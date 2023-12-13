United Nations
SC/15527
Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Haiti Meets with Panel of Experts
On 4 December 2023, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti were briefed by the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on Haiti on the Panel’s workplan for its mandate in pursuance of Security Council resolution 2700 (2023) of 19 October 2023.
Members of the Committee welcomed the presentation by the Coordinator and expressed support for the work of the Panel.