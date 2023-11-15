Security Council Renews Mandate of UN Mission in Central African Republic, Adopting Resolution 2709 (2023)

The Security Council today decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) until 15 November 2024, mandating it to advance a multi-year strategic vision to create the political, security and institutional conditions conducive to national reconciliation and durable peace.

Adopting resolution 2709 (2023) (to be issued as document S/RES/2709(2023)) by a vote of 14 in favour to none against, with 1 abstention (Russian Federation), the 15-member organ, acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, decided to maintain current MINUSCA troop levels of up to 14,400 military personnel, 3,020 police personnel and 108 corrections officers.

By the terms of the resolution, the Council identified the Mission’s priority tasks as protection of civilians; support for the extension of State authority, the deployment of security forces and the preservation of territorial integrity; good offices and support to the peace process, including implementation of the ceasefire and the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation; facilitation of the immediate, full, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance; and protection of United Nations personnel and installations.

MINUSCA was also granted authorization to carry out a range of other tasks, including the promotion and protection of human rights; assisting in preparations for local elections in 2024 and 2025; security sector reform; disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation efforts; and support for national and international justice, the fight against impunity and the rule of law.

Urging all parties to the conflict to respect the ceasefire and calling on the Central African Republic’s authorities and other signatories to fully implement the Political Agreement, the Council also encouraged the country’s authorities to cement and broaden national awareness and ownership of the peace and reconciliation process, including its extension at the local level. In this vein, it further urged the authorities and all national stakeholders to ensure the preparation of inclusive, free and fair local elections in 2024 and 2025.

In addition, through the resolution, the Council requested the Secretary-General to provide, no later than 15 August 2024, an independent strategic review of MINUSCA that would provide detailed recommendations regarding the possible reconfiguration of the Mission’s mandate as well as recommendations for a possible transition plan and eventual drawdown when conditions are met.

Speaking after the vote, Anna M. Evstigneeva (Russian Federation) said that, despite positive changes, the resolution still contained elements that are obsolete and no longer reflect the situation in the Central African Republic. Her delegation had set out its concerns in detail; attempts to fine-tune the text came up against the unwillingness of the French penholders to abandon their politicized approaches. This was demonstrated by the categorical rejection of mentioning the role of Central African Republic’s bilateral partners in stabilizing the country, she said, adding that the penholders insisted on keeping France in the text as one of the partners in facilitating the reinforcement of national security structure.

Robert A. Wood (United States) said that MINUSCA deserves the Council’s broad support for its work contributing to peace and security in the Central African Republic. The renewal of its mandate reinforces the progress achieved and empowers the Mission to continue being the Government’s key partner. More so, the resolution makes important steps forward in acknowledging the critical role of MINUSCA in supporting the extension of State authority. Welcoming the call on all parties to create an environment allowing the Mission to operate without obstruction and interference, he also underscored the need for timely publication of its human rights report. This should be no later than 15 October 2024, he said.

Zhang Jun (China), Council President for November, speaking in his national capacity, said that the Central African Republic is at a critical stage of transitioning from peacekeeping to peacebuilding. Hopefully, an independent strategic review of the Mission will include pragmatic recommendations, including ways to optimize the Mission’s performance by reviewing its staffing and size. He also encouraged the penholders to aim for broader consensus.

Marius Aristide Hoja Nzessioue (Central African Republic) said that balanced consultations had led to a text that is acceptable to all. The new mandate provides an opportunity to reaffirm the full readiness to continue and step up cooperation with MINUSCA. The Mission is a guarantor of effectiveness in the consolidation of achievements made in recent years in terms of restoring State authority, bolstering security as well as implementing the joint Luanda road map process and the Political Agreement. He commended the collaboration of several actors, including UN agencies, in helping to make State authority an increasingly tangible reality. The Central African Republic stands ready to work with the Secretary-General to review the status-of-forces agreement to facilitate its understanding and ownership by the national population. “MINUSCA has been in place now for 10 years, and so a strategic review is crucial in order to ensure the coherence and relevance of the mandate,” he said, adding that such an evaluation will enable a transition, ultimately allowing the Mission to withdraw.