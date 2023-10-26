Inclusive Dialogue, Implementation of Political Accord Only Viable Solution for Peace in Central African Republic, Mission Head Tells Security Council

The Government of the Central African Republic must engage in inclusive dialogue with opposition parties and armed groups to build trust among stakeholders ahead of local elections in October 2024, the United Nations top official there told the Security Council today, as she highlighted progress in the country’s peace process.

Valentine Rugwabiza, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), noting the country’s 31 July referendum and its recent adoption of a new Constitution, highlighted the Government’s progress in advancing the peace process and MINUSCA’s support to that end.

“The implementation of the political and peace agreement remains the only viable and ideal solution for the return to peace and sustainable development in the Central African Republic,” she emphasized, urging renewed attention to an inclusive dialogue with the political opposition and armed groups to promote credible local elections, scheduled for October 2024.

Pointing to the disbandment of nine armed groups that signed the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic, as well as progress in security sector reform, among others, she stressed: “It is essential to build on this momentum to strengthen trust between all stakeholders in the political peace process.”

In the ensuing debate, Council members, echoing the Special Representative, underscored that the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation remains key to achieving peace and stability in the country. Speakers also welcomed the Bangui’s commitment to the peace process and its decentralization, and MINUSCA’s support to that end, with some urging inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders, including armed groups, to ensure a propitious environment for the holding of the local elections.

The representative of Mozambique, also speaking for Gabon and Ghana, encouraged Central African Republic authorities to continue strengthening the Armed Forces’ operational capabilities and to that end welcomed MINUSCA’s training and capacity-building initiatives for defence and security forces.

Japan’s representative, noting the Special Representative’s ground-level engagement, said her decentralization efforts in supporting local mechanisms to revitalize conflict prevention, mediation and the return of armed groups to the peace process will help expand State authority in remote areas.

Several speakers, including the representative of Albania, voiced concern, however, about threats to State authority. The representative of the United States pointed to the well-documented Kremlin-backed Wagner Group forces’ engagement in the illicit extraction of the Central African Republic’s mineral wealth without contributing to the country’s development.

The representative of the Russian Federation, on the contrary, highlighted the trust of African States and her country’s good relations with the broad strata of the continent’s population. Noting that some Western States “go to African countries asking for cessation of their cooperation with Russia”, she stressed that such actions show the effectiveness of Moscow’s work.

Looking ahead to the Council’s consideration in November of the extension of the Mission’s mandate, the delegate of the United Kingdom said MINUSCA’s role in providing its good offices and supporting the peace process continues to be crucial. He urged the Council to renew MINUSCA’s mandate with the provisions necessary to allow the Mission to further increase its effectiveness.

Angola’s delegate, meanwhile, welcomed the political processes that have allowed for the restoration of State authority in more than 85 per cent of the territory, calling for a communication plan that supports the entire process and mobilizes all levels of society for greater ownership and support of peace process dynamics.

Also addressing the Council was Sylvie Valérie Baïpo-Temon, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic, who noted that the political and security situation in her country has significantly improved. Also noting the improved coordination with MINUSCA, she spotlighted the extension of State authority throughout almost the entire territory of the country.

She noted however, that the Mission’s current mandate must be adjusted to the reality in the Central African Republic “to prepare for a potential withdrawal of MINUSCA”. Pointing to the disconnect between the reports produced in “this ivory tower” and the situation on the ground, she said the situation in the Central African Republic is not “complex” but has been “made” such by geopolitical strategies, encouraging Member States to take time to understand the country’s history and the root causes of the crisis.

THE SITUATION IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC (S/2023/769)

Briefing

VALENTINE RUGWABIZA, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), presenting the Secretary-General’s report on the Central African Republic (document S/2023/769), noted the Government’s progress in advancing the peace process. Despite focusing on preparations for the 31 July referendum, the Government, with MINUSCA’s support, continued its efforts to decentralize the political and peace process, she said, noting her visits with the Prime Minister, other Government members and development partners, to certain prefectures in the north-east and west of the country, the thrust of major stabilization efforts. The Mission continues to support such initiatives to assist the Government’s efforts to extend State presence throughout the country, she said, calling for enhanced support from international financial partners and development actors to consolidate hard-won security gains, through investments or stabilization programmes aimed to provide basic services, or through socioeconomic lasting subsistence measures for the population.

“The seventh Republic of the Central African Republic and its new Constitution, enacted on 30 August, marks a new step for the country,” she said. On 23 October, the second strategic review of the peace process was convened in Bangui with the guarantors and facilitators of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic and the Luanda Joint Road Map for Peace, as well as the foreign ministers of Angola and Rwanda. The meeting highlighted the disbandment of nine signatory armed groups that signed the Political Agreement, as well as the progress regarding disarmament, demobilization and reintegration; security sector reform; the now adopted national border area management policy; and the restoration of State authority. “It is essential to build on this momentum to strengthen trust between all stakeholders in the political peace process, through tangible actions and initiatives,” she underscored. The country’s authorities must commit to efforts to preserve democratic space and resume dialogue with the opposition, to promote inclusive and credible local elections, scheduled for October 2024, she added.

Detailing the volatile security situation in certain regions outside Bangui, notably in border areas, she described MINUSCA’s efforts to reinforce its area of operations, better protect civilians and deter further threats by armed groups, as well the Mission’s work with the Central African defence forces. The cross-border cooperation agreement, signed between the Central African Republic and South Sudan on 1 September, should help to strengthen the development of coordinated responses to cross-border threats, she said. Welcoming the Government’s efforts to step up its response to human rights violations and impunity, she pointed to the adoption of the National Human Rights Policy in August and encouraged the Government to do more to support the national justice system. Pointing to persistent socioeconomic challenges, aggravated by an increase in humanitarian needs due to the influx of refugees from Chad and Sudan, she welcomed the Government's policy of welcoming Central African refugees and returnees and thanked donors for their generous support.

Further detailing the Mission’s work, she noted the critical gaps in its air, ground and supply chain capacity, and challenges to its mobility, encouraging all stakeholders to support the improvement of mobility in the country. “The implementation of the political and peace agreement remains the only viable and ideal solution for the return to peace and sustainable development in the Central African Republic,” she stressed, urging renewed attention to an inclusive dialogue with the political opposition and armed groups. MINUSCA will continue to provide all necessary support to establish an environment that will help advance the peace process, she said, calling for continued joint efforts to minimize the real risks of regression, particularly in view of the municipal elections scheduled for 2024 and 2025. She stressed: “The presence of the Mission, with its current full and complete capacity, will remain vital to restoring lasting and sustainable peace to support the people and the Government of the Central African Republic.”

Statements

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) welcomed authorities’ commitment to the peace process and its decentralization. “It is essential for the entire Central African population to take ownership of this process.” He recognized progress in combating armed groups. He encouraged authorities’ ongoing efforts to combat impunity and for transitional justice, and their work to strengthen the rule of law and the judicial system, and welcomed bolstered cooperation between the authorities and MINUSCA. “The situation remains fragile,” he said, adding that armed groups continue to threaten civilian populations, Central African forces and MINUSCA. He is concerned about the growing threat posed by explosive devices in several regions and human rights violations, in particular by armed groups and Wagner members. He condemned armed groups’ use of sexual violence and called for strengthening the humanitarian response. He urged authorities to guarantee free local elections, planned for October 2024. His country will soon propose to the Council a renewal of MINUSCA’s mandate for one year, as recommended by the Secretary-General.

PEDRO COMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ), also speaking for Gabon and Ghana , noted the 30 July constitutional referendum and welcomed the first local elections in over 20 years, with their first round scheduled for October 2024, while encouraging international partners to support the Central African Republic in organizing them. In addition, he highlighted the third strategic review of the political process of mutualization of the Luanda Joint Road Map and the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation held on 23 October in Bangui, also welcoming the efforts to increase women’s representation on local and reconciliation committees. Furthermore, he welcomed the activism of the that country’s President in strengthening subregional cooperation and improving the security of the Central African Republic’s borders. Condemning the repeated attacks against MUNUSCA and the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic, he pointed to the country’s internal security challenges, including cross-border insecurity, illicit trafficking in natural resources and small arms and light weapons.

Highlighting the crisis in Sudan, he said that the movement of Sudanese refugees is accompanied by an uncontrolled flow of weapons. He welcomed the dissolution of several armed groups that are signatories to the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation and encouraged Central African Republic authorities to continue strengthening the operational capabilities of the country’s Armed Forces. To that end, he welcomed MINUSCA’s training and capacity-building initiatives for defence and security forces. Further, he commended the adoption of the country’s National Human Rights Policy in August, while noting that the influx of refugees from the Sudan, the upsurge in violence against civilians by armed groups and the effects of climate change exacerbate community tensions. He, thus, called for humanitarian response funding in all countries in the region impacted by the Sudan crisis.

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) said his delegation mourns the recent deaths and injury of peacekeepers and stressed the importance of properly equipping MINUSCA to manoeuvre in its environment and fully implement its mandate. The country’s partners have a critical role to play in supporting the local elections, which should be conducted in a transparent, timely and inclusive manner. He stressed the importance of the full, meaningful and equal participation of women and youth at all levels of political dialogue and throughout the elections process. He echoed the Secretary-General’s call on the Government to resume dialogue with the political opposition and armed groups within the framework of the peace process and on the opposition to engage constructively. Noting that not all the country’s partners are invested in promoting a lasting peace, he pointed to the well-documented Kremlin-backed Wagner Group forces’ engagement in the illicit extraction of the Central African Republic’s mineral wealth without contributing to the country’s development.

VANESSA FRAZIER ( Malta ) noted the challenging humanitarian situation, dire socioeconomic crisis and an influx of returnees and refugees from Sudan and Chad, making “the risks of a further destabilizing effect become real”. She welcomed authorities acknowledging the refugee status of Sudanese entering the country. She noted the promulgation of a new Constitution, and the tense political climate that marked the referendum process. Following these, she encouraged a refocus on the peace process, including addressing grievances, encompassing political and socioeconomic exclusion, the limited State investment in essential services and the rule of law. She commended progress in increasing women’s participation in peace and reconciliation committees. She was concerned that the armed group Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation stands out as the primary perpetrator of conflict-related sexual violence and abductions, and that Union for Peace is predominantly responsible for summary executions, killings and abductions. The Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation remains central to an enduring stabilization, she said, and called for dialogue to lead to local elections.

ANNA M. EVSTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ) welcomed the Central African Republic’s constitutional referendum in July, also noting that currently the Government forces control more than 85 per cent of the country’s territory. Spotlighting the contribution of the Russian Federation’s instructors to that end, she noted that some Western States “go to African countries asking for cessation of their cooperation with Russia”. Stressing that such actions show the effectiveness of Moscow’s work, she highlighted the trust of African countries and her country’s good relations with the broad strata of the population. She welcomed Bangui’s efforts to strengthen interaction with regional countries, calling for earmarked funding and expert assistance to that end. Noting the country’s steps towards the political process, she reported that 9 out of 14 signatory groups to the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation have disbanded themselves. She also spotlighted the “unique operation” — supported by MINUSCA — to repatriate 127 former fighters to Uganda and welcomed the efforts of Central African Republic authorities to strengthen administrative structures and prepare for local elections.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ) said the country’s authorities must urgently de-conflict their security partners, ensure they abide by international law and end impunity for human rights violations they commit. “Wagner Group’s systematic human rights abuses and spread of mis- and disinformation are not the solution to the multifaced challenges in [the Central African Republic] and only serve to strengthen the narrative of armed groups,” he stressed. All parties in the country must recommit to the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation, to ensure a long-term solution to the conflict. He called on the Government to redouble its efforts to facilitate inclusive dialogue and implement the joint road map with all political actors and armed groups. MINUSCA’s role in providing its good offices and supporting the peace process continues to be crucial. With the support of MINUSCA, the country’s authorities must ensure its commitment to local elections in 2024, he stressed, urging the Council to renew MINUSCA’s mandate with the provisions necessary to allow the Mission to further increase its effectiveness.

ALBANA DAUTLLARI ( Albania ) noted the pledge to seek political solutions through implementing the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation, with an emphasis on peace process decentralization. Relaunching the 2024 local elections is an important starting point. But, she said, considering the deep divisions resulting from the July referendum, efforts to revise the electoral code to align it with the new constitutional provisions must encompass tangible confidence-building measures to increase trust and transparency in the process. She welcomed improved cooperation between MINUSCA and national authorities, and was deeply concerned over explosive ordnance threats on humanitarian actors and peacekeepers. Citizens deserve institutions guaranteeing respect for human rights, the application of the rule of law and civil society’s meaningful participation, she said. This would be the best means to restore State authority. She warned against “the appeal of easy and fast promises coming from mercenary groups, like Wagner. They are motivated by financial gains and have little incentive to support political resolutions.”

MAHA YAQOOT JUMA YAQOOT HARQOOS ( United Arab Emirates ) recalled that, between 2021 and 2023, conflict-related sexual violence cases have more than doubled in the Central African Republic since the last reporting period, while the number of violations against children has more than tripled. Recognizing MINUSCA’s role in protecting civilians and its cooperation with Bangui to address security threats, she pointed out that dialogue remains key to promoting reconciliation at the local level. She said that special attention should be paid to the impact of hate speech and incitement to violence in the view of forthcoming elections in 2024. Also stressing the importance of regional support, she said that the engagement of Bangui’s Government with neighbouring States to address security concerns is an important step to that end. She further emphasized the importance of ensuring humanitarian assistance, acknowledging MINUSCA’s efforts in facilitating humanitarian deliveries.

SHINO MITSUKO ( Japan ) said full implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation remains the highest priority to return to a path towards sustainable peace and development. Noting the continued efforts of the Government to engage with armed groups in the disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation process, she said this process is time-consuming and requires trust-building among various stakeholders, as well as local support. She welcomed the Special Representative’s decentralization efforts in supporting local mechanisms to revitalize conflict prevention, mediation and the return of armed groups to the peace process, adding that such ground-level engagement will help expand State authority in remote areas. State presence and the rule of law on both sides of the country’s borders are a prerequisite to overcome the challenges caused by the porous borders. Voicing concern about instability in the border areas caused by the influx of refugees, she said Japan continues to provide food assistance in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP)

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) said his country “considers that control of the territory is essential” for strengthening the rule of law, institutions and security. MINUSCA makes it easier for State forces to reach the most remote places and avoid armed groups’ increased activities. The five-year plan for the implementation of the National Border Policy provides a solution for those facilitating organized crime and threatening income from natural resources. He noted the participation of women in the peace process as an end in itself. Municipal and regional elections contribute to the decentralization necessary to promote the presence of the State. He called for the mobilization of funds to fulfil the election timetable, and coordination between the Government and MINUSCA to provide security to the process. He was concerned by the large and increasing need for humanitarian assistance.

ADRIAN DOMINIK HAURI ( Switzerland ) said that, more than four years after the signature of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation, the implementation of it remains a challenge. He expressed hope that the strategic review of the political process, held on 23 October, will provide “fresh momentum” to that end. He also welcomed the Government’s initiative to deploy the administrative and security authorities outside of Bangui. Pointing to the fragile humanitarian situation, he said that attacks by armed groups and violence in Sudan and Chad have affected the Central African Republic, causing an influx of 50,000 refugees and returnees from the neighbouring countries. He welcomed the adoption of the National Human Rights Policy, stressing the need to maintain a democratic dialogue between the authorities, the opposition and civil society. He also said that his country will second two judges to the Special Criminal Court, while urging Bangui to operationalize the Truth, Justice, Reparation and Reconciliation Commission.

DAI BING ( China ), noting the Central African Republic’s completed referendum and adoption of its Constitution, said the international community should respect the country’s sovereignty and support a development path in line with its development conditions. Pointing to continuing clashes with and attacks by anti-Government armed groups and local militias, he said the international community should support Bangui in its efforts to maintain security and protect civilians. MINUSCA should provide more support for security sector reform, capacity-building of armed forces and the extension of State authority, he added. He voiced hope that the Council will push MINUSCA to adjust and optimize its mandate in light of the Government’s needs, focus on key tasks and make a greater contribution to the maintenance of peace and stability in the country. Noting the challenging security situation in the country’s border areas with Sudan and Chad, he voiced support for Bangui’s work with neighbouring countries to strengthen border control and combat cross-border crime.

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ), Council President for October, speaking in his national capacity, said that, despite the challenging political and security situation, MINUSCA has advanced the carrying out of its mandate, especially in supporting the Government in creating the conditions needed for the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation. He was encouraged by the Government’s efforts at decentralization of the process. He added that the success of the Political Agreement depends on how the people most affected by the conflict are engaged. He congratulated those behind initiatives to guarantee women’s involvement in the political process. He expressed concern at continued instability in parts of the country and distress over increased human rights violations, including those of a sexual nature and grave violations against children. Such violations must be halted, he said. The situation in the country requires continued attention due to the high need for humanitarian assistance, he added.

SYLVIE BAÏPO-TEMON, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic , noted that the political and security situation in her country has significantly improved. Recalling the “bloody” crisis by the Séléka in 2013 and the Coalition of Patriots for Change rebel group that “brought hell back to the people already devastated”, she said that her country is “rising from these ashes”. Noting that coordination with MINUSCA has improved, she also spotlighted the contribution of other regional organizations. Expressing her appreciation to France, she said that the “turbulence” that the countries have experienced must not let them lose sight of the Operation Sangaris that stopped the bloodshed caused by the Séléka. She also spotlighted the extension of State authority throughout almost the entire territory of the country, obtained by security efforts as part of the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programme, and pointed to the launch of a local governance programme financed by the World Bank.

Spotlighting the progress of the third strategic review meeting of the political process, she said she was surprised by reports citing violations of the status-of-forces agreement, noting that her Government has only recorded four such violations mentioned by MINUSCA. She said that the Mission’s current mandate needs to be adjusted to the reality in the Central African Republic. Stressing that the status-of-forces agreement has now become an obstacle to the country’s recovery efforts, she added: “Now and not tomorrow we need a road map seeking to readjust the mandate to prepare for a potential withdrawal of MINUSCA.” She also said that the abuse and violations of this agreement by the UN have become “intolerable”, causing a loss of more than 150 billion CFA francs, observing that it is a hindrance for the country’s stabilization and recovery efforts. Accordingly, she called on the Organization to review MINUSCA’s mandate and the agreement that links her Government and the Mission.

Also noting that hate speech and calls for armed destabilization are coming from neighbouring, friendly countries, she urged those States to ensure that there is no shred of complicity. Turning to the report of one non-governmental organization — whose name she refrained from mentioning — that published an article on sexual violations on 25 October, she said that it is demotivating the country’s technical and financial partners. “It seems that anybody can decide what they want to do for humanitarian reasons; they can do whatever they want in the [Central African Republic].” Noting that such non-governmental organizations are “themselves the perpetrators of human rights violations”, complicit with the crisis, she pointed out that these entities have often been stopped for possession of arms and providing those to rebel groups. To this end, she urged the Council to be consistent regarding a resolution on the renewal of the arms embargo.

Stressing the disconnect between the reports produced in “this ivory tower” and the situation on the ground, she said that “all this seems to be responding to a different timeframe”. She stated that “it depends on us [the Central African Republic], on our timetable and not on what anybody wants to impose”, warning that the forthcoming local elections should not serve as a pretext for maintaining the country in a state of precarity. Noting that the situation in Bangui is not “complex”, but has been “made” such by geopolitical strategies, she encouraged Member States to take time to understand the country’s history and the root causes of the crisis.