Subsidiary Body Chairs Highlight Expanded Cooperation between Counter-Terrorism Committees to Combat Global Threats, in Annual Briefing to Security Council

In their annual briefing to the Security Council today, Chairs of the three counter-terrorism-related Committees highlighted expanded coordinated efforts between the subsidiary bodies to strengthen counter-terrorism work that address the evolving threat of terrorism throughout the world.

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh (United Arab Emirates) spoke on behalf of the Chairs of the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities; the Committee established pursuant to resolution 1373 (2001) concerning counter-terrorism; and the Committee established pursuant to resolution 1540 (2004). She reported that, over the past year, the Council’s subsidiary bodies have coordinated their work to strengthen approaches to counter-terrorism and prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery by non-State actors.

The Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate, Monitoring Team and 1540 Group of Experts continue to meet regularly to identify further possible areas of cooperation, she continued. The Committees also collaborate, among other things, on drafting material, including the non-binding guiding principles on countering the use of new and emerging technology for terrorist purposes. “The three Committees will continue to cooperate and coordinate their work under their respective mandates, including through joint visits at the invitation of Member States,” she informed the Council.

During the individual briefings by the respective Committee Chairs, which followed, Vanessa Frazier (Malta), Chair of the 1267 Committee, said the resilience of terrorist groups implies a potential for resurgence under specific conditions. Detailing the threats posed by terrorist groups, including in Afghanistan, the Sahel and Sudan, she underlined the importance of maintaining the resolution 1267 (1999) sanctions regime as a top priority on the global counter-terrorism agenda. Encouraging Member States to participate in updating the sanctions lists, she emphasized that engagement with the Committee and Monitoring Team is crucial for effective operation of the sanctions regime.

Andrés Efren Montalvo Sosa (Ecuador), Chair of the 1540 Committee, said that resolution is a vital component of the global non-proliferation architecture to prevent non-State actors from gaining access to weapons of mass destruction. To date, 185 countries have submitted initial reports on the measures they have taken, or plan to take, to implement resolution 1540 (2004). By matching assistance requests from States with offers of assistance, the Committee also plays an important role in supporting Member States to fulfil their obligations, he noted, stressing that cooperation and dialogue with Member States are the cornerstone of the Committee’s activities.

Ms. Nusseibeh (United Arab Emirates), also briefing the Council in her role as Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, highlighted its activities in the assessment of Member States’ implementation efforts. The Committee’s eight visits this year provided an effective mechanism for constructive engagement and dialogue among the Committee, the Committee’ Executive Directorate and Member States. The Committee has also facilitated technical assistance to Member States, she said, noting its close cooperation with the Executive Directorate, Office of Counter-Terrorism and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

In the debate that followed, Council members commended the cooperation among the three Committees, while also voicing concern about the evolving threat of terrorism and the challenges facing the Committees.

Ghana’s representative, encouraging the three Committees to converge their actions on implementing the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, emphasized that the effectiveness of the 1267 Committee depends on Member States’ commitment to implementing sanctions, sharing information and cooperating internationally. However, the lack of adequate information from certain Member States and international organizations could lead to some terrorists evading accountability, he said.

Brazil's delegate emphasized that the collaboration between the three Committees is appropriate when the threat of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction concerns non-State actors designated by the Council as terrorist entities. Nonetheless, State obligations on non-proliferation should remain independent from Security Council designations, he pointed out.

On that note, the Russian Federation’s representative pointed out that the 1540 Committee has neither the mandate nor the technical capacity to implement measures to identify or respond to terrorist threats. Shifting its focus could dilute its non-proliferation focus and result in interference in States’ domestic affairs, she warned.

Several speakers, however, voiced concern about efforts to block the 1540 Committee Chair’s almost year-long attempts to fill the gaps in the Group of Experts, with Japan’s representative stressing: “The Committee's work cannot continue to be held hostage by the obstructionism of any specific member of the Committee.”

To that, the United Kingdom’s representative, also highlighting the blocking of the 1540 Committee’s external engagement activities by a permanent Security Council member, said that situation undermines the ability to support States to implement a resolution designed to prevent chemical, biological and nuclear weapons and related material getting into the hands of nonstate actors.

Switzerland’s representative, as well, called for the appointment of the six proposed experts, underlining that for the 1540 Committee to fully provide assistance to States, it must be able to rely on a fully staffed and functional Group of Experts. She also welcomed efforts made to ensure that civil society voices are heard in the Counter-Terrorism Committee’s country assessments. “We must be attentive to the needs of those we seek to protect” and ensure that counter-terrorism measures do not serve as a pretext for human rights abuses, she said.

Supporting that stance, Albania’s delegate underscored that United Nations efforts to tackle terrorism in all its forms will ultimately fail if human rights are not at the heart of that collective fight. “Reacting to terrorism will never be enough,” he added, calling on the international community to invest in prevention, addressing the root causes of terrorism and undercutting the ability of terrorist groups to recruit new victims.

BRIEFINGS BY CHAIRS OF THE SUBSIDIARY BODIES OF THE SECURITY COUNCIL

Briefings

LANA ZAKI NUSSEIBEH (United Arab Emirates), spoke on behalf of the Chairs of the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities ; the Committee established pursuant to resolution 1373 (2001) concerning counter-terrorism ; and the Committee established pursuant to resolution 1540 (2004) . She reported that, over the past year, the Council’s subsidiary bodies have coordinated their work to strengthen approaches to counter-terrorism and prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery by non-State actors. One of the ways they have done so is through cooperation visits, she said, noting that, in 2023, the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate on behalf of the Counter-Terrorism Committee visited Benin, Canada, Chile, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Jordan, Republic of Korea and Spain.

These visits also allow the Counter-Terrorism Committee to evaluate the threat of terrorism at the national and subregional levels, as well as identify progress, strengths gaps and good practices, including the delivery of technical assistance, she continued. An important aspect of the work over the past year has been on information exchange. In that regard, the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate, the Monitoring Team and 1540 Group of Experts continued to exchange information on issues related to the mandates of the three Committees prior to and after country visits. It has become practice for the Monitoring Team and the 1540 Group of Experts to discuss threat assessments related to individuals and organizations listed under the 1267 and 1988 sanctions regimes, as well as those designated on national sanctions lists. The Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate, the Monitoring Team and 1540 Group of Experts continue to meet regularly at the working level to take stock of the latest developments and their respective mandates and to identify further possible areas of cooperation, she added.

The Committees also collaborated on events, she said, noting that the Monitoring Team and the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate collaborated on two side events during the third United Nations Counter-Terrorism Week in June, with the support of experts and several delegations. In addition, experts of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate and the Monitoring Team cooperated closely in the drafting of the mandated sixteenth and seventeenth reports of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by Da’esh to international peace and security and the range of UN efforts in support of Member States in countering the threat. The Monitoring Team experts have contributed to consultations held by the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate to facilitate the drafting of the non-binding guiding principles on countering the use of new and emerging technology for terrorist purposes. The Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate and the Monitoring Team attended working groups and plenary meetings of the Financial Action Task Force and provided consolidated inputs on Da’esh and Al-Qaida financing.

In addition, the Monitoring Team, the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate and the 1540 Group of Experts have been engaged in awareness-raising efforts on the growing threat of non-State actors developing, acquiring, manufacturing, possessing, transporting, transferring or using nuclear, chemical or biological weapons, related materials and dual-use items for terrorist purposes, she reported. The 1540 Committee’s twentieth programme of work covering the period from 1 February 2023 to 31 January 2024, which was submitted to the Council on 16 February 2023, includes a comprehensive list of its planned activities to support full implementation of the requirements of resolution 1540 (2004) by all Member States. “The three Committees will continue to cooperate and coordinate their work under their respective mandates, including through joint visits at the invitation of Member States,” she said, adding that such an approach will ensure an effective and efficient approach to counter-terrorism and to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, their means of delivery and related materials by non-State actors.

VANESSA FRAZIER (Malta), Chair of the 1267 Committee , said the threat of terrorism remains high in conflict zones and relatively lower in other regions. However, while the threat has diminished in some conflict zones, the resilience of terrorist groups implies a potential for resurgence under specific conditions. Da’esh and Al-Qaida have been forced to adapt organizationally and strategically due to pressure on their core leadership, as local branches achieved greater independent operational capabilities. Da’esh has had four leaders in four years, because of sustained counter-terrorism pressure in the territory under its control. Thus, it has adopted a flatter organizational structure and the role of leader has become less significant operationally. It is also strategically reducing activities to reduce losses, rebuild capabilities and restructure its ranks. It is also engaged in recruitment in camps and detention centres in north-eastern Syria, where substantial populations pose a potential significant threat to the region and beyond.

In Afghanistan, Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan (ISIL-K) remains a matter of concern, particularly in light of the group's capacity to extend its threat beyond the country and impact the wider region, she reported. The situation in Africa, as well, is increasingly complex with violence intensifying in the Sahel and Sudan. Several Member States are concerned that Da’esh and Al-Qaida might exploit the existing political and military instability to further their terrorist objectives. The Da’esh faction in the Sahel is trying to gain more independence and intensify assaults in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Clashes between this faction and Al-Qaida-linked groups in the area and the uncertain political circumstances pose a multifaceted threat to regional security. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Allied Democratic Forces are escalating attacks on civilians. However, in Mozambique the situation has improved significantly in Cabo Delgado. Overall, despite leadership losses and effective counter-terrorism, these groups continue to represent a serious threat to international security. “This requires constant attention from Member States,” she stressed.

On the work of Committee during the reporting period, she reported that it has endorsed the addition of three individuals and one entity to the 1267 Sanctions List, an increase from the previous year. More listing proposals are being considered. It is also considering a proposal in relation to disassociating religion and terrorism in relevant listings. Two individuals have been removed from the list on the Ombudsperson’s recommendation. The current Da’esh and Al-Qaida Sanctions List comprises 256 individuals and 89 entities. The reluctance of Member States and other relevant international organizations to provide updated information about list entities and individuals remains an issue, she noted.

Regarding the threat posed by these groups, she underlined the importance of maintaining the resolution 1267 (1999) sanctions regime as a top priority on the global counter-terrorism agenda. She also encouraged Member States to participate actively in updating the sanctions lists by proposing designations and providing additional and updated information. Engagement with the Committee and Monitoring Team is crucial for effective operation of the sanctions regime, she emphasized.

ANDRÉS EFREN MONTALVO SOSA (Ecuador), Chair of the 1540 Committee , said this resolution is a vital component of the global non-proliferation architecture to prevent non-State actors from gaining access to weapons of mass destruction. The potentially catastrophic consequences from the use of nuclear, chemical or biological weapons by such actors remain a matter of serious concern to the international community. Although States have made significant progress towards the full implementation of the resolution, this continues to be a long-term task.

He went on to say that the 1540 Committee has enhanced information-sharing, considered coordination of visits to States and briefed the Security Council jointly with the other two Committees. Following the renewal of its mandate until 30 November 2032, the Committee has continued to promote the full and effective implementation of resolution 2663 (2022), help States, upon request, to strengthen national capacities and has participated in 34 outreach activities. To date, 185 countries have submitted initial reports on the measures they have taken, or plan to take, to implement resolution 1540 (2004). Noting that States can establish voluntary national implementation action plans, he reported that a total of 38 States have submitted such plans to the Committee since 2007.

By matching assistance requests from States with offers of assistance, the Committee also plays an important role in supporting Member States to fulfil their obligations, he noted. Furthermore, the Committee has engaged with States to discuss national reporting, national action plans, the Committee’s matrices and its assistance to the implementation of the resolution. In that regard, cooperation and dialogue with Member States are the cornerstone of the Committee’s activities, he stressed.

Ms. NUSSEIBEH (United Arab Emirates), Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee established by resolutions 1373 (2001) , said the terrorist threat from Da’esh and Al-Qaida remains concentrated in conflict zones where fragilities are more easily exploited. Terrorist activities in the Middle East, Asia and Africa have become more decentralized and are often framed by local dynamics. Further, as technology become cheaper and more accessible, terrorist groups have become increasingly adept at exploiting them. In addition, terrorism motivated by xenophobia and racism is increasing in some Member States, often perpetrated by “lone actors”. The Committee has continued to engage with States, United Nations entities, international and regional organizations, academia and civil society to address those threats in accordance with relevant Council resolutions.

Outlining the Committee’s key areas of work, she highlighted the efforts it made in the assessment of Member States’ implementation efforts. The Committee has conducted eight visits this year, bringing the total number of visits conducted since 2005 to 200 and the total number of visited States to 117. The visits have continued to provide an effective mechanism for constructive engagement and dialogue between the Committee, the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate and Member States. Drawing attention to the Committee’s enhanced assessment tools, including an electronic implementation survey, she said these tools are designed to ensure consistency and transparency. The Committee has also facilitated technical assistance to Member States, she said noting its close cooperation with the Executive Directorate, Office of Counter-Terrorism and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Noting that the Committee’s visit reports are posted on the Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact portal, she added that the Executive Directorate has been working closely with the Office of Counter-Terrorism to update the database of recommendations. Finally, the Committee has also been supporting Member States’ implementation efforts, she said, highlighting the Delhi Declaration on countering the use of new and emerging technology for terrorist purposes in that regard. It is crucial to prevent the exploitation of unmanned aircraft systems and new payment technology for terrorist purposes, she said, adding that the Committee has held several briefings to address the concerns of Member States. The Committee has also strengthened its engagement on the human rights and gender aspects of counter-terrorism, she said.

Statements

NORBERTO MORETTI ( Brazil ) said the collaboration between the three subsidiary bodies was appropriate when the threat of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction concerns non-State actors designated by the Council as terrorist entities. However, State obligations on non-proliferation should remain independent from Security Council designations. Welcoming the revision of the 1540 Committee’s assistance mechanism to make requests simpler and clearer for Member States both seeking and providing assistance, he called for concluding the nomination process of six new experts. Further, he underlined the need for Member States to submit their listing proposals and supportive evidence to the 1267 Sanctions Committee, stressing that all Committee members are expected to exercise equal authority and responsibility in listing decisions. Because the lack of an international agreed-upon definition of terrorism fuels criticism of selectivity and double standards, the implementation of all four pillars of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy embodies the necessary holistic approach. Furthermore, prevention and counter-terrorism policies should abide by the principle of national ownership, he asserted.

MARIA ZABOLOTSKAYA ( Russian Federation ) said the Council’s specialized structures must be several steps ahead of terrorists and focus efforts of the Counter-Terrorism Committee on monitoring States’ implementation of key Council resolutions. Also needed is a particular focus on countries in regions with heightened terrorist activity, she added, urging leaders of States inscribed in current lists for assessment visits of the Counter-Terrorism Committee to not delay agreement on such visits. Noting the Counter-Terrorism Committee’s planned briefings, she said an exceedingly important issue is the repatriation of foreign terrorist fighters and their families from Syria and Iraq. Turning to the 1267 Committee, she said the Monitoring Team must prioritize its visits to countries that are engaged in armed resistance against international terrorists and focus on States that are tackling terrorist manifestations head on. She emphasized that the 1540 Committee has neither the mandate nor the technical capacity to implement measures to identify or respond to terrorist threats and voiced concern that shifting its focus could dilute its non-proliferation focus and result in the intervention in the domestic affairs of States.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ) noted that the Sahel suffered 43 per cent of total global terrorism-related deaths last year, compared with 1 per cent in 2007. “Terrorist groups are able to take advantage of conflicts, deteriorating economic conditions and security vacuums in ungoverned spaces,” he pointed out, calling for addressing the root causes that allow for terrorism as the number-one priority. Good governance, sustainable development, securing basic services and the wholesale rejection of intolerance will contribute to countering the threat of terrorism. He also called on States to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence to prevent conflicts, adding that international cooperation must be strengthened through existing mechanisms. The emerging trend of exploiting new technology being used to facilitate or commit acts of terrorism cannot be ignored. In that regard, he welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Committees’ focus on the exploitation of artificial intelligence and information communication technologies for terrorist purposes.

RICCARDA CHRISTIANA CHANDA ( Switzerland ), stressing the importance of guaranteeing the rule of law and human rights in the implementation of sanctions, said the humanitarian carve-out established under resolution 2664 (2022) is an important step towards facilitating that. Effective implementation and awareness-raising is necessary to promote its understanding by the actors concerned, she added. Further, the country assessments of the Counter-Terrorism Committee are crucial to strengthening Member States’ capacity to prevent and combat terrorism in compliance with international law. Welcoming the efforts made to ensure that civil society voices are heard in the country assessments, she said: “We must be attentive to the needs of those we seek to protect” and ensure that counter-terrorism measures do not serve as a pretext for human rights abuses. While the Committee was able to agree on a work programme at the beginning of the year, she noted that the substantive work prepared by the Chair of the 1540 Committee has been blocked. In order for the Committee to fully provide assistance to States, it must be able to rely on a fully staffed and functional Group of Experts, she stressed, calling for the appointment of the six proposed experts.

DOMINGOS ESTÊVÃO FERNANDES ( Mozambique ) underscored that the three Committees continue to be a vital component of the global counter-terrorism architecture. Stressing that terrorism — one of the most serious threats to international peace and security — affects with a greater incidence African and Asian countries, where Da’esh and Al-Qaida remain active, he highlighted the role of the 1267 Committee in combating threats from affiliates of these terrorist organizations. In this regard, he spotlighted the Committee’s efforts in preventing the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons through the freezing of financial assets, travel bans and arms embargos on individuals and associated entities. He also called upon the United Nations, international, regional and subregional organizations to promote the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and provide capacity-building and technical assistance to requesting Member States. Effective actions against terrorism require stronger cooperation and coordination under the United Nation’s framework, he stressed.

Ms. FRAZIER ( Malta ) said that as the terrorist threats evolve, so must the Council’s response. To that end, she urged Member States to address root causes of violent extremism and protect human rights while countering terrorism. she also stressed the importance of including civil society in the counter-terrorism decision-making. Calling for gender-responsive counter-terrorism responses, she said that UN sanctions are an indispensable component of the Council’s toolbox in countering this threat. She also noted that the work of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (UNITAD) is an example of the interlinkages between the three Committees and their expert groups. Stressing that the participation of the 1540 Committee Group of Experts in country visits and outreach activities is a key aspect of the implementation of the Committee’s mandate, she expressed concern that all recent invitations have been blocked.

JOHN KELLEY ( United States ) said the three Committees must coordinate their counter-terrorism efforts in mutually reinforming ways to facilitate implementation of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and enhance global peace and security. All Member States have the obligation to criminalize terrorism, prevent its financing and deny safe havens to terrorists, he stressed. Voicing concern about the growing threats in Africa, he said the United States will work with the 1267 Committee and Member States in the region to prioritize efforts to list key Da’esh affiliates and Al-Qaida leaders. The Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate’s assessments on Member States’ implementation of their counter-terrorism obligations are invaluable, he emphasized, urging Member States and the Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact entities to use these assessments to identify capacity gaps and highlight some of the good practices outlined in those assessments. He also voiced disappointment in the recent obstructionism in the 1540 Committee to block the Chair’s almost year-long efforts to fill the gaps in the Group of Experts.

MÓNICA SOLEDAD SÁNCHEZ IZQUIERDO ( Ecuador ) expressed regret that it has not been possible to select the candidates for the available vacancies in the Group of Experts. Despite the fact that more than six months ago a list was defined that would allow these vacancies to be filled, six of the nine positions in the Group of Experts remain vacant, she noted. This limits the ability of the Committee to assist Member States in the implementation of resolution 1540 (2004) and places a considerable burden on the current experts. This situation has also caused the Committee to be forced to decline its participation in activities. She urged “all to demonstrate commitment and to cast aside unnecessary objections that are hindering the work of the 1540 Committee”, saying that this impasse in the selection of candidates requires an urgent solution.

CLARISSE PAOLINI ( France ). noting that terrorism continues to evolve from the Sahel to South-East Asia, pointed to the tragic murder of a professor in her country a month ago. Welcoming the work of the 1267 Committee and the impartial work of the mediator, she said the international community must fully leverage the sanctions regime. Also welcoming the Counter-Terrorism Committee’s targeted recommendations and assessment visits, she stressed the need for efforts to curtail the financing of terrorism and highlighted the “no money for terror initiative” which considers various methods for terrorism financing including cryptocurrencies. The 1540 Committee is a pillar of the nonproliferation system, she said, applauding the efforts undertaken by its Chair to improve the management of assistance requests. Expressing concern about the prolonged vacancy for the six posts in its Group of Experts, she said her country will continue to support the presidency in its efforts to address this situation.

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN ( Ghana ) encouraged the three Committees to converge their actions and their reinforcing effect on the implementation of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. Noting that the effectiveness of the 1267 Committee depends on Member States’ commitment to implementing sanctions, sharing information and cooperating internationally, he voiced concern about the lack of adequate information from certain Member States and international organizations. This may lead to some terrorists evading accountability while innocent individuals potentially face unjust punishment or suffer under stringent sanctions, he stressed. On the 1373 Committee, he said its engagement with the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate remains critical in the Security Council’s efforts to undermine terrorist groups like Da’esh and Al-Qaida. He further expressed concern about the lack of progress in the selection of the 1540 Committee’s Group of Experts, urging to address this issue in an expeditious manner.

FERGUS JOHN ECKERSLEY ( United Kingdom ), commending the 1540 Committee’s Chair for securing the agreement for the programme of work, also welcomed the Chair’s intention to develop voluntary guidelines. However, he expressed disappointment that two members have maintained their hold on the process to replace the 1540 Committee Group of Experts since April, spotlighting that a permanent Security Council member is now wilfully blocking the Committee’s external engagement activities. Noting that this situation undermines the ability to support States to implement a resolution designed to prevent chemical, biological and nuclear weapons and related material getting into the hands of nonstate actors, he added: “It is genuinely hard to understand why any country — let alone a permanent member of this Council — would want to stymie those efforts.” He also said that the threat of terrorism evolves and “remains with us”, underscoring the importance of including technical experts, civil society and the private sector to tackle this phenomenon.

SUZUKI YUKIO ( Japan ) commended the work by the Chair of the 1267 Committee and the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, as well as the work of the Ombudsperson. To ensure the swift and robust implementation of sanctions measures, there must be continuous improvement in how notifications of updates to the List are transmitted, he stressed. He also welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Committee’s continued focus on new and emerging technology. His delegation continues to engage in discussions constructively on developing non-binding guiding principles as expressed in the Delhi Declaration adopted last year, he added. He voiced serious concern about the current situation in the 1540 Committee, which has been unable to nominate new experts for more than six months. “It is equally regrettable that the Committee failed to permit the current members of the Group to participate in recent outreach activities,” he added, voicing appreciation for the tireless efforts of the Chair in seeking a consensus-based solution. “The Committee's work cannot continue to be held hostage by the obstructionism of any specific member of the Committee,” he emphasized.

ANNETTE ANDRÉE ONANGA ( Gabon ) highlighted the importance of maintaining a holistic and cooperation-based approach to counter-terrorism. Because the threat is characterized by group’s ability to adapt, be resilient, raise finance and gain ground in conflict regions, the sanctions of resolution 1267 (1999) must remain an essential tool in the fight against these groups. To that end, she called for the increased mobilization of Member States in supporting the valuable work of the Monitoring Team and Ombudsman's Office, to implement the sanctions. She also voiced support for efforts under resolution 1373 (2001) to have a non-binding framework to combat the threats of use of unmanned air systems for terrorist purposes. The protection of vulnerable targets, particularly civil infrastructure and civilians, is currently a priority for the international community. Resolution 1540 (2004) remains essential in the architecture surrounding global nuclear non-proliferation and biological and chemical weapons. Its full implementation is essential to reduce risks related to their acquisition by non-State actors, she stressed.

ANDRIS STASTOLI ( Albania ), stressing the importance of close cooperation between the Committees, expressed support for addressing the threat posed by terrorists’ use of new and emerging technology. Acknowledging progress in the implementation of Council resolution 1540 (2004), he voiced concern about the prolonged delay in appointing the six new members of its Group of Experts and said this issue must be resolved urgently. United Nations efforts to tackle terrorism in all its forms will ultimately fail if human rights are not at the heart of that collective fight. “Reacting to terrorism will never be enough,” he added, calling on the international community to invest in prevention, addressing the root causes of terrorism and undercutting the ability of terrorist groups to recruit new victims. Pointing to his country’s long history of peaceful cohabitation of different religions, he highlighted the role of inter-religious and intercultural dialogue in strengthening societies' resilience to extremism.