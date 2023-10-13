Security Council 751 Committee Briefed by Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime

On 28 September 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Al-Shabaab held informal consultations to hear a briefing by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in accordance with paragraph 47(d) of Security Council resolution 2662 (2022) following the submission of the report of the Emergency Relief Coordinator, and in accordance with paragraph 5 of resolution 2664 (2022), on the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Somalia. The report has since been transmitted to the Security Council and issued as S/2023/720.

Committee members also heard two briefings by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on UNODC’s efforts in support of the implementation of resolution 2662 (2022), including in the areas of maritime illicit trade and trafficking and countering the financing of terrorism.