Afghan women via the “Women in Danger” programme. Given the major food crisis affecting Afghanistan, humanitarian assistance must be delivered without hindrance, and France will pay particular attention to preserving the robustness of UNAMA’s mandate.

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ) said the international community must continue to engage constructively with Afghanistan, while recognizing the complexities and nuances on the ground, to foster a State that is politically and ethnically inclusive, free of terrorism and narcotics, and economically stable. UNAMA’s role remains crucial in supporting these endeavours, while international support in these areas is not just necessary but vital. Afghanistan’s challenges must be addressed at their roots, he added, welcoming the de facto authorities’ efforts to stabilize the economy, curb corruption, fight terrorism and drug production and trafficking, increase tax revenue, and engage in regional economic cooperation. He urged relevant stakeholders to find agreeable mechanisms to inject frozen Afghan assets into Afghanistan’s economy. As discrimination in all its forms must cease, the de facto authorities must reverse restrictive policies and foster an inclusive political and social system that incorporates women and minority groups. The comprehensive independent assessment represents “a beacon of hope”, he said, voicing hope for a positive outcome in the outgoing negotiations to launch the process outlined therein.

GENG SHUANG ( China ) said there is a need to “step up reflection and input” to find solutions. He called on the international community to help Afghanistan address the humanitarian crisis by stepping up aid. It should not let ordinary Afghans become the victims of political considerations. He called for help to get banking, trade and connectivity functioning again. Afghanistan’s interests and assets overseas should be returned to the country’s people as soon as possible. Afghan authorities must give women and girls the right to education and employment. He said the international community should support Afghanistan with peaceful reconstruction that ensures the rights of women and girls. He urged enhanced engagement with the Afghan authorities, without preconditions and striving for understanding and cooperation. He called for the travel ban exemption to be reinstated to facilitate engagement with the authorities. He urged international help for Afghanistan to combat terrorism and prevent it from becoming a hub for terrorist forces.

THOMAS PATRICK PHIPPS ( United Kingdom ) expressed grave concern over the continued curtailment of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Afghanistan, particularly for women and girls. This, along with ongoing reports of arbitrary arrests and detentions, is in clear violation of the international commitments all States must adhere to. He echoed UNAMA’s recommendation that the international community should maintain its multilateral advocacy on women’s rights and gender equality. Since UNAMA’s last briefing to the Council, Herat was struck by successive devastating earthquakes. The United Kingdom has provided around $4 million in emergency support to those affected, including a further $13 million to support Afghans across the country during the winter months. Additionally, his Government has committed $23.5 million to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support vulnerable undocumented Afghans returning to the country, he said, reiterating its commitment to finding a constructive way forward.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) said that over the two and half years that the Taliban has been in power, despite unprecedented unilateral sanctions and a humanitarian crisis, “the country did not slide into yet another civil war and did not become a black hole”. But given the slew of challenges that remained after the foreign troops fled, the Afghan people remain in need of sustained assistance. Progress is hardly possible if individual Western donors continue placing all the responsibility on Taliban alone. He wondered how many more years need to pass before they admit the ineffectiveness of intimidations, pressure and blackmail, he said, adding that without reciprocal steps from Western countries, “we are on the road to nowhere”.

Highlighting the security risks resulting from the activity of the ISIL-K and related foreign terrorist fighters, he said the potential spillover into other Central Asian countries is very real. Taking note of the statements made by the de facto authorities regarding the evolving situation of the rights of all Afghans, including the universal rights of women and girls, he said “this issue will be resolved in short order”. Only a comprehensive dialogue with the de facto authorities will make it possible to break the dead lock, he said, noting that many ideas in the report echo the approach taken by regional actors, including the ones voiced by members of the Moscow format consultations.

JOSÉ JAVIER DE LA GASCA ( Ecuador ), Council President for December, speaking in his national capacity, expressed concern about the fragility of the Afghan economic system, which has exacerbated poverty and unemployment. Further, he highlighted practices that violate human rights, including extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions and censorship of the media, and called attention to the illegal circulation of weapons, ammunition and explosives as well as the terrorist attacks attributed to ISIL-K, which put civilians’ security at risk. He also voiced concern over the increase in the number of malnourished children and people who depend on humanitarian assistance to survive. Further, on the vulnerable situation of refugees, he said respect for the principle of non-refoulement must be ensured. The restrictive measures imposed by the Taliban regime against women and girls have generated an institutionalized system of gender-based discrimination, an example of which is that, among the 84,000 high school students who submitted applications for admission to university in 2023, there is not a single woman.

NASEER AHMED FAIQ ( Afghanistan ) said that as his country enters its third year under the Taliban’s “repressive and unilateral rule”, 29 million people need humanitarian aid. Furthermore, female employees of non-governmental organizations and the UN face restrictions to work, while female protesters are subjected to daily detention and torture, he reported, also pointing to the growing presence and activities of terrorist groups. “The Taliban have not only failed to address these challenges but have exacerbated them,” he stressed, noting that due to their policies, Afghanistan’s “human capital” — youth, educated and professional individuals, former civil servants and military personnel — are either unemployed or forced to leave the country. The independent assessment report falls short of recognizing the Taliban as a primary actor in the current crisis, but it can serve as a guiding document to address existing problems.

In that regard, he welcomed the report’s emphasis on restoring the rights of all citizens and underscored the need for an action plan with a defined timetable and specific conditions for implementing its recommendations. It is important to ensure the participation of Afghan women and girls in all related discussions, he added. Given the calls by Afghan people to reject any form of normalization with the Taliban regime that fails to respect human rights and international norms, he emphasized that “the path forward should be shaped by the voices of all Afghans”. He also stressed the importance of establishing a responsible, representative, and legitimate governance system, urging the Taliban to prioritize the country’s national interest and resolve the political impasse.

He welcomed the Secretary-General’s appeal to reconsider and halt the forced return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and Iran. Pointing to a future where “every Afghan child can aspire to education, where women participate as equals in society, and where the basic tenets of freedom and human dignity are upheld”, he stated: “The Afghan people deserve no less, and we, as a community of nations, must deliver no less.”

ULUGBEK LAPASOV ( Uzbekistan ), emphasizing his country’s commitment to “preventing Afghanistan from becoming a terrorist haven once again”, stressed that leaving Afghans to grapple with a variety of challenges without adequate support would be a significant mistake, as isolation and sanctions are having an exacerbating impact on the Afghan people. Establishing an inclusive Government that accurately represents all segments of Afghan society and guarantees fundamental rights, particularly for women and national minorities, remains crucial for achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan. He also urged the international community to immediately provide aid to prevent the country’s looming humanitarian catastrophe.

Reconstructing the national economy and implementing energy and transport projects are crucial steps toward achieving long-term peace for the Afghan people, he added, including the construction of the Termez-Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway line and the restoration of Afghanistan’s internal transport arteries. Also drawing attention to positive developments, such as the clearance of arable lands previously used for poppy cultivation, he stated: “Uzbekistan views Afghanistan as a key factor in strengthening the regional connectivity, uniting the large macroregion of Central and South Asia, the Middle East and Eurasia as a whole.”

AMIR SAEID IRAVANI ( Iran ), noting that the revised Humanitarian Response Plan for Afghanistan has received, as of 11 November, only 35 per cent of the required $3.23 billion, emphasized the need for impartial humanitarian aid and the lifting of sanctions to support Afghanistan’s economic recovery. Pointing to the severe threat to the country and its neighbours posed by the persistent presence of Da’esh and Al-Qaida affiliates, he said that Iran, as a neighbouring country, is dealing with the repercussions of the situation in Afghanistan and hosting millions of Afghan people. It maintains an active engagement with the de facto authorities, both bilaterally and through neighbouring and regional mechanisms, such as the Moscow format, to improve the humanitarian situation and facilitate economic recovery. In November, Iran hosted a delegation of Taliban economic officials, and discussions focused on strengthening economic and trade ties.

He said, however, that the de facto authorities have not taken significant steps to achieve genuine ethnic and political inclusion, and instead impose severe restrictions on women and girls. In the 29 September Moscow format meeting in Kazan, Iran proposed establishing a regional contact group for enhanced and coherent engagement with the Taliban and encouraged them to honour their obligations. Turning to the independent assessment, he said it is premature to establish the international contact group and appoint a special envoy. He called for thorough discussions on the matter, considering existing regional mechanisms and UNAMA's mandate. Addressing the challenges facing neighbouring countries, which may differ from the priorities emphasized by donors and other stakeholders, could impede the success of establishing such a contact group. Specific North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries, especially those accountable for the current situation, should fulfil their responsibilities to the Afghan people. Not doing so would be “unfair and counterproductive”.

RUCHIRA KAMBOJ ( India ) is concerned by the deteriorating humanitarian situation, compounded by natural disasters such as October’s earthquake, which had a devastating impact. It is important for the international community to not lose its focus on Afghanistan. India will continue to work for Afghanistan’s peace and security. The benchmarks set by the Council through its resolution 2593 (2021) continue to guide the international community’s approach, with common and immediate priorities including providing humanitarian assistance, forming an inclusive and representative government structure, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, and preserving the rights of women, children, and minorities. Humanitarian assistance should be prioritized. India has delivered material humanitarian assistance and continues educational scholarships for Afghan students. It has partnered with UN agencies, including the World Food Programme (WFP), in its efforts, and its assistance will continue for the benefit of Afghans.

MUNIR AKRAM ( Pakistan ), stressing that peace in Afghanistan is a strategic imperative for his country, noted that the interim authorities have brought some modicum of stability to Afghanistan. Law and order has improved, action is being taken against Da’esh and corruption has declined. Noting that Pakistan has been the main artery for provision of human assistance to Afghanistan, he said the humanitarian response plan remains severely underfunded at 35 per cent and called on all donor States to respond generously. Pointing to irregular cash flows and a fragile banking system with no safeguards against terrorist financing, he stressed the need for regional connectivity projects. A number of terrorist groups are living in Afghanistan, he said, evidently under the protection of the interim Government.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and its affiliates have carried out a series of organized cross-border terrorist attacks on his country’s soil, he said, noting that the group has access to weapons originating in the stock left behind by foreign fighters. “How did the TTP [Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan], a listed terrorist organization, secure these weapons”, he asked, demanding that the United Nations conduct a thorough investigation on this. His country has paid an enormous price for “40 years of generosity” to Afghanistan, he said, noting that it has been hosting refugees with little or no support from the international community. Since the interim Government of Afghanistan claims peace has been restored, it should work to arrange early repatriation of these refugees, he said. Describing the repatriation of Afghans as an unavoidable compulsion arising from Pakistan’s legitimate economic and social concerns, he said it is being implemented as humanely as possible. Further, any engagement with Afghanistan’s authorities must be based on its response on a number of matters, including actions to control the activities of terrorist organizations, he stressed.