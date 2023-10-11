Constructive Dialogue, Protection of Ex-Combatants, Vulnerable Groups Crucial to Solidify Peace in Colombia, Special Representative Tells Security Council

Highlighting progress during the first year of President Gustavo Petro’s Administration, the Special Representative for Colombia, in his briefing today to the Security Council, urged the Government, as well as the former combatants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP), and other stakeholders to prioritize constructive dialogue to further consolidate peace in the country still marred by violence.

Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Special Representative and the Head of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, presenting the Secretary-General’s latest report (document S/2023/701), pointed to a commitment to comprehensive rural reform as set forth in the 2016 Final Agreement for Ending the Conflict and Building a Stable and Lasting Peace, a public policy to dismantle illegal armed groups and criminal organizations, and new peace dialogue initiatives since President Petro a took office in August 2022.

However, the Government’s inclusive approach and joint efforts by ex-combatants and communities to improve their lives have been jeopardized because of threats from illegal armed groups. “The initiatives for dialogue promoted by the Government with armed actors are undoubtedly a necessary additional effort to defuse these threats and reverse their impacts on communities,” he stressed. He said 400 former FARC-EP combatants have been killed since the Final Agreement’s signing, urging the authorities to implement urgent, concrete measures to protect them.

Also briefing the Council was Hrvoje Ćurić Hrvatinić (Croatia), Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, who said that challenges remain ahead of the Agreement’s seventh anniversary and that the comprehensive rural reform is key to reinforcing State presence as well as providing development opportunities and public services in conflict-affected areas and historically marginalized regions. He called for continued international backing to implement the accord, welcoming the support of the United Nations Verification Mission and the UN country team, as well as the Secretary-General’s recent decision to extend Colombia’s eligibility to the Peacebuilding Fund for a further five-year period.

The Council also heard from Rodrigo Botero García, General Director of the Foundation for Conservation and Sustainable Development, who said the failure of the State to reach territories previously controlled by the FARC-EP has resulted in armed groups recently occupying conservation areas where people live and where there are sources of income. Colombia has one of the highest rates globally of deaths and threats to environmental and territorial defenders, he said, calling for agreements that would mean untouched areas are not damaged in the pursuit of resources such as gold, coltan and coal, including by the private sector and armed groups.

In the ensuing debate, speakers were near-unanimous in commending the progress made by the Government of Colombia in its implementation of the Final Agreement, particularly rural reform and dialogue with other groups through an inclusive approach. They voiced alarm, however, about the ongoing violence.

Among them was the representative of the United Kingdom who underscored that full implementation of the 2016 Agreement remains central to peace and reform in Colombia. She strongly condemned violence against ex-FARC signatories, human rights defenders, women leaders, and members of Indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities and welcomed progress towards rapid response plans to protect signatories of the Agreement and human rights defenders, as well as the adoption of a public policy to dismantle organized crime groups.

The representative of the Russian Federation stressed that more efforts are needed to ensure the physical safety and security and human rights of ex-rebels, social activists and the most vulnerable segments of the population. On that note, the representative of Mozambique, who also spoke for Gabon and Ghana, voiced regret at the lack of substantive progress in implementation of the Ethnic Chapter and urged the Government to redouble its efforts in expediting implementation of that vital component of the Final Agreement. The rights of Indigenous Peoples must be reaffirmed and respected, he stressed.

Several speakers, including Japan’s delegate, underscored the importance of holding upcoming elections in an atmosphere free of violence. Albania’s representative called on the Government to boost security for broad electoral participation, while the representative of France stressed that security must be guaranteed for both candidates and voters.

Delegations also welcomed ongoing negotiations between the Government and ELN, recalling that the Mission’s mandate was expanded in August to monitor and verify implementation of the ceasefire between the two parties.

The United States’ representative, however, voiced concern with the ELN’s ability to maintain the ceasefire at a time when various fronts under its command continue to express discontent. Noting the Central High Command’s (EMC) recent announcement that it would end offensive operations against the Colombian military and police forces and begin a 10-month ceasefire, he said “we need to see more progress in this effort before the Council considers further expanding the mandate.”

Álvaro Leyva Durán, Colombia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, stressed that dialogues currently under way with armed actors and groups are a fundamental tool to achieve peace nationwide and must go hand-in-hand with intervention by all State institutions. For his Government, the 2016 Final Agreement is an imperative mandate for peace, and it cannot fail. Colombia wants to guarantee life and happiness for all its citizens. “We want to set an example,” he said.

Briefings

CARLOS RUIZ MASSIEU, Special Representative and the Head of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia , presenting the Secretary-General’s latest report (document S/2023/701), said that a commitment to comprehensive rural reform as set forth in the Final Agreement for Ending the Conflict and Building a Stable and Lasting Peace, in addition to new peace dialogue initiatives, were the outstanding features of the recently concluded first year of President Gustavo Petro’s Administration. He pointed to important policy actions and a year marked by substantial budget allocations for rural reform and its prioritization in the National Development Plan, and increased dialogue with peasant and landholder organizations, among other positive steps. Highlighting joint efforts by former combatants and communities to improve their lives, he pointed out, however, that such initiatives have been imperilled because of threats from illegal armed groups.

He called on authorities to continue to look after the safety and well-being of communities who remain behind while others relocate for safety and to implement urgent, concrete measures to protect former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP) combatants — nearly 400 of whom have been killed since the Final Agreement’s signing — as well as social leaders and human rights defenders. Implementation of the recently adopted but long overdue public policy to dismantle illegal armed groups and criminal organizations should help authorities to respond effectively to the ever-evolving threats in the territories. “The initiatives for dialogue promoted by the Government with armed actors are undoubtedly a necessary additional effort to defuse these threats and reverse their impacts on communities,” he stressed, noting that for Indigenous and Afro-Colombian territories, in regions such as the Pacific, the actions of armed groups and the limited implementation of the Final Agreement’s Ethnic Chapter keep communities under intolerable levels of violence and with lack of opportunities.

The development of the bilateral ceasefire between the Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) has decreased the conflict between the parties, he said, underscoring the importance of the Council’s support in allowing the Mission to participate in the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, which is helping to prevent and resolve incidents between the parties. Thanks to the contributing countries, 31 of the 68 international observers authorized by the Council and deployed specifically for the monitoring and verification of the ceasefire recently arrived. Noting the announcement by the Government and the self-proclaimed EMC FARC-EP last weekend to suspend offensive actions, and their intention to establish peace talks together with the entry into force of a bilateral ceasefire from 16 October, he said he has been informed that the parties will soon request the Council to authorize the Mission to participate in the ceasefire’s monitoring and verification.

He commended and encouraged the Government’s inclusive approach, as well as former FARC-EP combatants and all actors invested in the comprehensive implementation of the Final Agreement, to prioritize constructive dialogue to sustain progress. Also critical to moving forward is the definition, without further delay, of a clear institutional architecture to oversee implementation, including the appointment of the high-level official within the presidency tasked to lead these efforts. Looking ahead to the holding of Colombia’s second local elections since the Final Agreement, he called on authorities to guarantee that both candidates and voters can participate in the elections in the most inclusive, secure way possible. Colombia’s conflict was once considered intractable, but Colombians never gave up on peace, nor did the international community, he said, adding: “In times of tensions around the world, Colombia’s case is a clear reminder that even the most entrenched of conflicts can be resolved through dialogue, and a call to never desist in the search for peace.”

Hrvoje Ćurić Hrvatinić (Croatia), Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, acknowledged concrete steps taken to consolidate peace by the Colombian Government in its first year in office and encouraged the redoubling of efforts to accelerate the full implementation of the 2016 Final Agreement. Acknowledging that challenges remained ahead of the Agreement’s seventh anniversary, he stressed that the Comprehensive Rural Reform was key to reinforcing State presence and providing development opportunities and public services in conflict-affected areas and historically marginalized regions, thereby addressing the underlying causes of conflict. He called for continued international backing for the comprehensive implementation of the Agreement, welcoming the support of the United Nations Verification Mission and the UN country team, as well as the Secretary-General’s recent decision to extend Colombia’s eligibility to the Peacebuilding Fund for a further five-year period.

Turning to peace efforts, he welcomed the Government’s peace negotiations with the ELN, as well as the Council’s decision to mandate the Verification Mission to verify the ceasefire between the Government and the ELN. Armed groups must cease violence against civilians and engage in good faith in peace initiatives, he said, welcoming, in this context the announcement by the Government and Central High Command-FARC-EP (EMC FARC-EP) to include respect for civilian populations in their bilateral, national ceasefire. As well, he called for progress in reintegration to ensure the security and livelihoods of former combatants who laid down their arms and sought to rebuild their lives in peace. He voiced concern over the continued violence faced by ex- combatants and social leaders as well as Indigenous and Afro-Colombian populations, calling for the implementation of the action plan of the Comprehensive Programme for Safeguards for Women Leaders and Human Rights Defenders.

Turning to the upcoming regional and local elections on 29 October, he underscored the importance of ensuring conditions of safety and security. The Peacebuilding Commission commends the focus on gender provisions in the 2016 Agreement and the Total Peace policy, including in the dialogues with other armed actors, and welcomes efforts towards the development of Colombia’s first action plan for the implementation of Council resolution 1325 (2000). This could contribute to the full and timely implementation of the gender provisions of the Final Agreement and of the ceasefire agreements, including the one between the Government and the ELN. As well, he welcomed the pioneering progress in the transitional justice system towards truth, justice, reparations and non-repetition for crimes committed in the armed conflict and looked forward to the issuance of the first restorative sentences by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace. Colombia continues to be a model for comprehensive peace consolidation, he added.

RODRIGO BOTERO GARCÍA, General Director of the Foundation for Conservation and Sustainable Development , said that the lack of implementation of the 2016 peace agreement, in particular the failure of the State to reach territories previously controlled by the FARC-EP, has resulted in armed groups recently occupying these areas. This is linked to the sources of income found in these territories — conservation areas where people live — and that even since the signing of the peace agreement large amounts of deforestation have taken place in one of the most biodiverse areas on the planet. He added that environmental degradation is also linked with allegedly legal activities, shedding light on new alliances of armed groups, regional politicians, private investors, and international markets. The overlapping of agricultural, infrastructure, oil, or large-scale mining activities with illegal economic activates is not by chance and shows the complexity of the conflict.

He noted that deforestation is concentrated in public lands, Indigenous territories, and protected areas. Regulations of the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom are not sufficient with regard to due diligence and traceability, and other large international markets are not helping with this task. He said that the displacement of national park officials and concentration of antipersonnel mines are examples of threats to such territories and noted that Colombia has one of the highest rates globally of deaths and threats to environmental and territorial defenders.

For the first time, the environment has been made a structural element of a peace dialogue, he said, adding that Colombia’s dialogue includes environment as a victim and an element of transformation for its sustainable future. In the peace agenda with the ELN, the participation of society in the discussion of environmental problems is included, he noted. This shows Colombia has recognized the importance of the environment as a collective right and that the State, the private sector, and armed groups have generated environmental impacts that must be repaired. The exploitation of resources such as gold, coltan and coal is detrimentally feeding into the war and impacting lands. He called for agreements that would mean untouched areas are not damaged in the pursuit of these resources and said the work of private companies must be reviewed, as they could be playing a key role in this operation.

He also noted the impacts of Colombia’s instability on countries on its borders. Peace in Colombia affects the continent and the world, and reciprocity is more urgent than ever, he said, adding that democracies and the environment are increasingly at risk. “Colombia is at a historical turning point,” he said. The peace dialogue goes beyond just agreeing with an armed group to include all social, political and financial sectors in the construction of a route to resolve conflicts in the country. If international demand for products from illegal economies remains unchanged, other groups may appear and control these earnings despite current groups transitioning politically as part of the negotiation process, he warned.

Statements

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ), highlighting the recent progress on rural reform and the restitution of land to Indigenous communities, said the full implementation of the 2016 Agreement remains central to peace and reform in Colombia. She strongly condemned violence against ex-FARC signatories, human rights defenders, women leaders, and members of Indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities. The UN Mission has verified 393 killings of ex-FARC combatants since the Final Agreement was signed. Against this backdrop, she welcomed progress towards rapid response plans to protect signatories of the Agreement and human rights defenders and the adoption of a public policy to dismantle organized crime groups. The continued dialogue and ceasefire between the Colombian Government and the ELN is an important step towards peace in Colombia, she stressed. Noting efforts to reach a ceasefire with the dissident group of the former FARC-EP that identifies itself as the Central High Command, she welcomed the announcement on 8 October of a bilateral ceasefire.

PEDRO COMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ), speaking also for Gabon and Ghana , said President Gustavo Petro’s inclusive and consultative approach has united diverse stakeholders and set the stage for a transformative journey towards a more harmonious and peaceful nation. He welcomed the continued progress made in negotiations between the Government and the ELN, with the holding of the fourth round of peace negotiations in Venezuela, as well as the ongoing dialogue with the EMC FARC-EP. He encouraged the Government to intensify its efforts in land allocation and to pair this action with both technical and financial support to promote beneficiaries’ self-reliance. Welcoming the work carried out by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, he encouraged its continued collaboration with the Ministry of Defence in pursuit of justice and accountability for the atrocities committed.

Voicing regret at the lack of substantive progress in implementation of the Ethnic Chapter, he expressed concern that most efforts to advance ethnic provisions remain in the planning stage, including consultations with Afro-Colombians and Afro-Indigenous people. He also expressed concern about the lack of clear and up-to-date information on the current state of implementation of the Ethnic Chapter by the responsible entities, as well as the lack of execution of projects specifically designed by the Territorial Development Program to benefit ethnic communities. He strongly urged the Government to redouble its efforts in accelerating the implementation of that vital component of the Final Agreement. The rights of Indigenous peoples, who have endured the consequences of the conflict, must be reaffirmed and respected, and reparations and justice for the damages caused promptly provided. “Addressing these issues is crucial for the effective realization of the intended benefits for marginalized communities, particularly those who have suffered the most,” he stressed.

GENG SHUANG ( China ) commended the Colombian Government under President Petro for its implementation of the peace agreement and its advancement of its vision of total peace. Welcoming that the peace process highlighted the role of sustainable development in lasting peace, he called for the continued implementation of measures including rural reform, the substitution of illegal crops, and the reintegration of former combatants to tackle the root causes of conflict. Colombia sets an example for the resolution of disputes through dialogue and negotiation, he said, welcoming its Government’s peace talks with the ELN and voicing hope that a ceasefire agreement can be reached. As well, he welcomed the suspension of hostilities between the EMC FARC-EP and the Government and hoped that ceasefire arrangements will be agreed as soon as possible. He voiced hope that elections in October will take place smoothly and safely. Ahead of the upcoming renewal of the Verification Mission’s mandate, he expressed support for its help in implementing the Final Agreement, as well as for its expansion when the requisite conditions are in place.

SHINO MITSUKO ( Japan ) emphasized the importance of conducting the upcoming department and municipal elections in an atmosphere free of violence. Beyond the elections, she underscored the need for the immediate cessation by all actors of any forms of violence, including against civilians and former combatants. In this context, she welcomed the Government’s efforts to implement the Final Agreement and looked forward to its further implementation of the National Plans for Rural Reform, and the first issuances of restorative sentences in the Special Jurisdiction for Peace. As well, she looked forward to the continued dialogue between the Government and several armed groups under the Total Peace Policy, including the EMC FARC-EP and the fourth round of talks with the ELN. An institution-based approach could ensure the sustainability of a ceasefire agreement, she said, citing, in this context, the National Participation Committee, supported by the Peacebuilding Commission.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ) noted that the resolute efforts to close Colombia’s dramatic chapter of conflict are showing progress and encouraged Colombia to maintain this course and for all stakeholders to accelerate this progress. There are impediments, particularly regarding the rule of law. He remained worried by the persistence of violence against former members of FARC-EP, human rights defenders and social leaders, and expressed concern by slow progress of investigations into these. He called for measures to guarantee security and protection and bring about justice and said a full State presence in all conflict regions is needed to dismantle illegal armed groups and is essential to address root causes of the conflict. Concerned, with regional elections upcoming, about political violence, especially against women, he called for the Government to boost security for broad electoral participation. Transitional justice is vital for peace, providing for truth, justice and reparations.

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) said his country remains one of Colombia’s strongest partners and is committed to partnering with it to consolidate a lasting peace that centres on justice and equality for Afro-Colombians and Indigenous people. He echoed the Secretary-General’s call on all groups behind violence in areas affected by armed conflict to halt their actions against civilians. Recalling his country’s support for the expansion of the Mission’s mandate in August, he voiced concern with the ELN central command’s ability to maintain the ceasefire at a time when various fronts under its command continue to express discontent. The EMC’s recent announcement that it would cease offensive operations against the Colombian military and police forces and begin a 10-month ceasefire is a positive development. But “we need to see more progress in this effort before the Council considers further expanding the mandate,” he said. His delegation looks forward to continuing to hear from the Special Representative and the Government of Colombia as those talks progress and parties develop mechanisms to maintain the ceasefire going forward, he said.

MYAN TANTAWY ( United Arab Emirates ), stressing that States must maintain momentum to ensure the implementation of the Final Agreement, said: “Now almost at the midway point, seeing this through to its successful conclusion is crucial.” Welcoming the rural reform, the Ethnic Chapter and gender provisions, as well as the progress made on the country’s first National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, she stressed the need for ensuring security and protection of former combatants. Highlighting the crucial role of the Comprehensive System of Truth, Justice, Reparation, and Non-Repetition for building trust and reconciliation in Colombia and the work of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, she welcomed the added focus on addressing conflict-related sexual violence as a critical part of the reconciliation process. Upholding the ceasefire is at the core of a broader, lasting peace across the country, she said, adding: “The building blocks of peace are firmly in place.”

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) welcomed the encouraging progress set out in the Secretary-General’s report through attention paid to the gender provisions of the Final Peace Agreement, welcoming the recently adopted action plan for the implementation of Council resolution 1325 (2000). As well, he took note of work done by the Comprehensive System for Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non-Repetition, an international reference point for transitional justice, spotlighting the opening of “macro-case 11” by the Special Jurisdiction of Peace, which will investigate cases of sexual and gender-based violence in the conflict. Ahead of the issuance of the first restorative sentences, he underscored the need for the Government to ensure their acceptance by society. Ecuador echoes the Secretary-General’s call for all armed gangs to cease violence against civilians and to engage in peace initiatives in good faith. On the national public policy to dismantle armed groups, he said the Council would be attentive to the results of the pilot programmes in Magdalena, Caguán, and northern Cauca departments.

CLARISSE PAOLINI ( France ) said that her country fully supports the Colombian authorities in their approach aimed at consolidating ceasefires with several other armed groups. These efforts go together with the Government’s implementation of the 2016 Agreement. She welcomed the efforts made in terms of development, rural reform and access to land and encouraged authorities to amplify them. Security guarantees remain insufficient for ex-combatants, human rights defenders, civil society representatives, and children who continue to be recruited by illegal armed groups. She was closely following upcoming local elections and said that it is essential that violence is avoided to guarantee security for candidates and voters. Through its desire to build peace through dialogue, Colombia continues to set an example, she said, adding that the 2016 Agreement constitutes an historic achievement which must be fully implemented, alongside the search for new peace agreements with armed groups.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) said his delegation is pleased that both parties to the Final Agreement are now committed to its implementation and are working together for reconciliation in the country. However, more efforts are needed to ensure the physical safety and security and respect for the human rights of ex-combatants, social activists and the most vulnerable segments of the population, as well as to implement illicit crop substitution programmes, strengthen State authority on the ground and provide housing for former participants in the conflict. He underscored the need to stop violence against former FARC members and stressed that previous rebels should be able to participate in upcoming elections without fearing for their lives. All decisions taken on peacebuilding tracks should be in line with the Final Agreement, and the institutions and agreements created for its implementation can and should be updated in accordance with changing realities, he said.

FRANCESCA MARIA GATT ( Malta ) said the ceasefire with the Central High Command-FARC-EP is a promising step forward. She urged the Government to ensure safeguards for political participation and representation. Attacks and targeted killings of former combatants, Indigenous peoples and Afro-Colombian leaders pose a threat to the Final Agreement. “The State must honour its obligations to those who chose peace,” she said, urging security guarantees for former combatants and social leaders. She called on the Government to ensure a State presence in areas affected by conflict and create conditions suitable for returns and reintegration. Also welcoming the country’s rural reform measures, she called for continued efforts to provide access to land for vulnerable groups and transform conflict-affected areas. Further, she underscored the importance of the Final Agreement’s Ethnic Chapter, stressing that priority must be given to the gender provisions of that Agreement. Commending the progress on cases before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, she also welcomed the opening of Case 11 on sexual and gender-based violence.

ADRIAN DOMINIK HAURI ( Switzerland ) said that the announcement of the suspension of all offensive operations between Colombia’s Government and the self-proclaimed EMC FARC-EP is a first step towards the opening of formal peace negotiations and signing a bilateral ceasefire agreement. Calling on the Government to ensure the safety and protection of ex-combatants from acts of violence, he emphasized that the judicial authorities must also combat impunity. Conflict-related violence continues to affect civilians across the country, he said, urging Colombia’s authorities to strengthen prevention and security measures. The role of women in peace-building — through their knowledge, experience and leadership — must be strengthened, he said, commending the Government for developing its first National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security. The broad participatory process organized at national, regional and thematic levels will set an exemplary standard for its future implementation, he added.

Sérgio França Danese ( Brazil ), Council President for October, speaking in his national capacity, welcomed Colombia’s continued commitment to the full implementation of the Final Agreement and the dialogue with armed groups in line with President Petro’s “total peace” policy. As the agreement approaches the midpoint of its formal implementation on 24 November, he observed that it necessitates deep reforms which are not easy to execute, especially in rural areas still affected by vestiges of the conflict. Tangible actions by the Government are the best way to redefine its relationship with vulnerable groups such as women and Afro-Colombian and Indigenous people. As a guarantor country, Brazil reiterates its commitment to the dialogue between the Colombian Government and the ELN. As well, he highlighted the functioning of the National Participation Committee, after four cycles at the dialogue table. Brazil follows with optimism the dialogue between the Colombian Government and the self-proclaimed EMC FARC-EP and hopes the Council can authorize the Mission to verify its implementation of the ceasefire agreement as soon as the Government requests it, he said.

ÁLVARO LEYVA DURÁN, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Colombia , said peace requires permanent efforts. Violence in various forms persists in his country. “Our renewed efforts and commitment to peace must be maintained and be our highest task,” he said, adding that fortunately his country has an active society demanding these efforts of the State and its institutions. The peace agreement was a desire to achieve irreversible reconciliation, making it incumbent on succeeding Governments. He called for dialogues to serve as fundamental tools to achieve total peace throughout his country’s territory. While applauding its aims and achievements, he raised concern over the Special Jurisdiction for Peace being able to serve justice, saying it was derailing what was agreed upon and disregarding norms in favour of the victims. The time has come to review it and perfect it. Security Council resolutions are not contestable through legal recourse, even less through a unilateral State designation, so they prevail in Colombia’s borders.

He said that for the Colombian Government it is clear that the whole of the content of the 2016 peace agreement constitutes an imperative mandate for peace and that it cannot fail. The dialogues currently under way with armed actors and groups are a fundamental tool to achieve peace nationwide. This must go hand-in-hand with intervention by all State institutions and that is what his Government intends to do with its national development plan. The aim for total peace is an appropriate and proportional commitment, “an obligation that we must move towards fearlessly,” he said. Colombia wants to guarantee life and happiness for all its citizens. “We want to set an example” he said.

