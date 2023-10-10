Security Council 751 Committee Considers Panel of Experts’ Thematic Report

Following consideration of a thematic report submitted by the Panel of Experts on Somalia in accordance with paragraph 47 (c)(i) of resolution 2662 (2022), the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Al-Shabaab agreed to take follow-up action on the recommendations contained therein.

In that connection, recalling the press statement issued by the Security Council on the conflict in Las Anod on 7 June 2023 (SC/15313), the Committee notes that individuals being responsible for violations of applicable international law in Somalia involving the targeting of civilians including children and women in situations of armed conflict, including killing and maiming, sexual and gender-based violence, attacks on schools and hospitals and abduction and forced displacement, as well as individuals obstructing the delivery of humanitarian assistance, or access to, or distribution of, humanitarian assistance in Somalia could be designated by the Committee, pursuant to resolution 1844 (2008) and subsequent Security Council resolutions.

The Committee also calls on the Federal Republic of Somalia and on all parties to the conflict, in coordination with humanitarian agencies to ensure humanitarian access, and permit access to Las Anod for explosive ordnance disposal teams, such as the United Nations Mine Action Service and other relevant organizations.