Multinational Mission’s Deployment Critical to Restoring Rule of Law in Haiti, 2653 Sanctions Committee Chair Tells Security Council

Facing an extremely worrisome security situation in Haiti, the Security Council heard today a renewed call for the full and effective implementation of resolution 2699 (2023), which authorized a specialized multinational force to support the Haitian National Police in restoring stability in the country.

Briefing the Council, Michel Xavier Biang (Gabon), Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti, reported that violence continues to threaten the country through kidnappings for ransom, clashes between rival gangs, mob justice and institutional infiltration by criminal networks. More than half of Port-au-Prince is controlled by criminal gangs, making the daily lives of Haitians “a living hell”.

While he welcomed the resolution’s adoption on 2 October, its effective implementation is taking its time, he said. Establishing the Multinational Security Support Mission is crucial to restore the rule of law, reform the judicial system and provide professional training to the Haitian National Police.

Together with the sanctions regime, the Multinational Security Support Mission’s effective deployment will represent a step toward the eradication of human rights violations, sexual violence, human trafficking, extrajudicial executions and arms smuggling. The Committee is also working to expand the sanctions regime, and significant progress has been made.

He commended Kenya for its leadership and commitment, as well as the multifaceted contributions of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Robert A. Wood (United States) thanked Gabon for its stewardship over the Committee. His delegation was pleased to nominate four gang leaders for UN designations, based on recommendations of the Panel of Experts, and greatly appreciated wide support among the Council and Haiti. He commended the Council for successfully designating these individuals, who have committed serious human rights abuses and transnational criminal acts.

Deeply concerned about Haiti’s security and humanitarian situation, he added that the Council must leverage every tool to address threats to peace and security. His country is committed to considering more individuals for UN designation and welcomes sponsorship from other Council members. The United States will continue to work with the Government and Council members to advance peace and security in Haiti and the region, he affirmed.