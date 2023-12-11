Security Council Speakers Debate Arms Transfers to Ukraine, with Several Voicing Concern at Meetings Designed to Divert Attention from Cause of Aggression

Briefers and delegates offered contrasting views in the Security Council today on the provision of arms to Ukraine and the Russian Federation in their ongoing conflict — with numerous speakers charging Moscow with diverting the 15-member organ’s attention from its aggression by convening the eleventh meeting on the topic since the outbreak of hostilities.

Adedeji Ebo, Director and Deputy to the High-Representative for Disarmament Affairs, speaking on behalf Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, noted that since the last briefing on 27 October, provision of military assistance to the armed forces of Ukraine has continued, reportedly including battle tanks, combat aircraft, helicopters, large-calibre artillery systems, missile systems and uncrewed combat aerial vehicles. There also are reports of the transfer of depleted-uranium tank ammunition to Ukrainian forces and of States transferring, or planning to transfer, uncrewed aerial vehicles and ammunition to the Russian Federation armed forces for possible use in Ukraine.

He called for measures to address the risk of weapons diversion to unauthorized end-users — essential to prevent further instability and insecurity in Ukraine, the region and beyond. From 24 February 2022 to 11 December 2023, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 28,711 civilian casualties in Ukraine, with 10,058 killed and 18,653 injured — while the actual figures are likely higher. Regrettably, the use of armed uncrewed aerial vehicles against civilians and civilian infrastructure continues. “The world cannot afford for this senseless war to continue,” he said.

Sounding a different note, Mary Ann Wright, civil society representative, introducing herself as a retired United States Army colonel and former diplomat, said she resigned from the United States’ Government in 2003 in opposition to its war on Iraq. As a very concerned citizen and a taxpayer who pays for the weapons her country uses and sells to fuel wars that kill innocent civilians, she declared that the continued supply of weapons prolongs any conflict.

She recalled Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s declaration that, over the past two years, his Government and its European Union allies have provided in the tens of billions of dollars in aid to support Ukraine. Mr. Blinken described the investments as a win-win for his country as they produce jobs in the United States. She said, however, that fueling conflicts with enormous amounts of weapons that profit corporations and politicians inside and outside the conflicted countries must end.

In the ensuing debate, several delegates stressed that the Russian Federation convened yet another meeting on Western arms provisions to divert international attention from the continued and relentless suffering and damage wrought by its military aggression against Ukraine.

The representative of France noted that the Russian Federation’s convening of an eleventh meeting on arms transfers persists — to no avail — in trying to reverse responsibility for the outbreak of the war — which it can end at any time without affecting its own security. France will continue to provide the military equipment necessary for Ukraine’s exercise of its right to self-defence, as the Russian Federation must not win the war — because might must not prevail over right.

Albania’s delegate said: “We cannot condone the continuing Russian cynicism in the Security Council, trying to blame the arms supply by Western countries as the cause of the conflict.” Noting that “the main targets are the critical and civilian infrastructure, the energy-supply system and the agricultural infrastructure”, he pledged continued support to Ukraine politically, economically and militarily until a just and lasting peace is achieved, and to respect that State’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The representative of the United States said that the Russian Federation has failed to accomplish its war aims: breaking the spirit of the Ukrainian people and misleading the international community. He deplored Moscow’s procurement of armaments from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Iran, stressing that these channels are expressly prohibited by the Security Council. “It is the height of hypocrisy for Russia to claim before this very Council that legitimate support for Ukraine self-defence is prolonging the conflict,” he said.

Pushing back on those statements, the Russian Federation’s delegate pointed to a decline in popular support for the Ukrainian Government, stating that its President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, betrayed the people when he promised to stop the war and to abide by the Minsk agreements. Instead, he armed the country with the support of Western allies and was preparing to access the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), creating security risks for the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian regime, surviving with Western financing along with the supply of Western weapons, is akin to a “dying drug addict”, he said. Such support only delays the inevitable end of this criminal regime. Noting that Ukrainian men face brutal coercion to enlist in the military and resist fighting against the Russian Federation, he stated that 90 per cent of United States’ allocated funds in support of Ukraine return through increased tax revenues and army re-equipping.

However, Ukraine’s delegate recalled that “Putin's representative in the permanent seat of the Soviet Union” had complained five days ago about the practice of trying to “keep the Ukrainian issue afloat in this UN Security Council by any means”. He cited a media report on the appeal by more than 100 relatives of mobilized soldiers from the Russian military unit 95411 who claimed they were intentionally being exterminated in “near-suicidal meat assaults” on Avdiyivka to seize the city before 14 December as a propaganda show.

Ukraine, he affirmed, will continue to exercise its right to self-defence in strict accordance with the UN Charter’s Article 51. Thanking allies for their continued support to the “noble fight”, in particular by supplying weapons, he stressed: “Weapons in the hands of soldiers, defending their homes and their loved ones from the ruthless invasion, should never be viewed as a factor of insecurity or aggravation.” He urged the Council to turn Ukraine’s Peace Formula Plan into reality.

THREATS TO INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY

Briefings

ADEDEJI EBO, Director and Deputy to the High-Representative for Disarmament Affairs , speaking on behalf Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs , noted that since the last briefing on 27 October, provision of military assistance to the armed forces of Ukraine has continued in the context of the full-scale invasion of that country — launched by the Russian Federation on 24 February 2022 in violation of the UN Charter and international law. Transfers reportedly include battle tanks, armoured combat vehicles, combat aircraft, helicopters, large-calibre artillery systems, missile systems and uncrewed combat aerial vehicles. There also are reports of the transfer of depleted-uranium tank ammunition to the Ukrainian forces and of States transferring, or planning to transfer, uncrewed aerial vehicles and ammunition to the Russian Federation armed forces for possible use in Ukraine. As stressed by the High Representative, any transfer of weapons must take place within the applicable international legal framework.

Voicing concern over reports of anti-personnel landmines and cluster munitions in Ukraine, he called for an “immediate end to the use of these horrendous weapons which have lasting and devastating impact on innocent civilians long after conflicts have ended”. Measures to address the risk of weapons diversion to unauthorized end-users are essential to prevent further instability and insecurity in Ukraine, the region and beyond. He cited legally binding instruments such as the Arms Trade Treaty and the Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons and its International Tracing Instrument, further welcoming the landmark adoption of the Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management. He urged States to join relevant treaties and agreements, and to fully implement their legal obligations under conventional arms control instruments to which they are party.

Under international humanitarian law, he recalled, parties to an armed conflict are prohibited from targeting civilians and civilian objects, and must take all feasible precautions to avoid, or at least minimize, incidental loss of civilian life. From 24 February 2022 to 11 December 2023, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 28,711 civilian casualties in Ukraine, with 10,058 killed and 18,653 injured — while the actual figures are likely higher. Regrettably, the use of armed uncrewed aerial vehicles against civilians and civilian infrastructure continues, while the Secretary-General has unequivocally urged all sides to avoid the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, including in Ukraine. All Member States must implement the Political Declaration on Strengthening the Protection of Civilians from the Humanitarian Consequences Arising from the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas in a meaningful manner. “The world cannot afford for this senseless war to continue,” he said.

MARY ANN WRIGHT, civil society representative , introduced herself as a retired United States Army colonel and former diplomat, among other roles. She said she resigned from the United States’ Government in 2003 in opposition to her country’s war on Iraq. As a very concerned citizen and a taxpayer who pays for the weapons her country uses and sells to fuel wars that kill innocent civilians, she declared that the continued supply of weapons will prolong any conflict. The process for getting to resolution of a conflict is long, and many people are killed until there is agreement on a ceasefire. For instance, talks between parties to the Korean War concluded only after 575 meetings. During the three-year conflict, more than 4 million Koreans, 500,000 Chinese, 35,000 Americans and tens of thousands in the UN Command were killed.

Today, the United States is providing weapons to the Ukraine-Russian Federation conflict and the Israel-Gaza conflict, she said. In a press conference with the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that, over the past two years, the United States and European allies have provided tens of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine. Mr. Blinken described the investments as a win-win as they produced American jobs. But, the win-win is for the military industrial complex and the politicians, but certainly not for the innocent civilians who are killed in these conflicts. “Fuelling the conflicts with enormous amounts of weapons that profit corporations and politicians inside and outside the conflicted countries must end,” she said. Citing news reports alleging that Washington, D.C., and London demanded that the Ukrainian Government not enter peace negotiations with the Russian Federation, she said that peace talks must not be torpedoed.

In closing, she read a poem that describes a plea in Gaza for children’s names to be written on their legs to identify them should they be killed in the Israeli bombing. It was written for the children of Gaza but is applicable to children in all conflict areas, whether it is in Ukraine, Russian Federation, Israel or Yemen, she said.

Statements

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY ( Russian Federation ) pointed to a decline in popular support for the Ukrainian Government, attributing it to ongoing falsehoods from the head of the Kyiv junta, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian President betrayed the Ukrainian people when he promised to stop the war and to abide by Minsk agreements. Instead, he armed the country with the support of Western allies and was preparing to access the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), thus creating security risks for the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian President, rejecting peace conditions offered by the Russian Federation, chose a path of escalation, as advised by the former United Kingdom Prime Minister, and engaged in anti-Russian propaganda.

He said that the Ukrainian regime, surviving with Western financing along with the supply of Western weapons, is akin to a “dying drug addict”. Such support only delays the inevitable end of this criminal regime. Noting that the Ukrainian men face brutal coercion to enlist in the military and resist fighting against the Russian Federation, he questioned Western colleagues about supplying arms when few Ukrainians are willing to die for the corrupt regime. On the United States’ support to Ukraine, he said that 90 per cent of the allocated funds return to the United States through increased tax revenues and army re-equipping. The Western countries support the Ukrainian President, a dictator, who cancelled presidential elections, is implicated in corruption and persecutes the opposition.

ARIAN SPASSE ( Albania ) said that since the beginning of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, a main goal of the Kremlin has been to undermine the international community’s support. “We cannot condone the continuing Russian cynicism in the Security Council, trying to blame the arms supply by Western countries as the cause of the conflict,” he said. Moscow’s military attacks in Ukraine continue, including with the use of drones and other weapons acquired from Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “The main targets are the critical and civilian infrastructure, the energy supply system and the agricultural infrastructure,” he said, pledging to continue to stand with Ukraine by supporting it politically, economically and militarily until a just and lasting peace is achieved, based on the UN Charter and respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

MARTINS MARIANO KUMANGA ( Mozambique ) said arms transfers and the arms race create an environment not conducive to deterrence. He cited the example of Ukraine where calls for an immediate ceasefire have been disregarded. Irresponsible and illicit arms transfer has a potential to prolong and exacerbate the conflict. The leakage of weapons may represent an additional threat to international peace and security, he said, stressing the essential role of transparency as a confidence-building measure. In this regard, he called on all States to adhere to the relevant international instruments, such as the United Nations Register of Conventional Arms and the Arms Trade Treaty, among others. Mozambique advocates for a political and negotiated solution as the only way to end the conflict in Ukraine, he added.

AYSHA MOHAMMED HADDAF RADWAN ALMENHALI ( United Arab Emirates ) affirmed that all Member States have the right to self-defence, however, this requires appropriate oversight mechanisms, especially regarding the transfer, storage and distribution of weapons, due to the potential repercussions on regional and international security and stability. While welcoming all measures to address the risk of arms diversion, she affirmed that eliminating all threats and repercussions related to the conflict requires a permanent and sustainable cessation of hostilities and a peace which respects Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. Until the war stops, concerned parties should do everything in their power to limit its repercussions, including by complying with their obligations in accordance with international humanitarian law.

EDWIGE KOUMBY MISSAMBO ( Gabon ) said the consequences of the war in Ukraine are not just the loss of life and destruction of civilian and military infrastructure — it can also be assessed in environmental terms. Moreover, invisible wounds and trauma remain with the women, children and men whose lives have been shattered. Reports of the conclusion of new military alliances and the revision of their armaments policies by some countries are worrying signs that indicate a backtracking on international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation commitments. In closing, she echoed the call of the Secretary-General and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for the imposition of new red lines globally to limit the humanitarian effects of autonomous weapons systems.

JOHN KELLEY ( United States ) said that since the start of an illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has failed to accomplish its war aims, namely, to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people and to mislead the international community. The Russian Federation could end this war today. Instead, it criticizes legitimate assistance provided to defend Ukraine as well as Ukraine's right to self-defence. He deplored procurement by the Russian Federation of armaments for its aggression against Ukraine from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Iran, stressing that these channels are expressly prohibited by the Security Council. In return for its support, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is seeking Russian Federation military technology and assistance, he said, warning that this expanding partnership undermines the global non-proliferation regime. “It is the height of hypocrisy for Russia to claim before this very Council that legitimate support for Ukraine self-defence is prolonging the conflict,” he said.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ) said that today's meeting is yet another attempt by Moscow to deflect from its responsibility for the war against Ukraine and its consequences. The military aggression against Ukraine constitutes a grave violation of the UN Charter. The Russian Federation has not only attacked a Member State, but also international law and multilateralism as a whole. “Ukraine has the right under the UN Charter to ensure its security and defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty,” she stressed, urging Moscow to cease all combat operations and withdraw all its troops from Ukrainian territory. “We again urge all parties to spare the civilian population and infrastructure and to facilitate the rapid and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Ukraine,” she said, adding that Switzerland is committed to supporting the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

KHALILAH HACKMAN ( Ghana ) said her delegation concurs with the need for measures to avoid the possible proliferation and diversion of weapons from the war in Ukraine into other conflict areas, given the risk of escalation and the threat to peace and stability in many other fragile environments. Reaffirming Ukraine’s inherent right to self-defence, she reiterated calls for an immediate end to the war and urged the unconditional withdrawal of the Russian Federation’s troops from Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. “It is regrettable that after 22 months of sustained fighting across several front lines, a much needed peaceful settlement continues to elude the parties to the detriment of innocent civilians,” she said, adding that ending the war is an important step to upholding the fundamental principles of the international rules-based order and is most necessary to alleviate the burden borne by the ordinary people of Ukraine.

FRANCESCA MARIA GATT ( Malta ) said that by calling for today’s meeting, the Russian Federation seeks to paint a different picture based on an alternate reality, to rationalize the unjustifiable. “It is yet another cynical attempt to present the aggressor as the victim, and the victim as the aggressor,” she said. In 2022, the Russian Federation violated the UN Charter by launching a full-scale invasion against Ukraine, resulting in more than 10,000 civilian casualties and jeopardizing global food security. Highlighting the significant toll on lives and civilian infrastructure, she attributed these consequences to the Russian Federation’s use of shelling, multiple-launch rocket systems and landmines. Against this backdrop, she reiterated that Ukraine has the right to self-defence. She deplored recent attacks on Kyiv and urged the Russian Federation to immediately desist from all practices which harm the rights of the Ukrainian children, who are deprived of access to basic services and education.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) noted that the Russian Federation’s convening of an eleventh meeting on arms transfers persists, to no avail, in trying to reverse responsibility for the outbreak of the war in Ukraine — which it can end at any time without affecting its own security. On 25 November, Kyiv suffered one of the most significant attacks since the start of the conflict. Moscow is using weapons and munitions acquired from Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to wage this war, in violation of Council resolutions. France will continue to provide the military equipment necessary for Ukraine’s exercise of its right to self-defence, as the Russian Federation must not win the war — because might must not prevail over right. Moscow must realize that “our support for Ukraine will not falter”. There is only one possible outcome: peace which respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

GENG SHUANG ( China ) pointed out that it is no one’s interest to prolong and complicate the conflict in Ukraine. Over the past year, miliary spending of the countries concerned increased dramatically. On the other hand, the world witnessed hunger, lack of access to necessities, such as drinking water and extensive inequality. Developing countries are facing these challenges, and finite resources should be channelled to support their sustainable development. Beijing always stands on the side of peace and dialogue, be it in Ukraine or Gaza, or in Africa or Asia. Disputes must be resolved through peaceful means.

IRIYA TAKAYUKI, Minister for Political Affairs of Japan , stated that the Russian Federation has repeatedly requested Council meetings on the same topic in an attempt to distract the world’s attention. As the aggressor, that country should know very well why the international community supports Ukraine in its right of self-defence. He cited the Joint Statement by Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States on 26 October on arms transfers from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to the Russian Federation, which directly violate Council resolutions and are “absolutely unacceptable”. He also voiced deep concern about any potential transfer of nuclear‑ or ballistic missile-related technology to Pyongyang. Additionally, threats by Moscow of nuclear weapons use in the context of its war of aggression are inadmissible. As the only country to have suffered atomic bombings during war, Japan is strongly committed to realizing a world without nuclear weapons.

GUSTAVO SÉNÉCHAL DE GOFFREDO JUNIOR ( Brazil ) said the increasing flow of weapons into a conflict zone jeopardizes collective security and peace efforts. The widespread deployment of landmines in vast areas of Ukraine is a cause of particular concern. Additionally, the risk of weapons diversion to criminal and terrorist groups poses an alarming threat. This threatens the immediate and future safety of the civilian population and presents a significant risk to peace and security. He urged all Member States to adhere to the Arms Trade Treaty and the UN Register of Conventional Arms and underscored the importance of transparency in arms transactions and the prevention of their diversion.

FERGUS JOHN ECKERSLEY ( United Kingdom ), recalling this is the seventh time this year Moscow has called for a Council debate on Western weapons in Ukraine, said the Russian Federation believes that this way it can influence public opinion in the West against continued support for Ukraine. “Russia wants to be able to subjugate and conquer Ukraine, without Ukraine having the means to defend itself,” he stressed, adding that it is not in the interests of his country and UN Member States as a whole to allow the Russian Federation to violate and undermine the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that underpin the international order. “We will continue to supply Ukraine with the military assistance it needs for as long as it takes,” he said. “Since Russia’s invasion began, over 300,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded, many times more than in the 10 years of Soviet occupation of Afghanistan,” he emphasized.

ANDRÉS FERNANDO FIALLO KAROLYS ( Ecuador ), Council President for December, speaking in his national capacity, called on the Russian Federation to put an end to its military aggression in Ukraine and to move towards a just and lasting peace. Expressing concern about the risks associated with the influx of arms and ammunition, he urged enhanced standards for marking, registration and traceability. Additionally, he stressed the importance of measures to prevent the diversion, spread and escalation of conflicts, prioritizing the protection of civilians and global stability over industry arguments. All arms and ammunition suppliers must adhere to sufficient guarantees to ensure that the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution are respected when these items are used.

SERHII DVORNYK ( Ukraine ) recognized “Putin's representative in the permanent seat of the Soviet Union” who complained five days ago about the practice of trying to “keep the Ukrainian issue afloat in this UN Security Council by any means”. This was at a Council meeting where Ukraine’s delegation reported the outrageous facts of execution by Russian Federation troops of two Ukrainian prisoners of war and the killing of Ukrainian civilians. “Indeed, bringing death and destruction to other nations has never been something extraordinary for Russia.” He cited a media report on the appeal by more than 100 relatives of mobilized soldiers from the Russian military unit 95411 who claimed that the soldiers were intentionally being exterminated in “near-suicidal meat assaults” on Avdiyivka in order to seize the city before 14 December when the "direct line with Putin" is scheduled and any "military victory" would serve the purpose of that propaganda show.

Ukraine, said the speaker, will continue to exercise its right to self-defence in strict accordance with the UN Charter’s Article 51. He thanked Ukraine’s allies for their continued support to the “noble fight”, in particular by supplying weapons. “Weapons in the hands of soldiers, defending their homes and their loved ones from the ruthless invasion, should never be viewed as a factor of insecurity or aggravation,” he said, rejecting any hypocritical attempt to equate the responsibility of the party that defends itself on its own sovereign territory and the party that violates the UN Charter and persists in the unprovoked war of aggression. “The only root cause of the enormous sufferings, high toll of casualties, destruction and environmental disaster throughout Ukraine and far beyond, is the Russian unprovoked and full-scale invasion.” He drew attention to General Assembly resolution ES-11/6 of 23 February and Ukraine's Peace Formula Plan, and urged the Council to concentrate its efforts on turning this vision to the reality.