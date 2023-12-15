In Day-long Debate, Speakers in Security Council Wrestle with Impacts of Illicit Small Arms, Light Weapons as Both ‘Source and Symptom’ of Violent Conflict

Small arms and light weapons are key drivers of hostilities and “de facto weapons of mass destruction”, killing 700 people per day, speakers told the Security Council today during a debate that highlighted the need for the 15-nation body to mount a comprehensive response that included strict control over diversion of those weapons to conflict zones.

These arms are the “weapons of choice in initiating, sustaining and exacerbating conflict, armed violence, terrorism and other forms of organized crime,” said UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu in her briefing. In 2021 alone, she noted, they killed 260,000 people, or one person every two minutes, accounting to 45 per cent of all violent deaths.

She said that effective tools to disrupt the supply of illicit small arms and light weapons to terrorist and criminal groups include robust transfer controls, border security strategies, safe and secure stockpile management, comprehensive marking, tracing and record-keeping, the collection and analysis of data on diversion as well as investigations and prosecutions of firearms trafficking offences.

Cécile Aptel, Deputy Director of the UN Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), reported that the Institute contributes to the UN comprehensive approach to weapons and ammunition management, including in mandates for peace operations, special political missions, sanctions regimes and arms embargoes. UN peace missions should consider arms-related risks in protection risk assessments and conflict-prevention activities.

The Executive Director of the Women’s Institute for Alternative Development in Trinidad and Tobago, Folade Mutota, called on the Council to prioritize addressing the threat of conventional arms misuse. She urged it to elaborate solutions for preventing violence against non-combatants in conflict zones such as Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Yemen and elsewhere where women and children factor too heavily in the fatalities, casualties and general human suffering from the use of conventional weapons, including small arms and light weapons.

More than 60 speakers took the floor in the day-long debate, highlighting the threats posed by those weapons to global and regional security, as well as the nexus between those firearms, terrorism and organized crime. They sounded the alarm about their uncontrolled spread and easy availability, which, they said, undermine human security and impact a range of areas including development and fulfilment of basic human rights.

Japan’s representative said these firearms pose a clear threat to international peace and security, while Ecuador’s Foreign Minister, whose delegation holds the Council presidency for the month, said the “knotted gun” sculpture at UN Headquarters should serve not only as an iconic monument but also to guide Council efforts to curb accumulation and diversion, and silence the guns.

The Central African subregion is “infested” with hundreds of armed groups committing an increasing number of atrocities against the civilian population, said Gabon’s delegate. He implored the Council to address this disturbing situation, which afflicts several regions in Africa, and find urgent solutions combining security and development.

The time has come to “hold all actors stringently accountable, not excluding manufacturers and traders, if we are indeed to preserve global peace,” said Ghana’s delegate. While several speakers lauded the International Tracing Instrument, Morocco’s delegate pointed out that only 28 per cent of illicit weapons were successfully traced last year. International and regional cooperation must be strengthened to that end, he urged.

Brazil’s representative warned against weapons bought legally but ending up in the black market. This “buy legal-take away illegal” trend fuels trafficking — stoking violence and conflict abroad. Similarly, Switzerland’s delegate said that the price of an AK-47 in Afghanistan, at $130, is indicative of small arms and light weapons’ widespread availability, which is both a symptom and a source of conflict.

Several speakers drew attention to ongoing violent conflicts, such as in Ukraine, whose representative said that all weapons received by her country from its partners are used precisely to exercise the right to self-defence against the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion. Kyiv has provided clear evidence on the transfer of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian Federation in violation of Council resolution 2231 (2015). Moscow has also procured over 1 million rounds of ammunition, as well as landmines and other military goods from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in violation of Council resolutions.

The Russian Federation’s delegate said his country proposed a strict ban on the re-export or transfer of imported weapons without the written consent of States that first exported them, citing Ukrainian-marked ammunition that ended up on the border with Israel. Western countries are supplying arms to Ukraine in pursuit of financial gain, despite that country’s inability to prevent their diversion to the black market, he warned.

Israel’s representative said “the magnitude of the 7 October attack must be remembered forever for the immediate immense damage and loss of life that the proliferation and illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons to terrorists can cause”. Hamas carried out its “killing spree” with massive amounts of manmade and advanced weaponry supplied by Iran, while some weapons were manufactured in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, he said.

Iran’s delegate rejected “the baseless accusations put forth by the representative of the Israeli regime”, which is undeniably responsible for the grievous loss of innocent lives resulting from its ongoing military aggression against civilians in Gaza. The assertions made by Ukraine’s delegate regarding Iran’s alleged transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian Federation are also baseless, he said.

Briefings

IZUMI NAKAMITSU, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs , noted that the Security Council began its biennial consideration of small arms in 2007 and has since recognized that their illicit transfer, destabilizing accumulation and misuse threaten international peace and security. “Small arms and light weapons are the weapons of choice in initiating, sustaining and exacerbating conflict, armed violence, terrorism and other forms of organized crime,” she said, warning that their misuse facilitates human rights violations and gender-based violence. In 2021 alone, 260,000 people were killed by small arms, amounting to 45 per cent of all violent deaths — more than 700 people a day, or one every two minutes.

She noted global, regional, subregional and national efforts to control small arms and light weapons, including the UN Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects and its International Tracing Instrument, the Firearms Protocol to the Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and the Arms Trade Treaty. Adding to these was the successful adoption of the Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management, which she called a remarkable achievement to reduce the risks of illicit trafficking and diversion of conventional ammunition, as well as to prevent and mitigate unplanned explosions at munition sites.

She recalled the three recommendations the Secretary-General advanced in his New Agenda for Peace: the development and strengthening of national and regional instruments and action plans to address challenges related to diversion, proliferation and misuse of these weapons; the setting up of voluntary national and regional targets and measuring progress through data collection and monitoring; and the pursuit of whole-of-government approaches that integrate small arms and light weapons control into development, prevention and peacebuilding initiatives. The Secretary-General has also repeatedly underscored the challenges of arms acquisition by non-State actors, including transnational organized criminal groups and terrorist groups.

She said that effective tools to disrupt the supply of illicit small arms and light weapons to terrorist and criminal groups include robust transfer controls; border security strategies; safe and secure stockpile management; comprehensive marking, tracing and record-keeping; the collection and analysis of data on diversion as well as investigations and prosecutions of firearms trafficking offences. The proliferation and illicit circulation of small arms facilitates and perpetrates gender-based violence, including conflict-related sexual violence, she warned, encouraging the Security Council to mandate UN entities to systematically collect such data, including when recording casualties and monitoring incidents of conflict-related sexual violence.

The Council should also ensure that UN peace operations are consistently and appropriately mandated to assist States in the effective, safe and secure management of weapons and ammunition and to incorporate weapons and ammunition considerations in its work on the protection of civilians and conflict prevention. The illicit flows of arms and ammunition in violation of arms embargoes remain a matter of grave concern, she said, stressing the ongoing need to improve national and regional implementation and enforcement of arms embargoes. The Council should continue to seek reports from Member States on the steps they have taken to implement arms embargoes and on their efforts to cooperate and share information with the panels of experts, she added.

CÉCILE APTEL, Deputy Director of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), reported that small arms and light weapons have been the second most prevalent cause of conflict-related civilian deaths, killing at least 250,000 people every year. New technologies and innovation, including three-dimensional printing and the illicit conversion of deactivated weapons, are contributing to their illicit proliferation and destabilizing accumulation. Over the past decade, UNIDIR has contributed towards the UN comprehensive approach to weapons and ammunition management, including in mandates for peace operations, special political missions, sanctions regimes and arms embargoes. However, peace operations and special political missions continue to face challenges in addressing arms-related risks, such as monitoring illicit arms flows and determining the source of weapons used to attack mission forces and convoys.

She noted progress in UN support for national baseline assessments of weapons and ammunition management, as well as benchmarking assessments for countries subject to arms embargoes. Aligning national policies and practices with States’ obligations under international arms control instruments enhances national control. The New Agenda for Peace renews the impetus to increase UN support to States seeking to strengthen through-life weapons and ammunition management.

Also noting significant gendered and age-related impacts, she called for better collection of gender- and age-disaggregated data to support evidence-based prevention strategies and responses to conflict-related sexual violence. Most weapon-related incidents are perpetrated by men, and they constitute most of the victims of armed violence. Meanwhile, women and girls suffer disproportionately from specific armed violence, including conflict-related sexual violence and crimes. Seventy to 90 per cent of conflict-related sexual violence involves a small arm. Targeted efforts are needed to ensure women’s full and meaningful participation in international security and disarmament forums. Moreover, it is crucial that peacekeeping operations and special political missions consider arms-related risks in protection risk assessments and conflict-prevention activities.

FOLADE MUTOTA, Executive Director of the Women’s Institute for Alternative Development in Trinidad and Tobago, speaking via video link, called on the Council to make addressing the threat of conventional arms misuse to peace and security a priority. It must come up with solutions for the prevention of violence against non-combatants in conflict zones such as Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Yemen and elsewhere, “where it is evident that women and children factor too heavily in the fatalities, casualties and general human suffering from the use of conventional weapons, including small arms and light weapons and their ammunition”. The Council seems at times oblivious to its own resolution 1325 (2000) on women, peace and security, when it sees the fatalities of women and girls who are non-combatants and women’s exclusion from decision-making processes that determine and affect their lived reality. It therefore begs the question as to whether the Council is failing to get its Member States to implement its own resolution.

The Council also must execute its mandate and lead by example in calling on States to recognize, and not breach, international human rights law and international humanitarian law regarding the targeting of civilian infrastructure, she said. Such misuse of conventional weapons undermines the right to development of affected communities, when hospitals, schools and power and water systems come under attack and consequently increase vulnerability. It is urgent to address implementation of the UN Programme of Action, as too many States have no or inadequate legislation addressing the regulation of small arms and light weapons. The politically binding instrument requires systematic and rigorous follow-up on domesticating its provisions. There is a window of opportunity for the Council to encourage States to provide relevant and timely legislation for the protection of all and diligent reporting on implementation.

She highlighted that the Arms Trade Treaty is the first international arms control instrument to directly address the link between conventional weapons and gender-based violence and said it should be interrogated to see how it can prevent gender-based violence. The Council must accelerate its strong support for national implementation of all Treaty provisions in legislation, policy and programming. Resolution 1325 (2000) and the women, peace and security agenda remain a hallmark for women’s full, equal and effective participation in decision-making, and the General Assembly resolution on women, disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control provides actionable pathways to women’s inclusion. The Council should encourage States to develop national action plans which serve as a mutually beneficial tool for coordinating, implementing, monitoring and evaluating arms control measures.

She said that the Institute calls for collaboration, if it does not already exist, between the Council and the General Assembly, in the absence of the decades-old quest for Council reform. Collaboration is essential in reducing the scourge that is the proliferation and misuse of illicit small arms and their ammunition and the consequential impact on the economic potential of small island developing States. Hopefully, such collaboration will help with the recognition that developing countries sometimes suffer from “treaty fatigue”, owing to onerous reporting obligations, and that they sometimes question whether their membership is beneficial.

MARIA GABRIELA SOMMERFELD ( Ecuador ), Minister for Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility and Council President for December, speaking in her national capacity, underscored that combating illicit arms trafficking is one of her country’s five priorities in the Council. To tackle the issue, greater efforts are needed to implement the existing robust framework around the world, she said, noting that the Council should also address the impact of new technologies on the subject. Drawing attention to women’s leadership and the differentiated impact of weapons on women and girls, she detailed that between 70 and 90 per cent of cases of conflict-related sexual violence involve the use of small arms. She thus called for “the knotted gun that we have at this Headquarters to not only serve as an iconic monument, but also to guide the efforts of this body to curb accumulation and diversion, and to silence the guns”.

IGLI HASANI ( Albania ) said that the acceleration of progress is unfortunately paralleled by an increase in conflicts and militarized approaches to peace. Alarming statistics from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute in 2022 revealed a record high of $2.24 trillion in global military expenditures, raising concerns about the heightened possibilities of diversion, trafficking and misuse of small arms and light weapons, which jeopardize global peace and security. Pointing to the linkage between the proliferation and circulation of small arms and conflict-related sexual violence, he called for the meaningful participation of women in arms control at all levels of decision-making. While acknowledging the right to individual and collective self-defence, he said, it is crucial that small arms are manufactured, traded and used by States in line with international standards and rules. The efforts to combat organized crime are integral to the fight against the trafficking of small arms and light weapons, he said, underscoring in this regard the importance of regional cooperation, especially in regions like the Western Balkans.

SALEM JUMAA AL KAABI ( United Arab Emirates ) voiced concern that more than a billion small arms and light weapons circulate today. Tracking such a large number is rendered difficult by advancing technologies such as the dark web, he said, calling for more control over the diversion, proliferation and misuse of small arms and light weapons. The Security Council must, within its mandate, monitor these phenomena, and could benefit from using modern technology in mandates and resolution to that end, he said. Combating the illicit flow of arms requires Member States to adhere to all arms embargo Council resolutions, he said, noting that a State’s limited capacity requires also that resolutions consider the context of each conflict. Underlining the importance of cooperation and information sharing at national and regional levels in addressing cross-border illicit flows, he called for more strategies in that regard, citing the African Union’s Silencing the Guns initiative as a positive example.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ) urged accelerated efforts to reduce the diversion and misuse of small arms in 2024. The fourth Review Conference of the Programme of Action can advance conclusions from the biennial meeting of States Parties in 2022. Improving ways to organize cooperation on small arms and establishing a technical expert group to explore the impact of new technologies are two important steps. He welcomed the new Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management endorsed by the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security). The United Kingdom is committed to bolstering women’s participation in processes to tackle small arms and eradicate gender-based violence. Underlining the importance of regional and subregional approaches to small arms challenges, he noted his country’s support for the implementation of the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap. The Arms Trade Treaty has the power to prevent unregulated and irresponsible arms transfers and their diversion. Next year’s tenth anniversary of its signing is an opportunity to redouble efforts.

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN ( Ghana ) noted a concerning 152 per cent year-on-year increase in terrorist activities from April to June 2023, leading to 4,027 fatalities. Pointing to the interconnected challenges of unregulated arms circulation, terrorism and broader security concerns in Africa, he said the time has come to “hold all actors stringently accountable, not excluding manufacturers and traders, if we are indeed to preserve global peace.” The Council should enhance advocacy and outreach regarding adherence to export control norms, supported by robust monitoring and enforcement mechanisms, he said, regretting that two out of the five major arms exporting countries, permanent Council members, have not fully committed to the Arms Trade Treaty. Urging the Council to address the nexus between small arms and light weapons, organized crime and armed violence, he stressed the risk mitigation impact of international cooperation. He called for a nuanced approach in imposing sanctions on arms embargoes violators.

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ) said that the implementation of effective arms control mechanisms at global, regional and national levels is critical. The national level is especially important given the terrible “buy legal-take away illegal” trend which fuels trafficking — stoking violence and conflict abroad. Recalling that documents including the Arms Trade Treaty provide guidance for responsible weapons transfer, control and tracing, he welcomed the Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management, the newest tool in the arms control architecture. In particular, Brazil supports the adoption of minimal standards of marking and tracing of small arms and light weapons which allows for the identification and dismantling of diversion and trafficking routes. The surge of military spending — exceeding $2 trillion — reflects misaligned global priorities, however. Brazil advocates for a reallocation of these resources to socioeconomic development, he said. Spotlighting the acute impact of small arms and light weapons on women and girls, he detailed a national strategy to promote a safer environment for women in Brazil including by controlling circulation and ammunition, underscoring the importance of women’s participation in disarmament fora.

ZHANG JUN ( China ) said the international community should help countries enhance sustainable development to stem the problem of arms proliferation at its root. Also, States should assume the primary responsibility for managing the use and transfer of small arms and light weapons. Major arms-exporting countries should strictly manage their military exports and stop pouring oil on the flames of conflict by transferring arms to non-State actors and interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. A certain developed country’s lack of gun control has jeopardized its own security and caused growing spillover effects. Moreover, the UN should continue promoting the implementation of international legal instruments, including the Programme of Action on Small Arms, Arms Trade Treaty and Firearms Protocol. Regarding Haiti, all countries, especially those in the region, should effectively implement the Council’s arms embargo to cut off the source of crimes committed by Haitian gangs without impeding capacity-building efforts.

MICHEL XAVIER BIANG ( Gabon ) said that the Central African subregion is “infested” with hundreds of armed groups that are wresting control of whole swathes of territory of States and committing an increasing number of atrocities against the civilian population. The Council must address this alarming situation, which afflicts several regions in Africa, and find urgent solutions, requiring a multidimensional response combining security and development. Also essential is restricting the grey areas of the criminal economy and its links to the official economy, strengthening cross-border security cooperation through joint regional operations, promoting financial information exchange between countries, combating environmental crime, asset freezes and extrajudicial cooperation. He called for consensus around common actions in conflict prevention and peacebuilding and for the Council to “strengthen its mechanisms for repressing the financing networks of armed groups in Africa”. He urged it to strengthen the effectiveness of relevant international instruments, promote treaties’ universality and full application, and encourage cooperation to prevent arms trafficking.

SHINO MITSUKO ( Japan ) said that small arms and light weapons — “de facto weapons of mass destruction” — pose a clear threat to international peace and security. Since 2001, Japan, together with Colombia and South Africa, has played a leading role in drafting annual General Assembly resolutions on this issue. Japan also contributes to the Saving Lives Entity trust facility, aiding African and Latin American Member States in combating illicit small arms and light weapons. Turning to the war in Ukraine, she warned against supporting either directly or indirectly a State that is violating international law. Describing as “absolutely unacceptable” arms transfers from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to the Russian Federation, she said that exacerbates the situation in Ukraine and severely undermines the non-proliferation regime. Any transfer of equipment or technology to the former country is concerning. She urged increased global efforts to mainstream gender in decision-making on small arms and light weapons.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ) said that $130 will buy an AK-47 in Afghanistan. Its price is indicative of small arms and light weapons’ widespread availability — both a symptom and a source of conflict. Further, small arms are used in over 70 per cent of conflict-related sexual violence, she said, welcoming a gender focus in today’s debate. To curb the harmful effects of this scourge, the Security Council must integrate the women, peace and security agenda into its commitments to tackle small arms and light weapons, including trainings, national legislative reform and civil society engagement. Underscoring the importance of implementing embargoes to curb illicit trade of light weapons, she noted that the root causes of demand for them must also be addressed. To that end, Switzerland co-organized a regional seminar in West Africa on the links between violence prevention and the management of conventional weapons. Key recommendations and outcomes include ensuring women’s participation in weapons management and filling judicial gaps to prevent transnational organized crime from exploiting demand. The Council must support States in this task.

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) said that small arms and light weapons in the wrong hands threaten the global disarmament apparatus and the protection of civilians. His country is part of a strong global coalition actively engaged on this issue. The current global and regional frameworks, such as the Programme of Action and the International Tracing Instrument, offer measures to reduce the risks posed by the illicit trade of those weapons and related ammunition. However, the challenges are how to improve their implementation. The Security Council adopted a territorial arms embargo to prevent violent gang leaders in Haiti from trafficking these arms with impunity. Its sanctions Committee was able to designate four gang leaders. The issue affects every region. The United States looks forward to working with all Council members in addressing the flow of such weapons to Myanmar.

PEDRO COMMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ) expressed concern over the linkage between illicit trafficking and misuse of small arms and light weapons with transnational organized crime, including trafficking in arms and drugs, terrorism and money-laundering. The devastating consequences are felt within societies and local communities, causing immense suffering, gross human rights violations and hindering development efforts. The African Union Strategy on the Control of Illicit Proliferation, Circulation and Trafficking of Small Arms and Light Weapons stands as a prime example of the collective commitment to tackle the menace. Mozambique’s commitment was demonstrated by ratification of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on the Control of Firearms, Ammunition and Other Related Materials as well as its accession to the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty. At the national level, his country has undertaken successful disarmament initiatives, he reported, emphasizing that Mozambique is also guided by the Silencing the Guns in Africa agenda.

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY ( Russian Federation ) attributed the uncontrolled spread of small arms and light weapons to persistent gaps and breaches in national export controls. These weapons are often transferred to non-State actors without authorization and in pursuit of profit. The Arms Trade Treaty is extremely weak, selectively applied and not able to achieve its aims. His country consistently proposes a universal ban on transferring all small arms and light weapons not authorized by the Government of recipient States, ensuring direct control and strict regulation on their territory. He also proposed a strict ban on the re-export or transfer of imported weapons without the written consent of States that first exported them, requiring an end-user certificate for arms export deals. He cited, in particular, Ukrainian-marked ammunition that ended up on the border with Israel. He added that Western countries are supplying arms to Ukraine in pursuit of financial gain, despite that country’s inability to prevent their diversion to the black market.

VANESSA FRAZIER ( Malta ) noted that small arms and light weapons are the second most prevalent cause for civilian casualties in conflict-related situations. She described their illicit trade and misuse as “a clear and direct threat to international peace and security”. Council-mandated arms embargoes are a crucial tool to address it. Circumventions of arms embargoes continue to be documented in several countries, she warned, calling on all Member States to cooperate with the expert panels and to ensure that adequate legislation and measures are in place to trace these weapons. The Council should include sexual violence as a stand-alone designation criterion in all targeted sanctions regimes. It is crucial to ensure women’s full, meaningful participation and the integration of gender equality concerns in small arms and light weapons control. Conventional arms also play a clear role in facilitating grave violations against children. Such interlinkages must be considered and addressed across the Council’s work.

ALEXANDRE OLMEDO ( France ) said reducing the human cost of small arms and light weapons “requires a common effort”. The Council must ensure the effective implementation of embargoes and sanction violations, he said. It must integrate issues related to these weapons into the mandates of peacekeeping operations and special political missions. Working with local authorities, these mandates need to include prevention of excessive stockpiling of arms, diversion and illicit trafficking. This requires a political commitment from States to strengthen arms and ammunition stocks management and to improve the governance of security forces, he added. The Council must also continue its efforts to prevent terrorist groups’ access to weapons and their financing via illicit trafficking in weapons. He said the Council must urge States to join and implement the relevant international instruments against illicit trafficking and prevention of diversion. He highlighted the role of regional level responses on this issue, for example by the African Union and in the Western Balkans.

KHRYSTYNA HAYOVYSHYN( Ukraine ) said that her country has strictly implemented global instruments on small arms and light weapons, including the Security Council resolutions, the Programme of Action on Small Arms, its International Tracing Instrument, decisions of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Wassenaar Arrangement. All weapons received by her country from its partners are used precisely to exercise the right to self-defence against the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion. Russian private-military formations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine use weapons not subject to any control mechanisms. Kyiv has provided clear evidence on the transfer of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian Federation in violation of Council resolution 2231 (2015). Moscow has also procured over 1 million rounds of ammunition, as well as land mines and other military goods from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in violation of Council resolutions.

CHRISTINA MARKUS LASSEN ( Denmark ), also speaking for Finland , Iceland , Norway and Sweden , emphasized the surge in civilian casualties at the national, regional and global levels, further aggravated by the illegal, unprovoked and unjustifiable aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. She urged the international community to step up the control of small arms and light weapons and combat all irresponsible and illegal trade or use — paying special attention to the serious effects of uncontrolled arms flows on children and youth. Affirming that the uncontrolled flow is a global development issue which must be addressed comprehensively, she highlighted the African Union’s initiative, “Silencing the Guns”, and the operational collaboration with the UN in that regard.

She recalled the Nordic countries’ firm support of the Programme of Action on Small Arms, as well as the Arms Trade Treaty and its Diversion Information Exchange Forum, in which States parties share information on combating and preventing weapons diversion. She emphasized, as noted in the Secretary-General’s report, the strong connection between gender and small arms — as up to 90 per cent of incidents of conflict-related sexual violence involve those weapons. This underlines the importance of advancing the integration of gender perspectives and the women, peace and security agenda in the Council’s work.

BRETT JONATHAN MILLER ( Israel ), noting the premeditated nature of the 7 October attack on Israel, emphasized that Hamas possesses quantities of arms surpassing those held by many national armies worldwide. Recalling UN resolutions that oblige Member States to eliminate the supply of weapons and their ammunitions to terrorist groups, he said that Hamas carried out its “killing spree” with massive amounts of manmade and advanced weaponry supplied by Iran, while some weapons were manufactured in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “The magnitude of the 7 October attack must be remembered forever for the immediate immense damage and loss of life that the proliferation and illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons to terrorists can cause,” he stressed. The diversion of those weapons to terrorist groups poses a global threat, extending beyond Israel and the Middle East. It is crucial that preventing this diversion remains a focal point in future Security Council strategies, he said, calling on the international community to develop a comprehensive strategy to counter this perilous trend and hold accountable the responsible regimes.

ENRIQUE JAVIER OCHOA MARTÍNEZ ( Mexico ) said that illicit flows of arms exacerbate conflict and endanger civilians, particularly women and girls. It falls on States — and manufacturing States in particular — to strengthen existing national frameworks to control arms and munitions throughout their lifecycle. A lack of control and tracing merely repeats cycles of violence, he said, urging the Council to strengthen its support for common reference frameworks including international and regional agendas, which must incorporate a gender perspective. Resolution 2616 (2021) and its provisions for increased assistance for States affected by arm diversion must be effectively implemented, he urged. Furthermore, States must provide support to the sanctions Committee’s Panel of Experts in the form of confiscated military equipment in breach of embargoes. Cautioning against automatic linking between transnational organized crime and terrorist groups, he stressed that while both are sustained by the wide availability of weapons, they have separate legal statuses in the Council.

HEDDA SAMSON, representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said illicit small arms destabilize entire regions, States and their communities, thwarting sustainable development and crisis management efforts. The widespread availability of small arms and light weapons, identified as the leading cause of global violent deaths, predominantly affects civilians, she said, emphasizing that these weapons are the key enablers of conflict. The Union is a strong supporter of multilateral efforts to tackle illicit small arms proliferation, including by promoting the implementation of the Programme of Action as an effective framework for States to address diversion, illicit trade and unauthorized use of such weapons. Pointing to the enhanced success of interventions with a gender perspective in legislative and policy frameworks, she urged to include a gender sensitive approach to small arms and light weapons control in the fourth Review Conference of the Programme of Action.

OSAMA MAHMOUD ABDELKHALEK MAHMOUD ( Egypt ), speaking for the Arab Group , underscored the great importance of the fight against the illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons due to their catastrophic repercussions on the security, humanitarian and economic fronts. Given the unprecedented increase in the illicit supply in the Arab region, he rejected the actions of some Governments that supply those weapons to terrorists, illegal armed groups and other illegal entities without obtaining the authorization of the host States. Reiterating the importance of and the Arab Group’s commitment to the Programme of Action, he called for preserving its value as a consensus tool. Nevertheless, the Programme of Action should not interfere in the work of other international mechanisms. Moreover, there should be a separation between the Global Framework for Through-Life Conventional Ammunition Management — which is a new tool — and the Programme of Action.

To further contribute to States’ efforts to tackle the illicit small arms and light weapons menace, international cooperation and mutual assistance should be strengthened, in particular regarding the transfer of technologies and technical capacities. He condemned the continuous brutal Israeli aggression against Gaza, which has caused an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. The statistics disprove any Israeli claim that it is combating terrorist groups and defending itself. “What we are currently witnessing constitutes a genocide against the Palestinian people and a flagrant violation of international law.”

OMAR KADIRI ( Morocco ) said that Africa faces constant threats due to increased flows of small arms and light weapons to terrorist and non-State armed groups. Morocco will continue to promote peace and security in Africa as part of its regional priorities, he said, noting the importance of addressing the nexus of development, peace and human rights in that regard. However, arms tracing remains challenging with only 28 per cent of illicit weapons successfully traced last year. International and regional cooperation must be strengthened to that end, he said, noting that his country supports the UN Programme of Action as well as its international tracing mechanism. The New Agenda for Peace and its three recommendations are also instrumental in curbing the illicit flows, he added, echoing the Secretary General’s call to address the impact of flows on children in armed conflict. Morocco will continue to contribute to international and regional efforts to address these flows, he said.

AHMET ERMAN ÇETIN ( Türkiye ) called again on all States to refrain from selling or transferring weapons and their delivery means to any terrorist organization. It is critical that all States take their end-user commitments seriously and fully implement them. The proliferation of small arms and light weapons deserves no less attention than the dangers of weapons of mass destruction. The Secretary-General’s latest report and recommendations — notably under the nexus of terrorism, arms and crime — provide a good basis for the Council to build on its existing work. He called for increasing capacity-building assistance to better implement the Programme of Action and effective border and export controls. The Council has a key role to play in post-conflict settings, particularly integrating small arms issues into peace operations and sanctions regimes.

JOONKOOK HWANG ( Republic of Korea ) underscored arms embargoes as being a unique tool of the Council, which contribute to curbing the trade in small arms and light weapons and prevent the escalation of conflict. He strongly supports the full implementation of Council-mandated embargoes. He condemned “the illicit transfer of military equipment including ammunitions by the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] to the Russian Federation”. He believes UN sanction regimes should be more efficient and strategically targeted while addressing humanitarian concerns. The Council needs to address this issue in tandem with discussions in the General Assembly, in a mutually reinforcing manner. He noted that regional and subregional efforts can be effective catalysts for objectives on the international level. He recognizes the link between gender and small arms, and notes with concern the disproportionate impact the diversion and illicit transfer of small and light weapons can have on women and girls.

KRZYSZTOF MARIA SZCZERSKI ( Poland ) underscored the importance of providing women with equal opportunities in decision-making in disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control. Stressing that the Council could play a more significant role in addressing threats and potential consequences of illegal flows of small arms and light weapons, he said States should ensure security of those weapons by managing their stockpiles. To this end, he spotlighted the impact of cooperation with regional organizations, such as the European Union and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, on strengthening weapons control, their circulation and possession. Noting that misuse of small arms and light weapons has been on the rise since the Third Review Conference of the Programme of Action, he looked forward to the fourth in 2024. States should identify existing and potential challenges and share their experience on how to address them effectively.

NOHRA MARIA QUINTERO CORREA ( Colombia ) said that, according to the most recent Global Study on Homicide by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Americas have the highest homicide rate in the world and firearms were used in 75 per cent of the murders recorded in 2021. This problem is global, however, and requires the strengthening of coordinated action, international assistance and cooperation, particularly in border and customs control, stockpile management, marking, tracing and record-keeping, and the identification of related groups and individuals. The Council has recognized the imperative of measures against diversion at all stages of the lifecycle of small arms and light weapons and its ammunition, including transparency in their production and transfers and the effective implementation of international instruments to prevent their illicit trade and diversion.

HARI PRABOWO ( Indonesia ) urged the Council to focus on promoting synergy between regional and multilateral initiatives, as well as mainstreaming the women, peace and security agenda. Efforts through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) represent a crucial building block to fully implement the Programme of Action. He called for strengthening the role of women peacekeepers by providing targeted training and capacity-building programmes. He also called for comprehensive approaches to combat the illegal trade of small arms and light weapons that align with national frameworks on peacebuilding and development.

MAHMOUD DAIFALLAH HMOUD ( Jordan ) said that international engagement should focus on stronger international cooperation and border security, technical assistance and capacity-building. Effective engagement with intergovernmental organizations is essential, he said, noting Jordan’s partnerships with several organizations to halt illegal activities. Sharing and exchanging intelligence — especially with neighboring countries — regarding smuggling in conventional weapons is essential. Conflicts are the main source of demand for small arms and light weapons, he said, emphasizing that the Council must address their root causes. Supporting disarmament efforts, implementing effective arms embargoes and investing in conflict prevention and resolution can contribute to a more comprehensive response. In addition, the Council should engage in dialogue with affected and concerned States regarding the national and regional implementation of arms embargoes, he said.

JORGE VIDAL ( Chile ) said that “the proliferation of weapons does not generate more security. It leads to more crime and violence.” Pointing to the increase in violence linked to organized crime in Latin America, he expressed concern over its deep impact on women, who are leaving the public arena and decision-making processes. He thus warned of the growing tendency in his region to promote liberalization of weapons control through political speeches that aim to confront the growing impact of transnational organized crime. The Council can tackle the issue through sanctions regimes enshrined in the Charter’s Article 41 by adding it to the existing regimes or by creating ad-hoc mechanisms. It can further stimulate cooperation between governments, international and non-governmental organizations as well as promote the development of strategies to interrupt the markets for such weapons. Also important is to improve the collection of data, incorporating a gender approach.

SANITA PAVĻUTA-DESLANDES ( Latvia ) applauded this year’s adoption of the Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management, calling for strengthening existing instruments such as the Programme of Action on Small Arms and the Arms Trade Treaty. She affirmed that new technological developments should be a main area of focus in addressing illicit small arms and light weapons — for instance, use of polymer frames, manufacturing of modular weapons and 3-D printed weapons, which cause challenges for marking, record-keeping and tracing such weapons. She further stressed the need to address the disproportionate effects of illegal guns on women, who possess a minor share of firearms and yet suffer the most from sexual violence in and out of conflicts, which often is enabled by firearms. This stark reality calls for recognizing the link between such illicit weapons and gender-based violence, and preventing their diversion to conflict and post-conflict zones where conflict-related sexual violence is widespread.

GIANLUCA GRECO ( Italy ) said that priority must be given to multilateral efforts aimed at curbing the illicit transfer and destabilizing accumulation of small arms and light weapons. Doing so will ensure security and stability, especially for developing countries. Italy supports an inclusive approach that harmonizes security concerns with gender-sensitive considerations and the Sustainable Development Goals, he said, underscoring the importance of the universalization and effective implementation of the Arms Trade Treaty. Despite rising geopolitical challenges, the Organization’s initiatives on small arms and light weapons remain “a valid example of effective multilateralism”. In this regard, he noted the General Assembly’s adoption of the resolution titled “Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management,” which Italy co-sponsored. “Our collective decisions will shape peaceful and inclusive societies, fostering lasting peace and sustainable development,” he added.

ALEXANDER MARSCHIK ( Austria ) said that small arms and light weapons weaken progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals and have a disproportionate effect on women and girls. To that end, the women, peace and security agenda must be implemented, with the full and equal participation of women and men in all related processes. He noted Austria’s efforts in this regard, noting among other things its work in the Balkans focusing on safe storage of weapons and ammunition as well as the promotion of regional cooperation. As a supporter of the Arms Trade Treaty, Austria welcomes the Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management, he said, adding that — given the erosion of non-proliferation regimes — credible contributions to the reduction of harm and human suffering are required. The international community must work with UN entities and non-governmental organizations in line with relevant instruments to combat weapons proliferation, he said.

DANIEL ZAVALA PORRAS ( Costa Rica ) expressed support for the Secretary-General’s recommendation to strengthen regional, subregional and national road maps, building on the successes of those concerning the Western Balkans and the Caribbean. He also welcomed the initiative of the Organization of American States and the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean to develop a road map for Central America. The Council, for its part, should support similar road maps in other parts of the world and establish national and regional objectives to measure progress. He also underlined the need to identify the conditions that facilitate the trafficking, distribution, possession and use of small arms and light weapons — including from a gender perspective. Adding that not all such arms and weapons originate in conventional factories, he urged collaboration to address challenges relating to marking, tracking, registration and record-keeping for modular weapons, those manufactured through 3D printing and improvised explosive devices.

KARL LAGATIE ( Belgium ), also speaking for the Netherlands and Luxembourg , said that UN peacekeeping missions can step in if they have the mandate and technical capacity to record and support tracing of weapons recovered or seized during their operations. Moreover, the creation of embargo cells within missions that collaborate with the Panel of Experts has also proven to be an effective tool in collecting relevant information on arms flows. Noting that peacekeeping missions are uniquely placed to assist a host country in securing stockpiles management and destroying surplus weapons and ammunition, he commended the United Nations Mine Action Service for providing weapons and ammunition management training to troop-contributing countries before their deployment.

Observing that women and men are differentially impacted by violence resulting from illicit arms flows, he expressed support for the Secretary-General’s request for a report on gender equality in national, regional and international institutions and organizations working on conventional arms control and disarmament. Noting that the group of countries he speaks for delivered military equipment to Ukraine, he added: “These transfers of equipment are a legitimate response to the unjustifiable attack against Ukraine.” He also said that the annual session of the Diversion Information Exchange Forum provides States parties with a dedicated forum to exchange information in a confidential setting to help identify diversion routes and methods to strengthen arms export procedures. Stressing that “ammunition is the fuel of conflicts and is sometimes overlooked”, he welcomed the recent adoption of the Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management.

CORNEL FERUȚĂ ( Romania ) welcomed the global instruments to curb the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons, such as the Programme of Action, the International Tracing Instrument and the newly adopted Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management. Highlighting the complementary nature of these tools, he urged States to implement national measures. “Political will is the fundamental first step,” he said. His country is entrusted to preside over the third conference of States Parties to the Arms Trade Treaty, which, in 2024, marks 10 years of its entry into force. The Treaty is the first legally binding international agreement that encapsulates the highest possible standards for regulating conventional arms. It is also the first international agreement to identify and address the link between conventional arms transfers and acts of gender-based violence.

THOMAS PETER ZAHNEISEN ( Germany ) proposed giving greater consideration to weapons and ammunition management when the Council mandates peace operations. For example, peacekeeping missions could assist host countries in the safe and secure management of weapons and ammunition to reduce diversion risks. The Council should also give greater recognition to regional processes, such as Africa’s “Silencing the Guns” initiative, as well as the Caribbean Firearms and Western Balkans Road Maps. Moreover, it should forcefully address the gendered impact of small arms and light weapons. The equal and meaningful participation of women and youth can strengthen disarmament programmes.

NACIM GAOUAOUI ( Algeria ) said his country facilitates the settlement of conflicts in its region and is of the view that combating organized crime groups is a priority. He said the fight against small arms and light weapons is needed because they fuel conflict and prolong it. There is a need to implement frameworks and increase coordination between regional, national and international frameworks. He called for assistance for developing countries to help them implement the international agreements and for development partners to increase their assistance for implementation of road maps. A regulatory framework is required to help with this effort. There is also a need for effective measures to prevent the supply of weapons to those groups under sanctions. Additionally, the Council should implement resolutions on sanctions regimes, and regional frameworks must be put in place to prevent conflicts in order to dry up demand for these weapons.

ARIEL RODELAS PEÑARANDA ( Philippines ) emphasized the critical need to address the illicit trade of small arms and light weapons, recalling his country’s role as Chair of the eighth Biennial Meeting of States on the topic. The Philippines was the first State in its region to ratify the Arms Trade Treaty last year, he reported, welcoming the Open-Ended Working Group’s recommendation for a Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management. He urged international cooperation, transparency, responsible arms trade practices, commitment to collaborative and comprehensive strategies as well as an approach that integrates a gender perspective. Given the significant regional challenge posed by the nexus between such weapons and transnational organized crime, it is also necessary to strengthen intelligence-sharing, capacity-building and legal frameworks. Against this backdrop, he called on the Council to address immediate concerns and ensure the implementation of existing legal instruments for a coordinated global response.

ONDINA BLOKAR DROBIC ( Slovenia ), aligning herself with the European Union, said that the international community must ensure effective physical security and management of national arms stockpiles, as inadequate maintenance creates serious humanitarian hazards and negatively impacts peace and security — further resulting in diversion of arms to illicit markets, including to non-State actors such as armed groups, terrorists and transnational organized crime groups. Member States should promote efforts to improve and widen national reporting by submitting biennial reports on their implementation of the Programme of Action and International Tracing Instrument, by including small arms and light weapons in reports to the UN Register of Conventional Arms and by promoting synergies with other related international instruments, such as the Arms Trade Treaty and the Firearms Protocol. Slovenia is contributing to these efforts through the ITF Enhancing Human Security organization, which is assisting Governments to dispose of aging and unsafe ammunition in an environmentally responsible manner.

JORGE EDUARDO FERREIRA SILVA ARANDA ( Portugal ) said that tracing illicit arms is critical to combating all forms of violence. Highlighting concerns over illicit weapons trends, including signal weapons and 3D-printed “ghost firearms”, he suggested that the Council look to legal instruments — such as the Programme of Action and the Arms Trade Treaty — in the context of peace operations and embargo implementation. In the same vein, States must implement related instruments and road maps in a whole-of-government approach. Controlling small arms and light weapons is also critical to advancing the women, peace and security agenda, as women and girls are disproportionately affected by violence involving such arms. Their participation is instrumental for the success of any policy design or implementation. To that end, a technical network for information-sharing on firearms and ammunition will facilitate cooperation among Member States, he said.

CARLOS DANIEL AMORÍN ( Uruguay ) said that the Security Council should persist in assessing the implications of small arms and light weapons in national and regional contexts, including through relevant mandates in peacekeeping operations. The accumulation, circulation and possession of firearms in the hands of civilians is a reality in Latin America and the Caribbean, where a recent surge in criminality, including homicides and femicides, has been observed. Noting that more women than men are killed by firearms in domestic violence, he emphasized the crucial role women can play in disarmament and arms control. Uruguay has prioritized strengthening of national regulations, including border and customs controls, to fight the diversion of conventional weapons. Highlighting the importance of reinforcing bilateral and regional dialogue for identifying new circulation routes, he urged for an integral approach to address the needs of the Global South in terms of assistance, cooperation and the transfer of technology.

JULIA ELIZABETH RODRÍGUEZ ACOSTA ( El Salvador ) underlined the need to collect and process disaggregated data that will both inform public policy and guarantee full participation for women and youth in negotiations concerning arms control and disarmament. She also underscored the importance of considering ammunition as an integral part of the small-arms-and-light-weapons ecosystem, as it is “an essential element that makes these weapons lethal”. It is therefore Member States’ responsibility to properly manage ammunition during its entire lifecycle to prevent diversion and illicit use. Further, she spotlighted emerging trends relating to conventional weapons, such as new technology for their manufacture and design — particularly polymer and modular arms, as well as those manufactured using 3D printing. The use of robotics and artificial intelligence in the military arena poses additional challenges. She added, however, that technology can contribute to preventing diversion and facilitating the detection, research and control of small arms and light weapons, emphasizing the role of UNIDIR in this regard.

MARÍA JOSÉ DEL ÁGUILA CASTILLO ( Guatemala ) said small arms and light weapons and their illicit trafficking cause the deaths of hundreds of people throughout the world and exacerbate conflict as well as human rights violations. Paying particular attention to ammunition is paramount, she noted, adding that tracing from manufacture to sale can prevent diversion. Addressing weapon stockpiles, she said that destruction of excesses and up-to-date databases are crucial in preventing diversion. Therefore, it is indispensable to have detailed information on the impact of firearms. The Working Group on Conventional Ammunition’s work is crucial in that regard, she said, also welcoming the Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management. Complementarity between international instruments at national, regional and subregional levels should be implemented and it is essential to develop strategies that focus on preventive, progressive and rehabilitation measures requiring strategic and operational alliances, she said.

SULAY-MANAH KPUKUMU ( Sierra Leone ) highlighted that small arms and light weapons account for 14 per cent of conflict-related civilian deaths and called on the Council to integrate the issue into its assessment of countries and the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework. The organ must call on Member States and other stakeholders to build national and regional capacity in their responses to the scourge as well as take measures including: encouraging Member States to conduct due diligence in the export of weapons systems; establishing targeted sanctions regimes including travel bans and asset freezes on those involved in diversion and misuse of small arms and light weapons; and evaluating the capacity of a State to prevent its arms stockpile from being diverted if its embargo is under review. Addressing arms trafficking, he again called on the Council to adopt integrated criminal justice responses and facilitate information sharing between Member States, UN entities and other stakeholders on suspected trafficking in view of prevention. Addressing the gender-dimension of today’s debate, he welcomed the establishment of the Women Managing Ammunition Network under the SaferGuard Programme.

SATTAR AHMADI ( Iran ) said that in addressing the repercussions of small arms and light weapons on civilians, it is crucial to recognize the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip. Rejecting “the baseless accusations put forth by the representative of the Israeli regime” during this meeting, he said that the Israeli regime cannot absolve itself of responsibility by groundlessly pointing fingers at Tehran. The Israeli regime is undeniably responsible for the grievous loss of innocent lives resulting from its ongoing military aggression against civilians in Gaza. The assertions made by the representative of Ukraine in her statement regarding Iran’s alleged transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian Federation purportedly in violation of resolution 2231 (2015) are baseless and devoid of substantial evidence.

TRISHALA SIMANTINI PERSAUD ( Guyana ) said curbing the illicit circulation of small arms and light weapons must start with full compliance with obligations and commitments. Underscoring the critical role of regional and subregional organizations, she echoed the call for transfers to include effective pre-transfer risk assessments and post-shipment controls, such as on-site inspections and end-user verifications. The rapid development of new technologies, such as three-dimensional printing, also presents new traceability challenges. Calling for the mainstreaming of perspectives that account for disproportionate impacts on women and children, she supported the development of national action plans on women, peace and security. Moreover, she highlighted the importance of evidence-based and gender-sensitive policies and programmes.

MASOTSHA MONGEZI MNGUNI ( South Africa ) noted his country remains steadfast, with the support of the international community, to making concrete progress on the implementation of the African Union Master Roadmap on Silencing the Guns. He expressed support for efforts to bring the work of the Council in line with all other initiatives to prevent, combat and eradicate the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons. However, he urged it to focus on the implementation of broader UN initiatives, and not primarily on a punitive approach such as arms embargos, which have proven to be ineffective and reactive. He called for the equal, full and effective participation of women in efforts to address the impact of small arms and light weapons — especially important given the disproportionate impact of the use of such weapons on women and children. “We must address the fuel that sustains the fire of violent armed conflict and threatens international security,” he stressed.

EVANGELOS SEKERIS ( Greece ), aligning himself with the European Union, said that the legal framework for disarmament crafted over the last decades by the United Nations should be adapted to address the challenges stemming from regional crises. The European Union’s 2021 strategy against illicit firearms, small arms and light weapons and their ammunition can be a valuable instrument, he said, expressing support for the implementation of the road map for a sustainable solution to arms control in the Western Balkans. Pointing to the socioeconomic repercussions of the diversion, illicit trafficking and misuse of small arms and light weapons, he said that Greece stands ready to support further international initiatives aimed at the economic development of the Western Balkans.

MYRIAM OEHRI ( Liechtenstein ), noting that small arms and light weapons account for 14 per cent of conflict-related and almost 40 per cent of non-conflict related fatalities, reported a 53 per cent increase in civilian deaths caused by heavy weapons as well as the illicit flow and misuse of small and light weapons across the 12 deadliest conflicts in 2022. Noting that the Arms Trade Treaty provides a minimum standard for the legal arms trade, she also highlighted the Firearms Protocol of the Palermo Convention and other relevant instruments. Liechtenstein expects the Council and the General Assembly to prevent the flow of weapons used by the military junta in Myanmar, she said, emphasizing that disarmament and prevention of the illicit arms trade require a broad vision of human security. “Such a vision must also consider the disproportionate impact these weapons have on women,” she added.

KYAW MOE TUN ( Myanmar ) underscored that preventing the flow of arms into wrong hands plays a key role in combating international terrorism and transnational organized crime. Deadly weapons are, however, also misused by others. In Myanmar, weaponry in the possession of the illegal military junta is being used to kill civilians, perpetrating — with blanket impunity — serious international crimes of which there is evidence. States have a responsibility to assess whether their exported weapons are being used for legitimate defence purposes or to perpetrate atrocity crimes against non-combatant civilians. The minimum that the people of Myanmar expect from Member States is to not enable the junta to continue committing atrocities, he said, commending those States which have already imposed arms embargoes or restrictions against the junta. Urging other countries to follow suit, he called for a follow-up enforcement Council resolution to save lives in his country.

VICTORIA LIETA LIOLOCHA ( Democratic Republic of the Congo ) said there is a continuous flow of small arms and light weapons to terrorist groups in her country, which benefit from support from some neighbours, saying of the M23 group, “this entity is used by Rwanda to destabilize the east of my country”. She said it is vital that the Council enforces arms embargoes and for States to strictly apply them. She added that the Council should support regional, subregional and national efforts in conflict prevention and arms control. She underscored that her country does not produce or export weapons, but it is its men and women, girls and boys, young and old, who pay the price. She encouraged the marking of munitions’ shell casings by weapons manufacturers, therefore giving manufacturers the obligation to provide the technology needed to trace munitions. Tracing munitions would reveal their origin and limit their diversion.

ROBERT KEITH RAE ( Canada ) urged all States to enforce adequate national controls to the entire life cycle of small arms and light weapons to minimize the risk of their diversion and illicit international transfer. In Haiti, Canada is contributing up to $3.4 million to help combat arms trafficking and increase the national police’s capacity to secure weapons and munitions. Stressing direct links between these weapons and conflict-related sexual violence, he called for more gender-disaggregated data and gender mainstreaming across processes to better understand differential impacts on women, men and children. Canada continues to advocate for a gender-responsive approach to controlling small arms and light weapons, as well as all disarmament issues. Canada recently renewed funding for the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap to continue supporting women’s and youth engagement, including to prevent gender-based violence and reduce armed violence in schools.

MUHAMMAD USMAN IQBAL JADOON ( Pakistan ) called for a stronger commitment from the international community to support developing countries with eliminating the scourge of illicit weapons proliferation. Recalling a recent attack on Pakistan’s security forces’ post by terrorist group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, he expressed concern about the group’s possession of modern and sophisticated arms, calling for an investigation into how these weapons were acquired. “It is the responsibility of all States, this Council and the United Nations to take measures to prevent illicit trade, transfer and diversion of these arms,” he stressed. Urging to expand the scope of arms control to cover conventional weapons, he pointed to the accumulation of conventional capabilities in cyber and outer space, which creates dangerous imbalances and can trigger conflicts. Turning to the destabilizing developments in South Asia, where one State’s military spending disproportionately exceeds others, he warned that disproportionate supply of conventional weaponry to that State can hinder dispute resolution.

JOSÉ EDUARDO PEREIRA SOSA ( Paraguay ) said that small arms and light weapons threaten democracy and incite corruption. The link between the diversion of arms, criminal organizations involved in trafficking in persons or drugs, transnational crime and terrorism is clear. Worse, income from such activities is laundered using cryptocurrencies, effectively influencing societal infrastructures. The Council’s work is essential for the eradication of these threats, he said, highlighting also that women and girls are disproportionately affected by violence with small arms. Highlighting Paraguay’s cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), he said that international cooperation and multilateralism are key to combating the proliferation, diversion and misuse of small arms and light weapons under the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

SIDI MOHAMED LAGHDAF ( Mauritania ) underlined the importance of this topic to his country, the Sahel and Africa, given increasing relations between terrorism and organized crime and the ease with which certain non-authorized entities can obtain small arms and light weapons. However, while these weapons pose a major obstacle to sustainable development, international cooperation in this area should not impact the legitimate right of States to obtain, manufacture or import conventional weapons. Further, the international community should not conflate the fight against the illicit trafficking of conventional weapons with the imposition of political controls on States’ sovereign right to trade in such weapons. He stated that some Governments are involved in the weapons trade in order to deepen crises, particularly in Africa, in violation of international law and Council resolutions, particularly resolution 2370 (2017). International cooperation to secure stockpiles and control borders should be accompanied by stricter manufacturing regulations, he added.

VÍCTOR GARCÍA TOMA ( Peru ) said that if urgent measures are not adopted, the illicit trafficking and diversion of small and light weapons may endanger the full exercise of State functions, particularly in developing countries. In Peru, transnational organized crime extends into drug trafficking, terrorism, contract killings, human trafficking, illegal mining and street crime. He further cited the regional example of Haiti, where weapons and ammunition enter illegally through land and sea routes, used by gang members to drive a worrying increase in abuses including sexual violence. He therefore welcomed the Council’s establishment of a sanctions regime, including an arms embargo, directed at designated individuals and entities. He noted that Peru has already established binational mechanisms with Bolivia, Colombia, Chile and Ecuador for coordinated activities to reinforce border controls and prevent the illicit trafficking of weapons, ammunition and explosives.

AKAKI DVALI ( Georgia ), aligning himself with the European Union, said that Georgia implements its commitments under the Programme of Action and the OSCE document on small arms and light weapons with due responsibility. It fully participates in relevant information exchange mechanisms and has recorded substantial progress in improving such weapons control. Recognizing the risk of the proliferation of such weapons due to the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine, he noted that Moscow’s occupation of Georgian regions represents a major challenge. Given Georgia’s transit role and potential, there is a danger that the occupied territories could be used for illegal activities. He called on the international community to urge the Russian Federation to cease its provocative actions in the illegally occupied regions and to begin fulfilling its international obligations.

RUCHIRA KAMBOJ ( India ) said that the Council must exercise zero tolerance vis-à-vis terrorists and their sponsors who possess or misuse small arms and light weapons. The increasing volume and quality of arsenals acquired by terrorist organizations demonstrates that they cannot exist without State sponsorship or support. In that regard, international cooperation is essential to strengthen existing mechanisms to identify diversion points and trafficking routes, in addition to cross-border cooperation, she said. India supports redoubling national and global efforts to strengthen the Programme of Action and the International Tracing Instrument, including through national laws and enforcement, export controls, information sharing and capacity-building. In addition, peacekeeping missions can support host countries by strengthening the capacities of law enforcement and security agencies to safely manage these weapons, including those recovered from non-State actors, she said.

GLORIA DAKWAK ( Nigeria ) said that all conflicts are fueled by small arms and light weapons, hampering socioeconomic development and increasing poverty and suffering. The devastating impact of the illicit transfer and trafficking of weapons across Africa can be seen in the prolongation of armed conflicts, insurgencies and terrorism, she said, calling for an appropriate response at global, regional and national levels. In Nigeria, the diversion of small arms and light weapons to bandits and militias threatens schools, farms and places of worship. In response, the Government has enacted policy reforms to thwart such activities and redoubled efforts to strengthen regional cooperation. Nigeria is committed to the Programme of Action and calls on the international community to support the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and its Silence the Guns initiative. She also welcomed the Secretary-General’s recommendation that trafficking of arms be included in the Council’s agenda.

ABBAS KADHOM OBAID AL-FATLAWI ( Iraq ), aligning himself with the Arab Group, said that the growing number of conflicts in the world today, as well as growing military spending and increased weapons transfers, demonstrates the need to step up international efforts against illicit trafficking of small and light weapons. The impact of such weapons is no different from the impact of weapons of mass destruction, as they lead to catastrophic consequences on societies — with the victims most often civilians. Iraq welcomes the efforts of the working group established by General Assembly resolution 76/233 on problems arising from the accumulation of conventional ammunition stockpiles in surplus, he said, noting that body’s contribution to adopt a global framework on ammunition management. This framework needs to fill the technical gap between developed and developing States to limit their negative impact and to promote cooperation.

JAMES MARTIN LARSEN ( Australia ) said that his delegation is proud to have introduced the first resolution on small arms and light weapons adopted by the Security Council during his country’s presidency in 2013. Furthermore, in 2013 his country chaired the UN Conference which led to adoption of the Arms Trade Treaty, he recalled, adding: “Both at home and abroad, Australia is working for the security of all.” Highlighting the country’s strong record of firearms management, he reported that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Australia’s commitment on 6 December to establishing a National Firearms Register. He further spotlighted his country’s role as Vice-President of the 2014 Conference of States Parties to the Arms Trade Treaty, stating: “In the decade since Australia introduced resolution 2117 (2013), our commitment to addressing the threats posed by illicit small arms and light weapons remains unwavering.”

JAMAL FARES ALROWAIEI ( Bahrain ), aligning himself with the Arab Group, said that effectively addressing the challenges posed by the illicit trade of arms is not only a moral obligation, but a practical necessity for building a safer world for current and future generations. Underscoring the importance of designing a fellowship programme for developing countries in the field of small arms and light weapons, he highlighted the Action Programme and the tracing mechanism as “one of the most important initiatives taken by the United Nations” to address and mitigate the risks of the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons. Distinguishing between combating illicit small arms trade and legitimate conventional arms trade among Governments based on security threats is crucial, he emphasized. Pointing to the transnational nature of the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons, he urged to strengthen intelligence and experience sharing among States.