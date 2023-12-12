Sudan Requests Security Council to Impose Arms Embargo on Rebel Forces; Sanctions Committee Chair Briefs Members on Latest Developments

Sudan’s representative called on the Security Council today to impose an arms and material transport embargo against rebel forces, invaders and mercenaries, and to lift sanctions on the Government forces, as the 15‑member organ received an update from its sanctions committee for that country.

Al-Harith Idriss Al-Harith Mohamed (Sudan) recalled that the Council arms embargo against his country — dealing with all non-Government entities and individuals, specifically the Janjaweed militias in north, south and east Darfur — was extended to all parties related to the ceasefire agreement and in conflict. The embargo further imposed a travel ban and assets freeze for certain individuals.

The transitional Government drafted a plan for civilian protection before the war, he said, adding that the Sudanese Armed Forces joined efforts to defend the country against aggressors who enjoyed support from regional States, mobilizing mercenaries to undermine Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He further cited a mechanism, brought to the Council’s attention two years ago, calling for financial support for regular forces and joint peacekeeping forces in the Darfur zone to counter trafficking in persons and drugs, enhance resilience against climate change and strengthen those Armed Forces struggling against the Rapid Support Forces, whose members rape women and murder civilians based on identity. The international community must shore up support for the Government forces, he stated.

Noting the right to preserve Sudan’s territorial integrity, he beseeched the Council to impose an embargo on arms and material transport on the Rapid Support Forces, invaders and mercenaries. “If you truly wish to safeguard peace and security in Darfur, there is a need to exclude the Armed Forces from the embargo imposed since 2004,” he said. Citing a wide array of aggression, violence, murders and destruction of civilian infrastructure by militias, he noted that those rebels and their allies receive support from armed stakeholders in neighbouring States; a field hospital was established in one of them to treat wounded militia and transport them, a violation of international law. Warning about ongoing ethnic cleansing targeting various Darfur tribes, which has triggered a wave of regional exodus, he said: “We are liable to see what happened in Rwanda in 1994 transpire once again.”

The Council also received a briefing from Carolyn Abena Anima Oppong-Ntiri (Ghana), who spoke in her capacity as the Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning Sudan.

She said that the Committee met once in informal consultations during the reporting period from 14 September to 12 December. On 31 October, the Panel of Experts on the Sudan presented its second quarterly update to the Committee, reporting on the rapid escalation of violence in West Darfur which impacted women and children the most. Sexual violence was widespread and ongoing with the Rapid Support Forces and allied militia reported to be the alleged perpetrators. The Committee heard that limited access to Darfur continued to hamper the delivery of humanitarian aid. The Panel also reported on original dynamics, mediation efforts, increased tensions between parties to the Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan and financing of the conflict.

On 6 November, the Committee received a briefing from a representative of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on the delivery of life-saving assistance and other activities in Sudan. On 9 November, the Committee issued a press release on informal consultations. Her delegation will submit lessons learned to the incoming Chair, she added.