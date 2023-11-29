Security Council 1970 Sanctions Committee Amends Five Entries on Its Sanctions List

On 29 November 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya enacted the amendments, specified with strikethrough and/or underline, in the entries below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

A. Individuals

LYi.003 Name: 1: SAYYID 2: MOHAMMED 3: QADHAF AL-DAM 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1948 POB: Sirte, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: Sayed M. Gaddef Eddam Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: Libyan passport No. 513519 National identification no: na Address: na Egypt (Believed status/location: deceased) Listed on: 26 Feb. 2011 ( amended on 29 Nov. 2023 , 1 Apr. 2016 ) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraph 15 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

LYi.015 Name: 1: SAADI 2: QADHAFI 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Commander Special Forces DOB: 27 May 1973 POB: Tripoli, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: a) 014797 b) 524521 c) Libya number AA862825, issued on 19 May 2021, issued in Tripoli (expires 18 May 2029) National identification no: na Address: Libya (in custody) Türkiye Listed on: 26 Feb. 2011 ( amended on 29 Nov. 2023 , 26 Mar. 2015, 2 Apr. 2012, 14 Mar. 2012, 28 Jan. 2022 ) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraph 15 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban). Listed on 17 March 2011 pursuant to paragraph 17 of resolution 1970 (Asset Freeze). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

LYi.025 Name: 1: Mohammed 2: Al Amin 3: Al-Arabi 4: Kashlaf

Name (original script): محمد الأمين العربي كشلاف

Title: na Designation: Commander of the Shuhada al-Nasr brigade, Head of the Petrol Refinery Guard of Zawiya’s refinery DOB: 2 Dec. 1985 POB: Zawiya, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: a) Kashlaf b) Koshlaf c) al-Qasab Low quality a.k.a.: a) Kashlaf b) Koshlaf a) Keslaf d) al-Qasab Nationality: Libya Passport no: C17HLRL3, issued on 30 Dec. 2015, issued in Zawiya National identification no: na Address: Zawiya, Libya Listed on: 7 Jun. 2018 ( amended on 29 Nov. 2023 , 17 Sep. 2018, 25 Feb. 2020 ) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze)

LYi.026 Name: 1: Abd 2: Al-Rahman 3: al-Milad Salim 4: na Ibrahim al-Milad.

Title: na Navy Major Designation: Commander of the Coast Guard in Zawiya DOB: 27 Jul. 1986 POB: Tripoli, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: Abdurahman Salem Ibrahim Milad b) Abdulrahman Salim Milad Kashlaf Low quality a.k.a.: a) Rahman Salim Milad b) al-Bija Nationality: Libya Passport no: Libya number G52FYPRL, issued on 8 May 2014 (Date of expiration: 7 May 2022) National identification no: na (Libya): 2519910 Address : Zawiya, Libya Listed on: 7 Jun. 2018 ( amended on 29 Nov. 2023 , 29 Apr. 2021 ) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze), 1) Name of mother Huriyah Al-A’ib; and 2) Military ID is 36479

LYi.029 Name: 1: Osama 2: Al Kuni 3: Ibrahim 4: na

Name (original script): أسامة الكوني ابراهيم

Title: Manager of Al Nasr Detention Center in Zawiyah Designation: na DOB: 4 Apr. 1976 02 April 1976 POB: Tripoli, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: a) Osama Milad b) Osama al-Milad c) Osama Zawiya d) Osama Zawiyah e) Osama al Kuni Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Libya Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Zawiyah, Libya Listed on: 25 Oct. 2021 ( amended on 29 Nov. 2023) Other information: As de facto manager of the Al Nasr detention center the person concerned has directly, and/or through subordinates engaged in or provided support to acts that violate applicable international human rights law, or acts that constitute human rights abuses in Libya. The Person concerned has acted for or on behalf of or at the direction of two listed individuals intrinsically linked to the human trafficking activities of the Zawiyah network, namely Mohamed Kashlaf (LYi.025) and Abdulrahman al Milad (LYi.026). Listed pursuant to paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze) INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

The amendments to these entries of the Libya Sanctions List, as well as of the narrative summaries of reasons for listing, are included in the relevant press release, which can be found at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1970/press-releases.

The updated List is accessible on the Committee's website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1970/materials.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the Libya Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.