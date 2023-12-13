Coups, Violence, Climate Change among Factors Destabilizing Central Africa, Delegates Underline in Security Council

Central Africa is facing an extremely worrying humanitarian situation, with 42 million people in need of assistance and 2.6 million internally displaced, the Organization’s senior official in the subregion told the Security Council today, as delegates underscored the need to support inclusive democratic transitions in Chad and Gabon, address continuing threats from Boko Haram and mitigate the impact of climate change on regional security.

Abdou Abarry, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA), detailing the situation in several countries falling under his mandate, said that, in Sao Tome and Principe, his Office continued its support to the authorities in reforming the justice and security sectors. In Chad, the transition process will take a crucial step with the holding of a referendum intended to provide the country with a new constitution.

The crisis in Sudan continues, with even more of that country’s people pushed to take refuge in Chad and the Central African Republic, he said, adding that the influx of refugees creates the risk of intercommunal conflicts. Voicing concern over abuses perpetrated by non-State armed groups and terrorist groups, he recalled that Cameroon has been the victim of three attacks perpetrated by armed separatist groups.

Spotlighting United Nations initiatives in the subregion, he said they led to demobilizations which could significantly reduce armed violence in certain regions of the Central African Republic. Further, in collaboration with the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), UNOCA has continued to provide support in the development of a regional strategy to combat hate speech and violence in Central Africa. In the aftermath of the August coup d'état in Gabon, UNOCA also initiated discussions with the new authorities to restore normal constitutional order.

In the ensuing discussion, numerous delegates recognized continued risk of instability facing the subregion — exacerbated by recent coups, violence and climate change — and supported the stabilizing efforts of UNOCA.

The representative of Ghana, speaking also for Gabon and Mozambique, highlighted the remarkable political progress in Chad amid the conflict in Sudan and praised the initiatives taken by the transitional authorities in Gabon to stabilize the country and ease political tensions. Citing climate change as a central security concern in the region, he said that extreme weather events contribute to the internal displacement of populations and community tensions.

Adding to that, Malta’s delegate voiced concern over the scores of deaths resulting from climate-induced conflicts, especially between farmers and herders, and the increased risks to vulnerable groups, particularly children. The climate crisis is magnifying structural gender inequalities, as many women in the region rely on climate-sensitive livelihoods. Accordingly, he said strengthening women’s land rights and connecting them to markets and finance can help scale up climate adaptation and mitigation.

For her part, the representative of the United Arab Emirates called for a coherent approach that prioritizes regional cooperation to address cross-border threats, an example of which is the coordinated response between the Central African Republic and Chad. She also underlined the need to support communities affected by violence, find inclusive political solutions, establish resilient institutions and strengthen the participation of women and youth.

On progress in regional counter-terrorism efforts, China’s delegate said the Central African Republic’s Government has disarmed a large number of former combatants of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA). Nevertheless, illegal armed groups still threaten the region, and the conflict in Sudan is impacting other countries, he cautioned, stressing the need to support counter-terrorism capacity-building and regional anti-piracy operations.

Turning to maritime security, Brazil’s delegate warned about the uptick in incidents in the Gulf of Guinea and called for increased cooperation, including through the Yaoundé Architecture. In this regard, he pointed to the successful conduct of Operation Guinex III, an exercise supporting countries in the Gulf to counter challenges to maritime security and improve interoperability among the Brazilian Navy and other navies and coast guards in the region.

Briefing

ABDOU ABARRY, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA), presenting the twenty-fifth report of the Secretary-General, said that, during the reporting period, he visited seven countries. Highlighting the positive dynamics and resilience of Central Africa despite the many challenges facing the subregion, he pointed to its vast potential for development. This is reflected in the resources of the immense forest of the Congo Basin — the “second green lung” of the planet. The States of the subregion have shown a collective commitment towards peace, having met five times on issues of peace and security over the last six months, he pointed out.

Illustrating the impact of United Nations initiatives in the subregion, he said that, as part of the implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic and the Luanda Road Map, hundreds of Central African ex-combatants are demobilized and in the process of reintegration into various units of the defence and security forces. This is in addition to the 70 fighters from the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) who voluntarily demobilized, some of whom have already been repatriated to Uganda, thanks to the support of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). These demobilizations could help significantly reduce armed violence in certain regions of the Central African Republic. He also spotlighted the operationalization of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) Women Mediators Network, with the support of UNOCA, which demonstrates the importance that the subregion attaches to the participation of women in political processes. Further, in collaboration with ECCAS, UNOCA has continued to provide support in the development of a regional strategy to combat hate speech and violence in Central Africa.

In Sao Tome and Principe, UNOCA continued its support to the authorities in reforming the justice and security sectors, he continued. In Chad, despite the humanitarian, security, environmental and economic impacts of the Sudanese conflict, the transition process will take a crucial step with the holding, on 17 December, of a referendum intended to provide the country with a new Constitution. The Sudanese crisis continues, with even more Sudanese pushed to take refuge in Chad and the Central African Republic. The influx of refugees creates risks of intercommunal conflicts. Despite the efforts undertaken by the United Nations, the humanitarian response is insufficient to meet the needs of more than 1 million registered refugees. Voicing concern over the extremely worrying humanitarian situation in Central Africa, he said more than 2.6 million people are internally displaced in the subregion, more than 1.5 million face food insecurity and more than 42 million are in need of humanitarian assistance as of October.

Turning to the August coup d'état in Gabon which took place following a contentious electoral process — punctuated by non-consensual reforms of the electoral framework and the rejection of independent electoral observation — he emphasized that only an inclusive, consensual and open process will enable to maintain peace. In this regard, UNOCA initiated discussions with the new authorities to restore normal constitutional order within a reasonable time frame after an inclusive transition, respectful of human rights.

He went on to underscore that non-State armed groups and terrorist groups continued their abuses through assassinations, hostage-taking and destruction of infrastructure. In the last two months alone, Cameroon has been the victim of at least three attacks perpetrated by armed separatist groups which have left dozens dead in the country’s north-west and south-west regions. These groups continue to attack civilian populations, teachers, medical personnel and hospitals. Also, maritime security continues to be a subject of great concern, he said, spotlighting in this regard four incidents, including hostage-taking. He also noted that in the context of climate action, UNOCA is actively engaged in strengthening the resilience of the subregion in collaboration with regional actors.

Statements

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN ( Ghana ), speaking also for Gabon and Mozambique , said that the political progress in Chad is remarkable as it comes at a time when the country has been significantly impacted by the conflict in Sudan. The three African members of the Council, or “A3”, are satisfied that the initiatives taken by the transitional authorities in Gabon to stabilize the country and ease political tensions, particularly the measures taken to strengthen good governance, improve institutions and meet the social and economic challenges. The announcement of the transition timetable and the inclusiveness of the ongoing political system reform are encouraging. He welcomed the cooperation between UNOCA and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) that enabled a joint assessment mission to be carried out in the areas of the two regions affected by the terrorist activities of Boko Haram.

Climate change is gradually becoming a central security concern in the region, he said, noting that the recurrence of increasingly devastating floods, the longer duration of droughts and the historic shrink in size of Lake Chad are perfect illustrations of this. Such extreme weather events contribute to the internal displacement of populations and community tensions. The “A3” condemns the continuing activities of armed groups in north-west and south-west Cameroon, who are multiplying their acts of barbarism against the population, particularly women and children, as well as attacking civilian infrastructure such as schools and hospitals. The “A3” welcomed the continuation of the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process in the Central African Republic as it is making a major contribution to easing tensions in the country.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ) noted the subregion faces continued risk of instability, highlighted by recent coups and violence. This vulnerability is exacerbated by climate change. His country encourages Member States in the subregion to commit to inclusive, credible, and accountable political and transitional processes and to engage with UNOCA. The Council must do its part to support UNOCA’s important stabilizing efforts in the subregion, including on climate security. He welcomed progress made on the political transition in Chad, urging the authorities in that country to ensure the referendum process is peaceful, inclusive and respects fundamental rights and freedoms. There is opportunity for a turning point in Gabon, he stressed, adding that the United Kingdom is reassured by the road map to elections in August 2025 and hopes to see a genuinely inclusive national dialogue in April 2024. The transitional authorities should deliver on the democratic aspirations of all Gabonese.

DAI BING ( China ), welcoming recent developments that will stabilize the region, noted that the Central African Republic has successfully adopted a new Constitution while Chad will hold a referendum soon. The international community should support countries of the region while respecting their sovereignty and ownership. Also pointing to progress in regional counter-terrorism efforts, he said the Central African Republic’s Government has disarmed a large number of former combatants of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA). However, illegal armed groups still threaten the region, and the conflict in Sudan is impacting other countries. Expressing support for the efforts of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) to strengthen collective security mechanisms, he said UNOCA must support such efforts. The international community must support counter-terrorism capacity-building, security sector reform and demobilization programmes. Also calling for support for regional anti-piracy operations, he called on Member States to fulfil climate financing obligations.

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ) expressed concern over unconstitutional Government changes in the region, while addressing root causes, including governance issues, is essential. Brazil supports efforts to restore constitutional order, strengthen the rule of law and facilitate inclusive electoral and transitional processes. Civic freedoms must be safeguarded, and political dialogue should be broad-based. He further voiced alarm over regional armed conflicts, violent extremism conducive to terrorism and escalating intercommunal tensions, particularly in the Lake Chad Basin region, where hostilities have impacted entire communities and shut down hundreds of schools. The uptick in maritime security incidents in the Gulf of Guinea, while limited, also highlights the need for increased cooperation, including through the Yaoundé Architecture. He noted the successful conduct of Operation Guinex III in August and September, an exercise supporting countries in the Gulf to counter challenges to maritime security and improve interoperability among the Brazilian Navy and other navies and coast guards in the region.

ALEXANDRE OLMEDO ( France ) noted his country has pledged over €55 million in humanitarian funding. In Gabon, he recalled, the transitional Government has announced a timeline in accordance with requests of the African Union’s Peace and Security Council. Turning to Chad, he urged authorities to move towards organizing free, credible, inclusive and transparent elections. Voicing concern over the situation in north-west and south-west Cameroon, he called on the authorities to pursue dialogue towards a political solution to the crisis. He welcomed Central African Republic authorities’ commitment to the peace process and the support provided by UNOCA and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), also citing the encouraging demobilization of several factions of LRA. The work of restoring peace must continue, to enable the return of refugees in neighbouring countries. On climate change, he reiterated concern over flooding and the disappearance of farmland in Chad and Cameroon, causing population displacements and competition for scarce resources.

IRIYA TAKAYUKI ( Japan ) expressed deep concern over continued violence in the north-west and south-west of Cameroon and the targeting of civilians, calling on the Government to constructively engage towards reconstruction and development in these areas. The Central African region, he stressed, continues to face a dire humanitarian situation exacerbated by climate change, food insecurity, forced displacements and farmer-herder conflicts. He welcomed the continued engagement by UNOCA with ECCAS on the development of a conflict-sensitive regional strategy on climate change. On good governance, he urged Governments to provide basic services for their citizens and earn the trust and respect of the population. Secondly, all endeavours must be inclusive and heed the voices of women, youth and marginalized groups. He further urged the international community to supporting efforts through a holistic approach based on the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, incorporating the entire UN system, international financial institutions, regional organizations and civil society.

DARREN CAMILLERI ( Malta ) said the numerous deaths resulting from climate-induced conflicts, especially between farmers and herders, and the increased risks to vulnerable groups, particularly children, cannot be ignored. The climate crisis is magnifying structural gender inequalities, as many women in the region rely on climate-sensitive livelihoods. Strengthening women’s land rights and connecting them to markets and finance can help scale up climate adaptation and mitigation. Expressing gratitude to the Special Representative for his tireless efforts in advocating for the climate, peace and security agenda, he commended the work of the climate adviser in UNOCA. Echoing calls by religious leaders in Cameroon for dialogue between the Government and the armed groups, he expressed support for their recent interfaith campaign to reopen schools.

ANNA M. EVSTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ), voicing support for UNOCA’s activities, noted the Office’s mediation efforts in direct contact with the parties in problematic areas. The challenges faced by countries in the subregion are comprehensive, she said, stressing the need to attribute particular significance to regional efforts for the development of agreed-upon approaches to counter terrorism. In this regard, she expressed concern about the persistence of Boko Haram and Da’esh-affiliated groups in the region. She also called for predictable financing for African States from the international community. Highlighting the ongoing armed attacks targeting commercial vessels in the Gulf of Guinea, she underlined the need to help costal States counter piracy. On outbreaks of violence in Cameroon, she said it is fundamental to find ways to resolve disputes through negotiations. She also took note of the decision of the transitional authorities in Gabon to restore constitutional governance within the agreed-upon timeline. The statistics on refugees and internally displaced persons speaks to the need to step up support for Central African States, she added.

ADRIAN DOMINIK HAURI ( Switzerland ) said that the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in certain parts of Central Africa is affecting the whole region. Armed conflicts, intercommunal violence and forced displacement continue to exacerbate the humanitarian and security crisis. Inclusive democratic processes that respect human rights are necessary to consolidate lasting peace in the region. Serious efforts on prevention must be put to the forefront. Welcoming the Special Representative’s efforts to advance preventive diplomacy and consolidate peace, he said his good offices in Gabon and Chad have been indispensable in strengthening civic space and foster dialogue between the authorities and the opposition. On climate change’s negative impact on peace and security across the region, he welcomed that UNOCA has a climate, peace and security adviser. This capacity provides important support in analysing the risks associated with conflicts over natural resources, which are exacerbated by the harmful effects of climate change.

ARIAN SPASSE ( Albania ), stressing the importance of transparent and inclusive democratic transitions, noted Chad’s progress in implementing the peace agreement and holding the constitutional referendum. Also noting the return of internally displaced persons in Cameroon as well as economic improvement in the country’s north-west and south-west regions, he called for further efforts towards the national dialogue between the Government and armed groups. While regional efforts to fight Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin region have been encouraging, the Multinational Joint Task Force must be supported more in areas where State authority is absent. Expressing concern about the targeting of educational and medical facilities in parts of Cameroon, he said this is robbing children of their right to education. Saluting Chad and the Central African Republic for opening their hearts and homes to Sudanese refugees, he said the international community should not leave them to bear the brunt of this humanitarian crisis alone.

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) expressed his country’s firm commitment to support the democratic aspirations of the people in Central Africa. He noted several pressing challenges in the subregion, including supporting inclusive and sustainable democratic transitions in Chad and Gabon, the upcoming elections in the Central African Republic, and addressing continuing threats from Boko Haram. Now is the time for Chad to take tangible steps to create a democratic future, he said. In this regard, he asked the Special Representative to facilitate the full participation of all unarmed political opposition groups in the transition. He also expressed support for Gabon in conducting a timely and durable transition to democratic and civilian governance. As that country’s transitional Government announced a detailed timeline leading up to elections by August 2025, the United States has resumed bilateral security and environmental and development cooperation.

GHASAQ YOUSIF ABDALLA SHAHEEN ( United Arab Emirates ), expressing appreciation for UNOCA’s critical role, said that addressing the region’s security challenges calls for a coherent approach that prioritizes regional cooperation to address cross-border threats. It is also essential to strengthen community resilience, she said, adding that multilateral action is vital to enhance stability. The coordinated response between the Central African Republic and Chad is an example of regional cooperation, she said, adding that it is essential to address the root causes of extremism. Communities affected by violence must be supported, and inclusive political solutions must guide all efforts, she said, stressing the importance of resilient institutions, constructive dialogue and the participation of women and youth. Calling on the international community to consider the linkages between climate change and instability, she said extreme weather events escalate tension between communities and exacerbate already dire humanitarian situations.