Security Council 2140 Committee Considers Final Report of Panel of Experts, Receives Briefing by Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

On 1 November 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) held informal consultations to consider the final report of the Panel of Experts, submitted pursuant to paragraph 3 of resolution 2675 (2023). The Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts, followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel. The final report contains 20 recommendations addressed to the Security Council and 4 recommendations addressed to the Committee. The Committee further discussed the recommendations addressed to it and is currently considering follow-up action.

Following consideration of the final report of the Panel of Experts, the Committee heard a presentation by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, pursuant to paragraph 5 of resolution 2664 (2022).