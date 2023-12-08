Security Council 2653 Sanctions Committee Adds 4 Entries to Its Sanctions List

On 8 December 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) approved the addition of the entries specified below to its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by the Security Council and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

HTi.002 Name: 1: JOHNSON 2: ANDRE 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Leader of 5 Segond gang DOB:1997 POB: Port-au-Prince, Haiti Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Izo Nationality: Haiti Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 08 Dec. 2023 Other information: Gender: Male

HTi.003 Name: 1: RENEL 2: DESTINA 3:na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Main leader of Grand Ravine gang DOB: 11 Jun. 1982 POB: Haiti Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Ti Lapli Nationality: Haiti Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 08 Dec. 2023 Other information: Gender: Male

HTi.004 Name: 1: WILSON 2: JOSEPH 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Leader of 400 Mawozo gang DOB: 28 Feb. 1993 POB: Haiti Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Lanmo San Jou Nationality: Haiti Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 08 Dec. 2023 Other information: Gender: Male

HTi.005 Name: 1: VITELHOMME 2: INNOCENT 3: na 4: na

Title: NA Designation: Leader of Kraze Barye gang. DOB: 27 Mar. 1986 POB: Port-au-Prince, Haiti Good quality a.k.a.: NA Low quality a.k.a.: NA Nationality: Haiti Passport no: NA National identification no: Haiti 004-341-263-3 Address: 64, Soisson, Tabarre 49, Port-au-Prince, Haiti Listed on: 08 Dec.2023 Other information: Gender: Male

