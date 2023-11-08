Security Council Briefed on Work of 2140 Sanctions Committee concerning Yemen

The Security Council met today for a briefing on the work of its Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) for the period 16 March to date.

Ferit Hoxha (Albania), speaking in his capacity as Chair of the Committee, reported that, since his last briefing on 15 March, the Committee met five times in informal consultations. On 28 April, the Committee received a presentation from the Panel of Experts on Yemen on its programme of work for the renewed mandate, which had begun on 29 March in accordance with resolution 2675 (2023). On 16 May, the Committee heard presentations by a representative from the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen and a representative from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) on the Mechanism’s work. On 19 June, the Committee heard a briefing by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict. On 20 July, it heard a presentation by the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on the Panel’s midterm update and discussed recommendations therein for a possible follow-up.

On 1 November, the Committee heard a presentation by the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on the Panel’s final report, he continued. The report was submitted to the Committee on 18 September and transmitted to the Council on 2 November and will be issued as document S/2023/833, he added, noting that the Committee further discussed the full recommendations addressed to it and is currently considering follow-up action. Also, during the informal consultations on 1 November, the Committee received a briefing from a representative of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. During the reporting period, the Committee issued four press releases containing summaries of the informal consultations held on 28 April, 16 May, 19 June and 20 July. A press release was issued on 26 September on the topic of children and armed conflict as it relates to the Committee’s work.

There are currently 12 individuals and 1 entity on the Committee’s Sanctions List, he said, adding that, during the reporting period, it did not receive any listing or delisting requests, nor any exemption requests. The Committee continued to receive vessel inspections reports from the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen.