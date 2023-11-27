Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Continues Nuclear Weapons Programme, Violating Resolutions, Assistant Secretary-General Warns Security Council

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is intent on continuing to pursue its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions, a senior United Nations official told the 15-member organ today on the heels of Pyongyang’s recent rocket launch.

In the ensuing discussion among the Member States, several delegations, echoed the senior UN official, also expressing deep worry over the humanitarian situation taking place in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The representative of the United States said that the Council must unite in encouraging “Pyongyang to focus less on stocking an arsenal and more on stocking the pantries of the DPRK people who suffer from severe economic hardship and malnutrition”. Echoing the concerns of several other Council members, she noted with alarm that two of the organ’s permanent members are unwilling to condemn Pyongyang’s actions. “How many more times must we gather for briefings like this before the Russian Federation and China join us in demanding the DPRK abandon its weapons-of-mass-destruction and ballistic missile programmes,” she asked.

Pyongyang’s launches clearly threaten global peace and security, the United Kingdom’s delegate said. “Moreover, these launches follow increased engagement between Russia and the DPRK, including Kim Jong-Un’s visit to Vostochny Cosmodrome in September where he met President Putin,” she added, also noting: “When asked by a reporter whether Russia would help North Korea launch its own satellites and rockets, President [Vladimir V.] Putin responded: ‘That’s exactly why we came here — the leader of North Korea shows great interest in space’.”

The representative of the Russian Federation, noting several delegations’ accusations against military-technical cooperation between her country and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea as “unfounded”, called on fellow Council members to stop dangerous actions that threaten to escalate the situation into a large-scale conflict. The United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea continue joint military exercises in the region, she said, emphasizing that Pyongyang cannot be expected to not respond.

China’s representative, Council President for November, speaking in his national capacity, echoed similar concerns, warning that if the situation is allowed to deteriorate, it may eventually spiral out of control. No country can pursue its own absolute security at the expense of the security of others, he stressed, calling on the United States to refrain from pressure tactics such as military exercises and, instead, come up with practical proposals.

Ghana’s delegate said that it is time for regional actors to lead the effort in addressing the security challenges of the Korean Peninsula. “After years of very little or no progress on this file, we must resist the temptation of doing nothing because the cost of inaction is far greater than the cost of action,” he warned.

The representative of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea said that the Korean Peninsula and the region are in an unstable situation due to the increasing military manoeuvres of the United States and its follower nations. Hence, his Government launched its reconnaissance satellite to decisively control the situation and prevent an outbreak of a new war in the region. Turning to the Council’s “sanctions resolutions” against Pyongyang, he called them “no more than illegal and unlawful pieces of paper running counter to the spirit and objectives of the Charter [of the United Nations]” — a typical outcome of the heinous hostile United States policy “aimed at depriving our country of its sovereignty”.

The Republic of Korea’s delegate noted with concern that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea amended its Constitution in September to enshrine its nuclear policy, which significantly lowered the threshold for it using nuclear weapons. If left unchecked, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s proliferation of weapons and military technology will further aggravate insecurity around the globe. Pyongyang has developed its unlawful nuclear programme based on its own playbook. The root cause lies with the nature of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea regime, not the so-called hostile policy of Seoul or the United States, which is non-existent.

NON-PROLIFERATION/DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Briefing

KHALED KHIARI, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East and Asia and the Pacific , said that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on 21 November launched “Chollima-1”, a rocket loaded with the “Malligyong-1” reconnaissance satellite, from the country’s Sohae Satellite Launching Station. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s National Aerospace Technology Administration announced that the rocket flew normally along the pre-set flight track and that the satellite entered orbit. It also announced that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea would be “launching several reconnaissance satellites in a short span of time”. This follows previous failed attempts on 31 May and 24 August 2023, also using the “Chollima-1” rocket. “The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s launches represent a serious risk to international civil aviation and maritime traffic,” he said.

While Pyongyang issued a pre-launch notification to the Japanese Coast Guard, it did not issue airspace or maritime safety notifications to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) or the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), he continued. “While sovereign States have the right to benefit from peaceful space activities, Security Council resolutions expressly prohibit the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] from conducting any launches using ballistic missile technology,” he went on to say. On 21 November, the Secretary-General strongly condemned the launch of yet another military satellite using ballistic missile technology and called on Pyongyang to comply with relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea continues to implement its five-year military plan unveiled in January 2021, he said. Pyongyang has consistently demonstrated its strong intention to continue pursuing its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions. Pending the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, it is imperative that the country maintains the highest level of safety at its nuclear facilities, he stressed. He further highlighted concerns regarding the humanitarian situation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and urged Pyongyang to allow the unimpeded re-entry of the United Nations Resident Coordinator and other international UN staff.

Statements

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ), noting two permanent Council members’ unwillingness to condemn Pyongyang’s actions, asked: “How many more times must we gather for briefings like this before the Russian Federation and China join us in demanding the DPRK abandon its weapons-of-mass-destruction and ballistic missile programmes?” The United States continues to call for dialogue with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea — on any topic and without conditions — she said, stressing that Pyongyang can choose the time and subject. But, she added, that Government needs to make that choice. Further, the Council should “encourage Pyongyang to focus less on stocking an arsenal and more on stocking the pantries of the DPRK people who suffer from severe economic hardship and malnutrition” and accept the UN’s offer of support, she said. The Council should also urge Pyongyang to engage in diplomacy and, additionally, the organ should exercise its responsibility to maintain international peace and security and uphold the global non-proliferation regime.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ) recalled that, after two failed attempts, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea launched a military reconnaissance satellite on 21 November. This is another act of escalation and totally disregards Council resolutions. The regime continues to invest in its military capabilities and endanger the entire region, he said, expressing concern over the possibility of accident or miscalculation. Pyongyang is under no threat from its neighbours or anyone else in the world; rather, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is threatened by the regime and its escalatory policies. The international community has shown its intention to offer assistance to the people of that country, he noted. However, the Council is surprisingly muted and, as a result, there has been no progress towards demilitarization. Instead, the regime has become more aggressive and dangerous. “We may end up regretting this pervasive inactivity,” he asserted, calling for a prompt response through collective diplomacy.

ANDRÉS EFREN MONTALVO SOSA ( Ecuador ) condemned the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on 21 November, a new provocative act that flagrantly violates Security Council resolutions, undermines international disarmament and non-proliferation architecture and “fans the flames of regional tensions”. Noting that Pyongyang has carried out a record number of ballistic missile tests in 2023, he invited Member States — especially the co-sponsors of the two resolutions recently adopted in the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) — to promote them. Citing article 25 of the Charter of the United Nations, he appealed to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to respect and comply with its obligations, including under Council resolutions, urging it to refrain from further launches of military reconnaissance satellites or ballistic missiles, as well as to immediately halt its nuclear weapons development programme.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) said that the recent launch demonstrates that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is continuing to act contrary to its international obligations. “North Korea has, in recent months, stepped up its nuclear rhetoric — in September, it amended its Constitution to enshrine the possession of nuclear weapons,” he said. Further, the authorities in Pyongyang repeatedly call for an exponential increase in the country’s nuclear arsenal, and these provocations are contributing to an increase in regional and international tensions. He went on to express both regret that permanent Council members are publicly supporting Pyongyang’s illicit programmes and concern over the mutual arms transfers between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation. “These constitute violations of the embargo established by resolutions of this Council,” he stressed.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ) condemned Pyongyang’s recent launch using ballistic missile technology, which he said flew directly over the Japanese archipelago. “We should not be deceived by any attempt to justify North Korea’s ambition to pursue unlawful weapons of mass destruction programmes,” he stressed, urging the Council to be united on non-proliferation matters and reaffirm their commitment to the global non-proliferation regime. Arms transfers from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to the Russian Federation, which directly violate relevant Council resolutions, would also exacerbate the situation in Ukraine, he said. Expressing deep concern about the potential for any transfer of nuclear — or ballistic missile-related technology to Pyongyang, he called on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation to abide by their obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions and immediately cease all activities that violate them. Pyongyang must immediately and fully comply with all relevant resolutions, engage in diplomacy and resume substantive dialogue, he added.

FRANCESCA MARIA GATT ( Malta ) voiced deep concern over the most recent launch of a military reconnaissance satellite by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, noting that it increases tensions and further destabilizes the region. The launch was reportedly successful in placing the satellite into orbit. “If confirmed, this would be an extremely worrisome development,” she stressed, adding that the Council cannot remain silent or turn a blind eye in the face of this situation. Pyongyang must cease all confrontations, engage in meaningful dialogue with all parties, adhere to its obligations under Security Council resolutions and completely, verifiably and irreversibly abandon its nuclear and ballistic missiles programmes. Highlighting the dire humanitarian situation and grave human rights violations perpetrated by the regime, she said that the reopening of borders to international humanitarian staff is essential to allowing UN agencies to carry out a rapid needs assessment in the country.

DOMINGOS ESTÊVÃO FERNANDES ( Mozambique ) expressed deep concern over the launch of the “Malligyong-1” reconnaissance satellite on 21 November, urging the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to adhere to all Security Council resolutions and commit to denuclearization. He further reiterated the call for all interested parties involved in the issue of non-regulation on the Korean Peninsula to act with the utmost caution and with responsibility, avoiding any unilateral actions that could exacerbate the already tenuous détente in the region. Citing the benefits of peaceful use of nuclear technology, including as a clean and reliable source of energy, he acknowledged the need to safeguard the genuine security concerns of the parties — while stressing that the growing tension on the Korean Peninsula and Pyongyang’s determination to continue developing its technical capabilities make it imperative to opt for the path to dialogue to achieve the desired peace in the region.

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ) said that Pyongyang’s launches clearly threaten global peace and security. “Moreover, these launches follow increased engagement between Russia and the DPRK, including Kim Jong-Un’s visit to Vostochny Cosmodrome in September where he met President Putin,” she continued, adding: “When asked by a reporter whether Russia would help North Korea launch its own satellites and rockets, President [Vladimir V.] Putin responded: ‘That’s exactly why we came here — the leader of North Korea shows great interest in space’.” She also welcomed participation by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in today’s debate. “Above all, I hope you will report to Pyongyang our concern for the people of DPRK and, in this respect, I encourage the DPRK to reopen its borders and re-engage with UN agencies,” she stressed. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea must cease its launches, return to dialogue and take credible steps towards denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula, she urged.

ADRIAN DOMINIK HAURI ( Switzerland ) said that Pyongyang’s recent launch was conducted before the time indicated in its notice to mariners and airmen, thus rendering the warning useless. The Council must not remain passive in the face of these tests that, together with Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, threaten international peace and security. “Attempts to legitimize the pursuit of a nuclear programme — by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea itself or by other States — require our continued vigilance,” he stressed, adding that “we must commit ourselves to disarmament and to maintaining the nuclear taboo”. Additionally, he spotlighted the plight of that country’s people and underscored that systematic violations of human rights — and impunity for the perpetrators thereof — must cease. The opening of that country’s borders must be accompanied by rapid, safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid, he added.

MICHEL XAVIER BIANG ( Gabon ) voiced concern about Pyongyang’s 21 November launch of a military reconnaissance satellite and said that the regular alarms raised by such missile launches are not only an unbearable source of stress for the people in the region, but also constitute a real danger for air and maritime navigation. He called on the parties concerned to open channels of discussion to find a lasting solution to the situation and stressed that it is through dialogue that a lasting and mutually acceptable solution can be reached. The dismantling of disarmament agreements, as well as the “U-turns” of certain countries regarding their commitments to disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation, contribute to the current situation, marked by the trivialization of the use of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, he said. The parties must restore the calm necessary and rebuild trust for a diplomatic solution. The international community must reaffirm its determination to strive towards the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ), condemning the use of ballistic-missile technology by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on 21 November, said that the launch — which occurred before the opening of the announced window — posed risks to aircraft, ships and civilians in the region. He also pointed out that the withdrawal from the 2018 comprehensive military agreement between the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea could lead to accidents and misunderstandings along the border, which would put the security of the entire world at risk. The placement of the Malligyeong-1 reconnaissance satellite into orbit, along with Pyongyang’s statement that it would launch “several reconnaissance satellites in a short span of time”, suggest that competition in the region is entering a new phase. This includes greater use of space assets to enhance warfighting capabilities on all sides and, against this backdrop, he called on the Council to do more.

ANNA M. EVSTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ) cited regular alarmist signals from Washington, D.C., and its allies in the region about the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s build-up of a ballistic programme that threatens their national security. However, in March, her delegation drew attention to the bellicose maneuvers of the United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea, with military exercises under the leadership of Washington, D.C., of a stunning scale. Further noting that the Government of the Republic of Korea, as a “retaliatory measure”, decided to partially suspend the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement, she stated that such steps would of course cause a reaction from Pyongyang. She cited the Russian-Chinese draft political and humanitarian Council resolution, the adoption of which could become a constructive contribution to resolving the current difficult situation on the Korean Peninsula. Affirming several delegations’ accusations against “illegal” military-technical cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea as “unfounded”, she called on the parties to stop dangerous actions that threaten to escalate into a large-scale conflict.

HAROLD A. AGYEMAN ( Ghana ) called on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to fully comply with relevant Security Council resolutions. “After years of very little or no progress on this file, we must resist the temptation of doing nothing because the cost of inaction is far greater than the cost of action,” he said. Diplomatic channels of communication between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, its neighbours, and other stakeholders through regular in person meetings should be prioritized. While sanctions are important in the toolbox of the Security Council for the maintenance of international peace and security, it is also important to address the unintended consequences of sanctions on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, he went on to say. It is time for regional actors to lead the effort in addressing the security challenges of the Korean Peninsula.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ) pointed out that even though the authorities in Pyongyang issued early warnings to Japan, these do not confer legitimacy to such launches. He called on Pyongyang to adhere to international law and Council resolutions and refrain from conducting future illegal launches. The Council must send a strong unified message to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea condemning its provocative behaviour and encouraging dialogue. Engagement — not isolation — is the only way forward, he said, stressing that it is time for Pyongyang to heed the repeated calls for dialogue. Voicing concern about the humanitarian situation in the country, he noted that recent UN reports indicate that a staggering 45 per cent of the population — roughly 12 million people — need humanitarian assistance. As the country gradually reopens its borders, on-the-ground humanitarian activities by international humanitarian agencies must be resumed, he emphasized, voicing hope that Pyongyang would prioritize their return to the country, including that of the UN Resident Coordinator.

GENG SHUANG ( China ), Council President for November, speaking in his national capacity, expressed deep concern about the escalation of antagonism and confrontation on the Peninsula. If the situation is allowed to deteriorate in this way, it may eventually spiral out of control and undermine efforts taken by all parties over the past several decades and add new turbulence to an already troubled world. No country can pursue its own absolute security at the expense of the security of others, he stressed, noting that if the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea constantly feels threatened, the Peninsula will not get out of this security dilemma. In this regard, he stressed the need to address Pyongyang’s legitimate security concerns. Citing dialogue and negotiation as the only way forward, he called on Washington, D.C., to refrain from pressure tactics such as military exercises and, instead, come up with practical proposals.

SONG KIM ( Democratic People’s Republic of Korea ) strongly denounced and rejected the Security Council meeting “convened at the outrageous demand” of the United States and its follower States, as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of his country and serious interference in its internal affairs. His country’s launch of a reconnaissance satellite is “to get a clear picture of the dire military moves of the US and its followers so that we could be fully prepared for them,” he stated. The United States has deployed vast strategic assets, and for this reason, the military and security landscape prevailing on the Korean Peninsula and in the region is “creating a hair-trigger danger”. In 2023 alone, the United States has introduced various strategic nuclear assets in and around the Korean Peninsula on nearly 30 frequent occasions, posing the most open and direct military threat to his country.

If such actions are not seen as a threat to global peace and security as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, there is no reason for the Security Council to exist and “it should dissolve itself today”, he stressed. While the Korean Peninsula and the region are in an unstable situation due to the increasing military manoeuvres of the United States and its follower nations, his Government launched its reconnaissance satellite to decisively control the situation and prevent an outbreak of a new war in the region. In this context, it is the lawful and legitimate right of a sovereign State to develop, launch and operate multiple military and civilian satellites as required by self-defence needs and in accordance with its plan for economic, scientific and technological development. Citing a number of actions, including the United States’ open mention of the “end of regime” of his country, he affirmed his Government’s right to the use of outer space as aboveboard and legitimate.

Turning to the Council’s “sanctions resolutions” against Pyongyang, he called them “no more than illegal and unlawful pieces of paper running counter to the spirit and objectives of the Charter” — a typical outcome of the heinous hostile United States policy “aimed at depriving our country of its sovereignty and the rights to existence and development”. For the sake of peace and stability in the region and the rest of the world, the international community should no longer tolerate prejudiced and politicized double standards of a handful of States, he said. He stressed that the Council should not waste time and energy taking issue with the exercise of the legitimate right of a sovereign State overwhelmed by arbitrariness and high-handedness of specific forces — instead paying greater attention to removing such threats to international peace and security as the killing of civilians perpetrated in the Middle East under the patronage and protection of the United States.

JOONKOOK HWANG ( Republic of Korea ) condemned in the strongest possible terms Pyongyang’s so-called military reconnaissance satellite launch on 21 November. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea amended its Constitution in September to enshrine its nuclear policy, which significantly lowered the threshold for it using nuclear weapons. “We need to act resolutely before it is too late to fix this,” he said. Pyongyang is a determined and premeditated serial offender of its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s astonishing record of violating agreements are not limited to international ones. It has often unilaterally violated bilateral regional agreements.

With its satellite launch, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is attempting to secure not only the advancement of intercontinental ballistic missile technology, but also reconnaissance capability. “The Republic of Korea cannot sit idle with its hands tied,” he said. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s provocative behaviour is no longer a regional issue. It is an issue of global concern directly affecting all parts of the world. If left unchecked, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s proliferation of weapons and military technology, whether conventional or nuclear, will further aggravate insecurity around the globe.

For example, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is supplying ammunition to the Russian Federation in its war against Ukraine, he said. The Russian Federation itself voted in favour of all the substantive sanctions resolutions on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea from 2006 to 2017, including the one establishing an arms embargo. Pyongyang has developed its unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programme for more than three decades based on its own playbook. The root cause lies with the nature of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea regime itself, not the so-called hostile policy of Seoul or the United States, which is non-existent. He emphasized the importance of the Council’s unity in condemning the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “Let us unite together against this repeated offender,” he said.

Ms. THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ), taking the floor a second time, said that Pyongyang’s claims of acting in self-defence do not stand. Military exercises by the United States and the Republic of Korea are routine and defensive in nature. Further, both countries work to reduce risk and pursue transparency by announcing such exercises in advance — including dates and activities — unlike the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Also unlike that country’s launches using ballistic missile technology, such exercises are not prohibited by Council resolutions, she said, adding that the chronology of events reveals the truth.

Noting the “Chinese-Russian so-called humanitarian resolution”, she said that sanctions relief in the face of Pyongyang’s unprecedented launches would overlook a violation of international law. If the Russian Federation or China want to provide humanitarian assistance, they can continue to do so bilaterally. Voicing concern over the humanitarian situation, she said that Pyongyang’s recent actions reveal its priorities and noted that UN agencies are forbidden from providing the aid needed in that country. “Once again, I would like to express sincerely our offer of dialogue without preconditions,” she said, adding: “The DPRK only needs to accept.”

Mr. KIM ( Democratic People’s Republic of Korea ) underscored that his country has a legitimate right to self-defence, as Washington, D.C., is threatening it with nuclear weapons. It is Pyongyang’s right to develop, test, manufacture and possess weapon systems equivalent to those that the United States already possesses. That country has not recognized the sovereignty of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, he said, adding that the United States treats his country as an enemy State and openly shows its hostility.

Ms. THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ), taking the floor a third time, said no weapons have ever been fired by the United States towards the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Addressing that country’s representative, she said: “We are working with our allies to help them in the protection of their sovereignty against your actions, which are based on paranoia about a possible attack by the United States. If there’s anything the United States wants to provide to the DPRK that is humanitarian assistance for your people and not weapons to destroy your people.”

Mr. KIM ( Democratic People’s Republic of Korea ) said that if the United States really wishes for peace and stability, it must immediately stop all kinds of joint military exercises near the region.