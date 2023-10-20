Security Council 2653 Sanctions Committee Amends One Entry on Its Sanctions List

On 20 October 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 enacted the amendments, specified with strikethrough and/or underline, in the entry below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

A. Individuals

HTi.001 Name: 1: JIMMY 2: CHERIZIER 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Former Police Officer DOB: 30 March 1977 POB: Port-au-Prince, Haiti Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: BARBEQUE Nationality: Haitian Passport no: na National identification no: 001-843-989-7 (NIF – Haiti) Address: 16, Imp Manius, Delmas 40 B, Port-au-Prince, Haiti Listed on: 21 Oct. 2022, (amended on: 20 Oct. 2023) Other information: Jimmy Cherizier (AKA “Barbeque”) has engaged in acts that threaten the peace, security, and stability of Haiti and has planned, directed, or committed acts that constitute serious human rights abuses. Jimmy Cherizier is one of Haiti’s most influential gang leaders and leads an alliance of Haitian gangs known as the “G9 Family and Allies”.

