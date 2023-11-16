Security Council Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 2653 (2022) Concerning Haiti Convenes Briefing to Member States in Connection with Panel of Experts Report

On 7 November 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti held a briefing to Member States during which the Panel of Experts briefed on its final report dated 15 September 2023 (S/2023/674).

During the briefing, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Panel’s final report. The Coordinator informed that during the current mandate the Panel has visited Haiti four times, as well as several other countries of the region. The Coordinator further noted that since the appointment of the Panel, the security situation has further deteriorated, in particular in Port-au-Prince and the Artibonite department.

The meeting offered an opportunity for Member States to ask questions and share views on the final report of the Panel of Experts, as well as conveying information on their efforts to implement the measures set out in the relevant Council resolutions concerning the sanctions regime in Haiti, including resolutions 2653 (2022), 2699 (2023) and 2700 (2023).